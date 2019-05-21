Select Page

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: May 20/19

LAS VEGAS, NV – AUGUST 20: Nate Diaz (L) squares off against Conor McGregor during their welterweight rematch at the UFC 202 event at T-Mobile Arena on August 20, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor won by majority decision. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 2 Tyron Woodley 491
2 2 1 Kamaru Usman 370.5
3 3 3 Colby Covington 366
4 4 11 Robbie Lawler 321
5 5 4 Rafael dos Anjos 287
6 6 10 Santiago Ponzinibbio 267.5
7 7 12 Leon Edwards 259
8 9 5 Jorge Masvidal 232
9 10 9 Anthony Pettis 206
10 8 Kevin Lee 204
11 11 Anthony Rocco Martin 198.5
12 12 7 Darren Till 176
13 13 Gunnar Nelson 170
14 14 16 Vicente Luque 165
15 16 13 Demian Maia 150
16 15 8 Stephen Thompson 148.5
17 17 Niko Price 147
18 18 15 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 139
19 19 Michael Chiesa 133.5
20 21 Claudio Silva 126
20 22 Sean Strickland 126
22 23 Alexey Kunchenko 125
23 44 Warlley Alves 124.5
24 24 Abdul Razak Alhassan 117.5
25 31 Mike Perry 114.5
26 25 Michel Prazeres 112.5
27 20 Alex Oliveira 110.5
28 NR Nate Diaz 105
29 26 14 Neil Magny 103.5
30 28 Diego Sanchez 97.5
31 30 Jake Matthews 90.5
32 29 James Krause 89
33 31 Ismail Naurdiev 85
34 33 Bryan Barberena 81
35 27 Sergio Moraes 80.5
36 37 Alex Morono 76
37 38 Alberto Mina 75.5
38 39 6 Ben Askren 75
39 35 Alex Garcia 74
40 40 Mickey Gall 73.5
41 48 Belal Muhammad 71
42 34 Alan Jouban 69.5
43 36 Curtis Millender 67.5
43 63 Dwight Grant 67.5
45 45 Ramazan Emeev 64
46 47 Randy Brown 61
47 43 Jordan Mein 59.5
48 49 Geoff Neal 59
49 50 Li Jingliang 57
50 42 Siyar Bahadurzada 56.5
51 52 Dhiego Lima 52
52 46 Keita Nakamura 51.5
53 51 Nordine Taleb 51
54 53 Lyman Good 50
55 56 Ben Saunders 48.5
55 54 Chad Laprise 48.5
57 41 Carlos Condit 45
58 57 Zak Ottow 44.5
59 58 Tim Means 44
60 59 Song Kenan 42.5
61 55 Danny Roberts 40.5
62 NR Michel Pereira 40
63 71 Laureano Staropoli 29.5
64 62 Max Griffin 29
64 61 Shinsho Anzai 29
66 63 Chance Rencountre 25
66 63 Muslim Salikhov 25
66 NR Takashi Sato 25
69 60 Thiago Alves 19.5
70 68 Bartosz Fabinski 16
71 66 Court McGee 14
72 70 Emil Meek 8
73 71 Mike Jackson 5
74 73 Carlo Pedersoli Jr 4
74 73 Daichi Abe 4
74 73 Frank Camacho 4
77 76 CM Punk 0
77 76 David Zawada 0
77 NR Derrick Krantz 0
77 76 Hector Aldana 0
77 NR Kyle Prepolec 0
77 76 Kyle Stewart 0
77 76 Luigi Vendramini 0
77 76 Ricky Rainey 0
77 76 Salim Touahri 0
77 NR Zelim Imadaev 0

Check back Friday for our lightweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

