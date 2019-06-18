Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 1 Fight Card

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 1

June 18, 2019

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

DWTNCS Season 3, Week 1 Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:

Punahele Soriano (5-0) vs Jamie Pickett (7-3)

Women’s Strawweights:

Kali Robbins (6-2) vs Hannah Goldy (1-0)

Featherweights:

Bill Algeo (11-3) vs Brendan Loughnane (16-3)

Heavyweights:

Yorgan De Castro (3-0) vs Alton Meeks (1-0)

Betting Odds:

