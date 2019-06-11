Select Page

Conor McGregor Makes Forbes Highest-Paid Athlete List

Mar 16, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Irish mix martial artist Conor McGregor reacts after a first period goal by Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (not seen) against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

We may not get to see him in the octagon very often anymore, but don’t worry about Conor McGregor’s bank account – he’s doing just fine, thank you.

The controversial Irishman has made Forbes Highest-Paid Athlete List once again this year, making it four years in a row for him.  While last year he came in at #4, this year he’s dropped down to #21.

But, once again, don’t worry about Notorious – he still made a reported $47 million last year.  This includes $32 million for his UFC 229 fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov and $15 million from his various endorsements (including $5 million from Reebok).

He was the only MMA athlete to make the list.

