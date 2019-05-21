UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: May 20/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|2
|Tyron Woodley
|491
|2
|2
|1
|Kamaru Usman
|370.5
|3
|3
|3
|Colby Covington
|366
|4
|4
|11
|Robbie Lawler
|321
|5
|5
|4
|Rafael dos Anjos
|287
|6
|6
|10
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|267.5
|7
|7
|12
|Leon Edwards
|259
|8
|9
|5
|Jorge Masvidal
|232
|9
|10
|9
|Anthony Pettis
|206
|10
|8
|Kevin Lee
|204
|11
|11
|Anthony Rocco Martin
|198.5
|12
|12
|7
|Darren Till
|176
|13
|13
|Gunnar Nelson
|170
|14
|14
|16
|Vicente Luque
|165
|15
|16
|13
|Demian Maia
|150
|16
|15
|8
|Stephen Thompson
|148.5
|17
|17
|Niko Price
|147
|18
|18
|15
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|139
|19
|19
|Michael Chiesa
|133.5
|20
|21
|Claudio Silva
|126
|20
|22
|Sean Strickland
|126
|22
|23
|Alexey Kunchenko
|125
|23
|44
|Warlley Alves
|124.5
|24
|24
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|117.5
|25
|31
|Mike Perry
|114.5
|26
|25
|Michel Prazeres
|112.5
|27
|20
|Alex Oliveira
|110.5
|28
|NR
|Nate Diaz
|105
|29
|26
|14
|Neil Magny
|103.5
|30
|28
|Diego Sanchez
|97.5
|31
|30
|Jake Matthews
|90.5
|32
|29
|James Krause
|89
|33
|31
|Ismail Naurdiev
|85
|34
|33
|Bryan Barberena
|81
|35
|27
|Sergio Moraes
|80.5
|36
|37
|Alex Morono
|76
|37
|38
|Alberto Mina
|75.5
|38
|39
|6
|Ben Askren
|75
|39
|35
|Alex Garcia
|74
|40
|40
|Mickey Gall
|73.5
|41
|48
|Belal Muhammad
|71
|42
|34
|Alan Jouban
|69.5
|43
|36
|Curtis Millender
|67.5
|43
|63
|Dwight Grant
|67.5
|45
|45
|Ramazan Emeev
|64
|46
|47
|Randy Brown
|61
|47
|43
|Jordan Mein
|59.5
|48
|49
|Geoff Neal
|59
|49
|50
|Li Jingliang
|57
|50
|42
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|56.5
|51
|52
|Dhiego Lima
|52
|52
|46
|Keita Nakamura
|51.5
|53
|51
|Nordine Taleb
|51
|54
|53
|Lyman Good
|50
|55
|56
|Ben Saunders
|48.5
|55
|54
|Chad Laprise
|48.5
|57
|41
|Carlos Condit
|45
|58
|57
|Zak Ottow
|44.5
|59
|58
|Tim Means
|44
|60
|59
|Song Kenan
|42.5
|61
|55
|Danny Roberts
|40.5
|62
|NR
|Michel Pereira
|40
|63
|71
|Laureano Staropoli
|29.5
|64
|62
|Max Griffin
|29
|64
|61
|Shinsho Anzai
|29
|66
|63
|Chance Rencountre
|25
|66
|63
|Muslim Salikhov
|25
|66
|NR
|Takashi Sato
|25
|69
|60
|Thiago Alves
|19.5
|70
|68
|Bartosz Fabinski
|16
|71
|66
|Court McGee
|14
|72
|70
|Emil Meek
|8
|73
|71
|Mike Jackson
|5
|74
|73
|Carlo Pedersoli Jr
|4
|74
|73
|Daichi Abe
|4
|74
|73
|Frank Camacho
|4
|77
|76
|CM Punk
|0
|77
|76
|David Zawada
|0
|77
|NR
|Derrick Krantz
|0
|77
|76
|Hector Aldana
|0
|77
|NR
|Kyle Prepolec
|0
|77
|76
|Kyle Stewart
|0
|77
|76
|Luigi Vendramini
|0
|77
|76
|Ricky Rainey
|0
|77
|76
|Salim Touahri
|0
|77
|NR
|Zelim Imadaev
|0
Check back Friday for our lightweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: May 20/19