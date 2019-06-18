Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 1 Fight Card

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 1
June 18, 2019
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada
DWTNCS Season 3, Week 1 Fight Card
Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Middleweights:
Punahele Soriano (5-0) vs Jamie Pickett (7-3)
Women’s Strawweights:
Kali Robbins (6-2) vs Hannah Goldy (1-0)
Featherweights:
Bill Algeo (11-3) vs Brendan Loughnane (16-3)
Heavyweights:
Yorgan De Castro (3-0) vs Alton Meeks (1-0)
Betting Odds:
