Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 1 Fight Card
Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 1
June 18, 2019
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

DWTNCS Season 3, Week 1 Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:
Punahele Soriano  (5-0) vs Jamie Pickett   (7-3)

Women’s Strawweights:
Kali Robbins    (6-2) vs Hannah Goldy    (1-0)

Featherweights:
Bill Algeo    (11-3) vs Brendan Loughnane   (16-3)

Heavyweights:
Yorgan De Castro   (3-0) vs Alton Meeks   (1-0)

Betting Odds:

Dana White's Contender Series 17 odds - BestFightOdds

