Conor McGregor Makes Forbes Highest-Paid Athlete List

We may not get to see him in the octagon very often anymore, but don’t worry about Conor McGregor’s bank account – he’s doing just fine, thank you.

The controversial Irishman has made Forbes Highest-Paid Athlete List once again this year, making it four years in a row for him. While last year he came in at #4, this year he’s dropped down to #21.

But, once again, don’t worry about Notorious – he still made a reported $47 million last year. This includes $32 million for his UFC 229 fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov and $15 million from his various endorsements (including $5 million from Reebok).

He was the only MMA athlete to make the list.

