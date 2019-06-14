Bellator 222: MacDonald vs Gracie

Jun 14, 2019

Madison Square Garden

New York City, New York

Bellator 222: MacDonald vs Gracie Results

Main Card (DAZN – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweight World Grand Prix Semi-Final/Welterweight Championship:

Rory MacDonald (20-5-1, #2 ranked welterweight) vs Neiman Gracie (9-0, #6 ranked welterweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Lyoto Machida (25-8, #5 ranked light heavyweight) vs Chael Sonnen (30-16-1, #7 ranked light heavyweight)

Catchweight (175 lbs):

Dillon Danis (1-0, #23 ranked middleweight) vs Max Humphrey (3-2)

Bantamweights:

Ricky Bandejas (11-2, #7 ranked bantamweight) vs Patrick Mix (10-0)

Featherweights:

Eduardo Dantas (21-6, #2 ranked featherweight) vs Juan Archuleta (21-1, #21 ranked featherweight)

Bantamweight Championship:

Darrion Caldwell (13-1, #1 ranked bantamweight) vs Kyoji Horiguchi (27-2, #9 ranked bantamweight)

Prelims (DAZN – 6:30 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:

Phil Hawes (4-2) *** WINNER VIA TKO (PUNCH ES/- ROUND 1 (5:00)

vs Michael Wilcox (6-3)

Lightweights:

Marcus Surin (5-1, #17 ranked lightweight) vs Nekruz Mirkhojaev (4-2, #17 ranked lightweight)

Welterweights:

Robson Gracie (1-0, #28 ranked welterweight) vs Oscar Vera (0-0)

Bantamweights:

Mike Kimbel (2-1, #8 ranked bantamweight) vs Sebastian Ruiz (2-2)

Welterweight:

Haim Gozali (8-6, #19 ranked welterweight) vs Gustavo Wurlitzer (22-22)

Women’s Catchweight (112 lbs):

Rena Kubota (8-2) vs Lindsey VanZandt (4-1, #9 ranked women’s flyweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Valerie Loureda (3-1, #9 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Larkyn Dasch (0-0)

Featherweights:

Aaron Pico (4-2, #12 ranked featherweight) vs Adam Borics (8-0, #13 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Heather Hardy (2-1, #13 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Taylor Turner (1-4)

Featherweights:

John Beneduce (2-2, #29 ranked featherweight) vs Kenny Rivera (2-1)

Catchweight (165 lbs):

Kastroit Xhema (2-3, #19 ranked welterweight) vs Whitney Francois (2-6)

Flyweights:

Brandon Polcare (1-2, #18 ranked bantamweight) vs Brandon Medina (0-0)

