Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Jun 26/19

Apr 27, 2019; San Jose, CA, USA; Gaston Bolanos (red gloves) reacts after defeating Nathan Stolen (not pictured) during Bellator 220 at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Dave Mandel-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss
Stats Last Total
Rank Rank
1 NR Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire 535.5
2 1 Michael Chandler 321
3 3 Benson Henderson 215
4 2 Brent Primus 176.5
5 5 Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire 165
6 4 Daniel Straus 161
7 6 Goiti Yamauchi 151
8 7 Adam Piccolotti 94
9 8 Daniel Weichel 91.5
10 9 Saad Awad 82.5
11 10 Brandon Girtz 76
12 NR Gaston Bolanos 70
13 NR Derek Campos 67.5
14 12 Corey Browning 66
15 13 Kevin Ferguson Jr 64.5
16 19 Pedro Carvalho 56.5
17 NR Aviv Gozali 47.5
17 15 Nation Gibirck 47.5
19 NR Marcus Surin 46
20 NR Nekruz Mirkhojaev 36
21 18 Alfie Davis 34
21 17 Carrington Banks 34
23 22 Charlie Leary 30
24 20 Nainoa Dung 25
25 20 Chris Avila 22.5
25 22 Daniele Scatizzi 22.5
25 NR Mohammad Yahya 22.5
28 24 Darren Smith 20
28 NR Terry Brazier 20
30 29 Aaron Chalmers 18
30 NR Chris Bungard 18
32 26 Paul Redmond 14.5
33 27 Pat Casey 13
34 28 Luis Erives 10
35 NR Jonathan Gary 9
36 30 Joshua Jones 8
37 31 Johnny Nunez 5
38 NR AJ Agazarm 0
38 32 Craig Fairley 0
38 NR Fred Freeman 0
38 32 Jerome Mickle 0
38 NR Nathan Stolen 0
38 32 Roger Huerta 0
38 32 Ryan Walker 0
38 NR Sam Slater 0

Check back next Wednesday for our featherweight rankings 

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

