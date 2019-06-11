Select Page

Andrade-Zhang bout close to final for China

UFC officials are reportedly close to finalizing a title bout between Jessica Andrade and Weili Zhang, to take place in China.

The bout is expected to main event UFC Shenzhen.

Brett Okamoto of ESPN first tweeted about the fight:

Andrade won the 115 lbs. belt by knocking out Rose Namajunas at UFC 237 last month in Rio de Janeiro.

Zhang has only suffered one loss in her career. She most recently defeated Tecia Torres at UFC 235.

Andrade was also recently a victim of a carjacking in her native Brazil.

The event will be held Aug. 31. It streams live exclusively on ESPN+.

