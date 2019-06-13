Select Page

Bellator 222: MacDonald vs Gracie Fight Card

Bellator 222: MacDonald vs Gracie
Jun 14, 2019
Madison Square Garden
New York City, New York

(click on fighter's name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter's rank to check out the list)

Main Card (DAZN – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweight World Grand Prix Semi-Final/Welterweight Championship:
Rory MacDonald  (20-5-1,  #2 ranked welterweight) vs Neiman Gracie  (9-0,  #6 ranked welterweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Lyoto Machida  (25-8,  #5 ranked light heavyweight) vs Chael Sonnen  (30-16-1, #7 ranked light heavyweight)

Catchweight (175 lbs):
Dillon Danis  (1-0, #23 ranked middleweight) vs Max Humphrey   (3-2)

Bantamweights:
Ricky Bandejas    (11-2, #7 ranked bantamweight) vs Patrick Mix    (10-0)

Featherweights:
Eduardo Dantas    (21-6, #2 ranked featherweight) vs Juan Archuleta    (21-1, #21 ranked featherweight)

Bantamweight Championship:
Darrion Caldwell   (13-1, #1 ranked bantamweight) vs Kyoji Horiguchi   (27-2, #9 ranked bantamweight)

Prelims (DAZN – 6:30 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:
Phil Hawes    (4-2) vs Michael Wilcox   (6-3)

Lightweights:
Marcus Surin  (5-1, #17 ranked lightweight) vs Nekruz Mirkhojaev   (4-2, #17 ranked lightweight)

Welterweights:
Robson Gracie   (1-0, #28 ranked welterweight) vs Oscar Vera  (0-0)

Bantamweights:
Mike Kimbel    (2-1, #8 ranked bantamweight) vs Sebastian Ruiz   (2-2)

Welterweight:
Haim Gozali   (8-6, #19 ranked welterweight) vs Gustavo Wurlitzer    (22-22)

Women’s Catchweight (112 lbs):
Rena Kubota   (8-2) vs Lindsey VanZandt    (4-1, #9 ranked women’s flyweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Valerie Loureda   (3-1, #9 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Larkyn Dasch   (0-0)

Featherweights:
Aaron Pico   (4-2, #12 ranked featherweight) vs Adam Borics   (8-0, #13 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Heather Hardy   (2-1, #13 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Taylor Turner   (1-4)

Featherweights:
John Beneduce   (2-2, #29 ranked featherweight) vs Kenny Rivera   (2-1)

Catchweight (165 lbs):
Kastroit Xhema   (2-3, #19 ranked welterweight) vs Whitney Francois   (2-6)

Flyweights:
Brandon Polcare   (1-2, #18 ranked bantamweight) vs Brandon Medina   (0-0)

MMA Manifesto

