UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: May 3/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Daniel Cormier
|Heavyweight
|688
|2
|3
|13
|Tyron Woodley
|Welterweight
|511
|3
|2
|2
|Jon Jones
|Light Heavyweight
|481
|4
|5
|11
|Stipe Miocic
|Heavyweight
|446
|5
|6
|6
|Amanda Nunes
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|438
|6
|7
|4
|Henry Cejudo
|Bantamweight/Flyweight
|421.5
|7
|4
|5
|Max Holloway
|Featherweight
|421
|8
|8
|10
|Robert Whittaker
|Middleweight
|404
|9
|9
|7
|Kamaru Usman
|Welterweight
|370.5
|10
|10
|Colby Covington
|Welterweight
|366
|11
|11
|12
|Tony Ferguson
|Lightweight
|344.5
|12
|17
|Israel Adesanya
|Middleweight
|343.5
|13
|12
|14
|Rose Namajunas
|Women’s Strawweight
|338
|14
|13
|Robbie Lawler
|Welterweight
|321
|15
|14
|Chris Weidman
|Middleweight
|317
|15
|35
|8
|Dustin Poirier
|Lightweight
|317
|17
|15
|Cain Velasquez
|Heavyweight
|312
|18
|17
|Brian Ortega
|Featherweight
|297
|19
|19
|Luke Rockhold
|Light Heavyweight
|295
|20
|20
|Jose Aldo
|Featherweight
|279
|21
|21
|Rafael dos Anjos
|Welterweight
|278.5
|22
|22
|Francis Ngannou
|Heavyweight
|271
|23
|23
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|Welterweight
|267.5
|24
|24
|Al Iaquinta
|Lightweight
|264
|24
|15
|Kelvin Gastelum
|Middleweight
|264
|26
|25
|Marlon Moraes
|Bantamweight
|263
|27
|26
|Leon Edwards
|Welterweight
|259
|28
|27
|Yoel Romero
|Middleweight
|255
|29
|28
|Kevin Lee
|Welterweight
|242.5
|30
|30
|Jorge Masvidal
|Welterweight
|232
|31
|31
|Ricardo Lamas
|Featherweight
|223.5
|32
|32
|Frankie Edgar
|Featherweight
|214
|33
|34
|Charles Oliveira
|Lightweight
|210.5
|34
|36
|Anthony Pettis
|Welterweight
|206
|35
|29
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza
|Middleweight
|200
|36
|43
|Alistair Overeem
|Heavyweight
|199.5
|37
|41
|Anthony Rocco Martin
|Welterweight
|198.5
|37
|38
|Valentina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|198.5
|39
|38
|Alexander Volkanovski
|Featherweight
|195.5
|40
|39
|15
|Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|193
|40
|39
|Junior dos Santos
|Heavyweight
|193
|42
|33
|Islam Makhachev
|Lightweight
|191
|43
|42
|Francisco Trinaldo
|Lightweight
|188
|44
|85
|Justin Gaethje
|Lightweight
|184
|45
|67
|Jack Hermansson
|Middleweight
|180.5
|45
|44
|Pedro Munhoz
|Bantamweight
|180.5
|47
|45
|Dan Hooker
|Lightweight
|178
|47
|48
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk
|Women’s Flyweight
|178
|49
|47
|Darren Till
|Welterweight
|176
|50
|48
|Gunnar Nelson
|Welterweight
|173
|51
|49
|James Vick
|Lightweight
|171
|52
|50
|Chad Mendes
|Featherweight
|169.5
|53
|51
|Paul Felder
|Lightweight
|169
|54
|53
|Aljamain Sterling
|Bantamweight
|165.5
|54
|53
|Thiago Santos
|Light Heavyweight
|165.5
|56
|56
|Vicente Luque
|Welterweight
|163.5
|57
|121
|Cory Sandhagen
|Bantamweight
|163
|58
|57
|Carlos Diego Ferreira
|Lightweight
|162.5
|59
|78
|Jussier Formiga
|Flyweight
|158
|60
|59
|Stephen Thompson
|Welterweight
|157.5
|61
|58
|Anthony Smith
|Light Heavyweight
|155
|62
|59
|Derek Brunson
|Middleweight
|154
|63
|61
|Brad Tavares
|Middleweight
|153.5
|64
|63
|Cody Garbrandt
|Bantamweight
|150
|64
|63
|Demian Maia
|Welterweight
|150
|66
|63
|Glover Teixeira
|Light Heavyweight
|148
|67
|68
|Niko Price
|Welterweight
|147
|68
|69
|Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
|Light Heavyweight
|144
|68
|69
|Jessica Andrade
|Women’s Strawweight
|144
|70
|52
|Aleksei Oleinik
|Heavyweight
|143.5
|71
|71
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|Lightweight
|142
|72
|72
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|Welterweight
|139
|73
|74
|Derrick Lewis
|Heavyweight
|138
|73
|55
|John Lineker
|Bantamweight
|138
|75
|75
|Michael Chiesa
|Welterweight
|137.5
|76
|76
|Jimmie Rivera
|Bantamweight
|137
|77
|77
|Alexander Volkov
|Heavyweight
|136.5
|77
|100
|Curtis Blaydes
|Heavyweight
|136.5
|79
|66
|Ben Rothwell
|Heavyweight
|136
|80
|79
|Tim Boetsch
|Middleweight
|135
|81
|80
|Joseph Benavidez
|Flyweight
|134
|82
|82
|Claudio Silva
|Welterweight
|133
|82
|82
|Gregor Gillespie
|Lightweight
|133
|84
|84
|Beneil Dariush
|Lightweight
|132.5
|85
|62
|Ovince Saint Preux
|Light Heavyweight
|128
|85
|85
|Sean Strickland
|Welterweight
|128
|87
|87
|Rob Font
|Bantamweight
|126
|88
|88
|Nik Lentz
|Lightweight
|125.5
|89
|89
|Alexey Kunchenko
|Welterweight
|125
|89
|116
|Nikita Krylov
|Light Heavyweight
|125
|91
|90
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|Light Heavyweight
|124
|92
|91
|Yair Rodriguez
|Featherweight
|122
|93
|92
|Paulo Costa
|Middleweight
|120.5
|94
|93
|Corey Anderson
|Light Heavyweight
|120
|95
|94
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|Welterweight
|117.5
|96
|95
|Darren Elkins
|Featherweight
|117
|97
|72
|Edson Barboza
|Lightweight
|116.5
|98
|149
|Mike Perry
|Welterweight
|114.5
|99
|96
|Germaine de Randamie
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|113.5
|99
|96
|Sergio Pettis
|Bantamweight
|113.5
|101
|98
|Michel Prazeres
|Welterweight
|112.5
|101
|98
|Petr Yan
|Bantamweight
|112.5
|103
|102
|Ilir Latifi
|Light Heavyweight
|111
|104
|81
|Alex Oliveira
|Welterweight
|110.5
|105
|104
|David Teymur
|Lightweight
|110
|105
|104
|Johnny Walker
|Light Heavyweight
|110
|105
|110
|Josh Emmett
|Featherweight
|110
|108
|142
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|Heavyweight
|109.5
|109
|100
|Antonio Carlos Junior
|Middleweight
|109
|109
|107
|Mairbek Taisumov
|Lightweight
|109
|111
|121
|Gilbert Burns
|Lightweight
|108
|112
|109
|Dominick Reyes
|Light Heavyweight
|107.5
|113
|114
|Chan Sung Jung
|Featherweight
|107
|114
|111
|Ricky Simon
|Bantamweight
|104.5
|115
|104
|Alexander Gustafsson
|Light Heavyweight
|104
|116
|112
|Neil Magny
|Welterweight
|103.5
|117
|113
|Sergio Moraes
|Welterweight
|103
|118
|114
|Cody Stamann
|Bantamweight
|102
|118
|116
|Mirsad Bektic
|Featherweight
|102
|120
|116
|Alexander Hernandez
|Lightweight
|101
|120
|116
|Andre Fili
|Featherweight
|101
|120
|127
|Renato Moicano
|Featherweight
|101
|123
|120
|Tai Tuivasa
|Heavyweight
|100.5
|124
|185
|Marlon Vera
|Bantamweight
|99
|124
|107
|Uriah Hall
|Middleweight
|99
|126
|124
|Diego Sanchez
|Welterweight
|97.5
|127
|121
|David Branch
|Middleweight
|97
|127
|125
|Holly Holm
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|97
|127
|102
|Marcin Tybura
|Heavyweight
|97
|127
|125
|Nathaniel Wood
|Bantamweight
|97
|131
|127
|Dan Kelly
|Middleweight
|96
|131
|127
|Jeremy Stephens
|Featherweight
|96
|131
|127
|Yancy Medeiros
|Lightweight
|96
|134
|131
|Jan Blachowicz
|Light Heavyweight
|95.5
|135
|132
|Davi Ramos
|Lightweight
|95
|136
|134
|Raphael Assuncao
|Bantamweight
|94
|137
|135
|Misha Cirkunov
|Light Heavyweight
|93
|137
|135
|Volkan Oezdemir
|Light Heavyweight
|93
|139
|137
|Jimi Manuwa
|Light Heavyweight
|92
|140
|212
|Alexandre Pantoja
|Flyweight
|91.5
|141
|138
|James Krause
|Welterweight
|91
|142
|140
|Jake Matthews
|Welterweight
|90.5
|143
|141
|Elias Theodorou
|Middleweight
|89.5
|144
|142
|Eddie Wineland
|Bantamweight
|89
|145
|144
|Anderson Silva
|Middleweight
|88
|145
|144
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier
|Lightweight
|88
|145
|144
|Ryan Hall
|Lightweight
|88
|148
|NR
|Alexander Yakovlev
|Lightweight
|86
|148
|144
|Tatiana Suarez
|Women’s Strawweight
|86
|150
|148
|Damir Hadzovic
|Lightweight
|85.5
|151
|149
|Ismail Naurdiev
|Welterweight
|85
|152
|151
|Brian Kelleher
|Bantamweight
|84.5
|153
|132
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|Flyweight
|84
|154
|152
|Bryan Barberena
|Welterweight
|81
|155
|138
|Chas Skelly
|Featherweight
|80.5
|156
|184
|Michelle Waterson
|Women’s Strawweight
|80
|157
|156
|Alex Garcia
|Welterweight
|78.5
|158
|157
|Jimmy Crute
|Light Heavyweight
|78
|159
|160
|Rani Yahya
|Bantamweight
|77.5
|160
|224
|Montana De La Rosa
|Women’s Flyweight
|77
|160
|161
|Rustam Khabilov
|Lightweight
|77
|162
|163
|Bryan Caraway
|Bantamweight
|76.5
|163
|164
|Alex Morono
|Welterweight
|76
|163
|164
|Clay Guida
|Lightweight
|76
|163
|155
|Omari Akhmedov
|Middleweight
|76
|166
|167
|Alberto Mina
|Welterweight
|75.5
|166
|167
|Sam Alvey
|Light Heavyweight
|75.5
|168
|169
|Ben Askren
|Welterweight
|75
|169
|169
|Gabriel Benitez
|Featherweight
|74.5
|170
|172
|Alejandro Perez
|Bantamweight
|73.5
|179
|172
|Mickey Gall
|Welterweight
|73.5
|172
|174
|Aleksandar Rakic
|Light Heavyweight
|73
|172
|174
|Cynthia Calvillo
|Women’s Strawweight
|73
|174
|177
|Manny Bermudez
|Bantamweight
|72.5
|175
|171
|Calvin Kattar
|Featherweight
|72
|176
|180
|Michael Johnson
|Featherweight
|71.5
|176
|181
|Scott Holtzman
|Lightweight
|71.5
|178
|205
|Belal Muhammad
|Welterweight
|71
|178
|230
|Magomed Mustafaev
|Lightweight
|71
|178
|163
|Tom Breese
|Middleweight
|71
|181
|153
|Alan Jouban
|Welterweight
|69.5
|182
|185
|Carlos Condit
|Welterweight
|69
|183
|182
|Gerald Meerschaert
|Middleweight
|68.5
|183
|187
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|Welterweight
|68.5
|185
|157
|Curtis Millender
|Welterweight
|67.5
|185
|325
|Dwight Grant
|Welterweight
|67.5
|185
|188
|Jordan Mein
|Welterweight
|67.5
|188
|189
|Matt Schnell
|Bantamweight
|67
|189
|190
|Cezar Ferreira
|Middleweight
|66.5
|189
|190
|Marion Reneau
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|66.5
|191
|193
|Warlley Alves
|Welterweight
|66
|192
|255
|Paul Craig
|Light Heavyweight
|65
|193
|196
|Dan Ige
|Featherweight
|64.5
|194
|197
|Ramazan Emeev
|Welterweight
|64
|195
|321
|Maycee Barber
|Women’s Flyweight
|62.5
|195
|191
|Paige VanZant
|Women’s Flyweight
|62.5
|197
|201
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|Heavyweight
|62
|198
|203
|Arnold Allen
|Featherweight
|61
|198
|203
|Randy Brown
|Welterweight
|61
|200
|190
|Krzysztof Jotko
|Middleweight
|60.5
|201
|206
|Myles Jury
|Featherweight
|59.5
|201
|206
|Raquel Pennington
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|59.5
|203
|208
|Geoff Neal
|Welterweight
|59
|203
|193
|Ion Cutelaba
|Light Heavyweight
|59
|203
|208
|John Moraga
|Flyweight
|59
|203
|208
|Luke Sanders
|Bantamweight
|59
|203
|183
|Ray Borg
|Bantamweight
|59
|203
|208
|Stevie Ray
|Lightweight
|59
|209
|199
|Jim Miller
|Lightweight
|58.5
|209
|212
|Walt Harris
|Heavyweight
|58.5
|211
|206
|Jessica Eye
|Women’s Flyweight
|58
|211
|214
|Joaquim Silva
|Lightweight
|58
|213
|216
|Vinc Pichel
|Lightweight
|57.5
|214
|217
|Alan Patrick
|Lightweight
|57
|214
|195
|Carla Esparza
|Women’s Strawweight
|57
|214
|217
|Cat Zingano
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|57
|214
|217
|Li Jingliang
|Welterweight
|57
|218
|222
|C.B. Dollaway
|Middleweight
|56
|219
|217
|John Makdessi
|Lightweight
|55.5
|219
|224
|Nordine Taleb
|Welterweight
|55.5
|221
|221
|Desmond Green
|Lightweight
|55
|222
|226
|Louis Smolka
|Bantamweight
|54.5
|222
|226
|Said Nurmagomedov
|Bantamweight
|54.5
|224
|230
|Lando Vannata
|Lightweight
|53
|225
|248
|Alex Perez
|Bantamweight
|52.5
|225
|231
|Ketlen Vieira
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|52.5
|227
|233
|Claudia Gadelha
|Women’s Strawweight
|52
|227
|231
|Dhiego Lima
|Welterweight
|52
|227
|233
|Jared Cannonier
|Middleweight
|52
|227
|233
|Kyung Ho Kang
|Bantamweight
|52
|231
|201
|Keita Nakamura
|Welterweight
|51.5
|232
|233
|Joanne Calderwood
|Women’s Flyweight
|51
|232
|236
|Zak Cummings
|Middleweight
|51
|234
|238
|Iuri Alcantara
|Bantamweight
|50.5
|234
|238
|Zabit Magomedsharipov
|Featherweight
|50.5
|236
|241
|Ian Heinisch
|Middleweight
|50
|236
|239
|Katlyn Chookagian
|Women’s Flyweight
|50
|236
|241
|Khalild Murtazaliev
|Middleweight
|50
|236
|241
|Lyman Good
|Welterweight
|50
|240
|238
|Khalil Rountree Jr
|Light Heavyweight
|49.5
|241
|246
|Chad Laprise
|Welterweight
|49
|241
|246
|Danny Roberts
|Welterweight
|49
|241
|403
|Kevin Aguilar
|Featherweight
|49
|244
|248
|Ben Saunders
|Welterweight
|48.5
|244
|248
|Drakkar Klose
|Lightweight
|48.5
|246
|251
|Devonte Smith
|Lightweight
|48
|246
|226
|Gadzhimurad Antigulov
|Light Heavyweight
|48
|246
|365
|Michal Oleksiejczuk
|Light Heavyweight
|48
|249
|224
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|Women’s Strawweight
|47.5
|249
|252
|Raoni Barcelos
|Bantamweight
|47.5
|249
|252
|Song Yadong
|Bantamweight
|47.5
|252
|254
|Darren Stewart
|Middleweight
|47
|253
|222
|Eryk Anders
|Light Heavyweight
|46.5
|253
|NR
|Mitch Gagnon
|Bantamweight
|46.5
|255
|257
|Jon Tuck
|Lightweight
|45.5
|255
|257
|Ricardo Ramos
|Bantamweight
|45.5
|257
|241
|Bobby Moffett
|Featherweight
|45
|257
|259
|Markus Perez
|Middleweight
|45
|259
|260
|Emily Whitmire
|Women’s Strawweight
|44.5
|259
|260
|Polo Reyes
|Lightweight
|44.5
|259
|260
|Zak Ottow
|Welterweight
|44.5
|262
|263
|Tim Means
|Welterweight
|44
|263
|264
|Drew Dober
|Lightweight
|43.5
|264
|265
|Tyson Pedro
|Light Heavyweight
|43
|264
|265
|Weili Zhang
|Women’s Strawweight
|43
|266
|263
|Gillian Robertson
|Women’s Flyweight
|42.5
|266
|267
|Marc Diakiese
|Lightweight
|42.5
|266
|267
|Song Kenan
|Welterweight
|42.5
|269
|270
|John Dodson
|Bantamweight
|42
|269
|270
|Makwan Amirkhani
|Featherweight
|42
|271
|229
|Andrei Arlovski
|Heavyweight
|41
|272
|268
|Mayra Bueno Silva
|Women’s Flyweight
|40
|272
|272
|Mike Grundy
|Featherweight
|40
|274
|256
|Wilson Reis
|Flyweight
|37.5
|275
|276
|Rick Glenn
|Featherweight
|37
|276
|277
|Felice Herrig
|Women’s Strawweight
|36.5
|276
|277
|Shane Burgos
|Featherweight
|36.5
|278
|279
|Alessio Di Chirico
|Middleweight
|36
|279
|280
|Alex Caceres
|Featherweight
|35.5
|280
|275
|Blagoy Ivanov
|Heavyweight
|35
|280
|281
|Hector Lombard
|Middleweight
|35
|282
|283
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|Bantamweight
|34.5
|283
|284
|Jack Marshman
|Middleweight
|33.5
|283
|281
|Justin Willis
|Heavyweight
|33.5
|285
|285
|Matthew Lopez
|Bantamweight
|33
|286
|286
|Aspen Ladd
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|32.5
|286
|286
|Cub Swanson
|Featherweight
|32.5
|286
|274
|Ed Herman
|Light Heavyweight
|32.5
|286
|286
|Macy Chiasson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|32.5
|286
|292
|Poliana Botelho
|Women’s Flyweight
|32.5
|286
|293
|Sodiq Yusuff
|Featherweight
|32.5
|292
|290
|Joseph Duffy
|Lightweight
|32
|292
|300
|Montel Jackson
|Bantamweight
|32
|292
|290
|Nina Ansaroff
|Women’s Strawweight
|32
|295
|293
|Tecia Torres
|Women’s Strawweight
|31.5
|296
|295
|Adam Wieczorek
|Heavyweight
|31
|297
|298
|Bobby Green
|Lightweight
|30.5
|297
|298
|Thiago Alves
|Welterweight
|30.5
|299
|300
|Andrew Sanchez
|Middleweight
|30
|299
|300
|Dmitriy Sosnovskiy
|Heavyweight
|30
|299
|469
|Jennifer Maia
|Women’s Flyweight
|30
|299
|343
|Roxanne Modafferi
|Women’s Flyweight
|30
|299
|297
|Wu Yanan
|Women’s Flyweight
|30
|304
|304
|Alex White
|Lightweight
|29.5
|304
|304
|Edmen Shahbazyan
|Middleweight
|29.5
|304
|304
|Mackenzie Dern
|Women’s Strawweight
|29.5
|307
|317
|Kevin Holland
|Middleweight
|29
|307
|310
|Max Griffin
|Welterweight
|29
|307
|308
|Renan Barao
|Bantamweight
|29
|307
|308
|Shinsho Anzai
|Welterweight
|29
|311
|458
|Brandon Davis
|Bantamweight
|28.5
|312
|310
|Dong Hyun Ma
|Lightweight
|28
|313
|312
|Enrique Barzola
|Featherweight
|27.5
|313
|312
|Maurice Greene
|Heavyweight
|27.5
|313
|317
|Shane Young
|Featherweight
|27.5
|316
|315
|Andre Ewell
|Bantamweight
|27
|316
|314
|Liz Carmouche
|Women’s Flyweight
|27
|318
|317
|Bethe Correia
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|26.5
|318
|317
|Brett Johns
|Bantamweight
|26.5
|318
|317
|Danny Henry
|Featherweight
|26.5
|318
|325
|Julio Arce
|Featherweight
|26.5
|318
|348
|Oskar Piechota
|Middleweight
|26.5
|323
|322
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|Bantamweight
|26
|323
|322
|Gian Villante
|Light Heavyweight
|26
|325
|292
|Alexis Davis
|Women’s Flyweight
|25.5
|325
|290
|Frankie Saenz
|Bantamweight
|25.5
|327
|325
|Alonzo Menifield
|Light Heavyweight
|25
|327
|325
|Chance Rencountre
|Welterweight
|25
|327
|325
|Darko Stosic
|Light Heavyweight
|25
|327
|325
|Don Madge
|Lightweight
|25
|327
|325
|Juan Espino
|Heavyweight
|25
|327
|474
|Khalid Taha
|Bantamweight
|25
|327
|342
|Luis Pena
|Featherweight
|25
|327
|321
|Mara Romero Borella
|Women’s Flyweight
|25
|327
|325
|Muslim Salikhov
|Welterweight
|25
|327
|NR
|Takashi Sato
|Welterweight
|25
|337
|338
|Aleksandra Albu
|Women’s Strawweight
|24.5
|337
|306
|Ashlee Evans-Smith
|Women’s Flyweight
|24.5
|337
|338
|Justin Ledet
|Light Heavyweight
|24.5
|337
|312
|Mark De La Rosa
|Bantamweight
|24.5
|337
|338
|Yana Kunitskaya
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|24.5
|342
|348
|Humberto Bandenay
|Featherweight
|24
|343
|343
|Maryna Moroz
|Women’s Flyweight
|23.5
|344
|344
|Amanda Cooper
|Women’s Strawweight
|23
|344
|344
|Sarah Moras
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|23
|346
|348
|Chris De La Rocha
|Heavyweight
|22.5
|346
|348
|Daniel Spitz
|Heavyweight
|22.5
|346
|348
|Devin Powell
|Lightweight
|22.5
|346
|348
|Gokhan Saki
|Light Heavyweight
|22.5
|346
|325
|Jalin Turner
|Lightweight
|22.5
|346
|348
|Johnny Eduardo
|Bantamweight
|22.5
|346
|365
|Julian Marquez
|Middleweight
|22.5
|353
|325
|Andre Soukhamthath
|Bantamweight
|22
|353
|359
|Jessica-Rose Clark
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|22
|353
|359
|Jordan Rinaldi
|Featherweight
|22
|353
|359
|Karl Roberson
|Light Heavyweight
|22
|353
|358
|Lauren Murphy
|Women’s Flyweight
|22
|358
|363
|Jared Gordon
|Lightweight
|21.5
|359
|364
|Junior Albini
|Heavyweight
|21
|360
|339
|JJ Aldrich
|Women’s Flyweight
|20.5
|361
|NR
|Casey Kenney
|Bantamweight
|20
|361
|382
|Charles Byrd
|Middleweight
|20
|361
|365
|Joseph Morales
|Flyweight
|20
|361
|365
|Kron Gracie
|Featherweight
|20
|361
|365
|Martin Bravo
|Featherweight
|20
|361
|365
|Megan Anderson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|20
|361
|365
|Polyana Viana
|Women’s Strawweight
|20
|361
|364
|Rachael Ostovich
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|369
|379
|Randa Markos
|Women’s Strawweight
|19
|370
|374
|Cortney Casey
|Women’s Strawweight
|18.5
|370
|344
|Court McGee
|Welterweight
|18.5
|370
|374
|Gray Maynard
|Lightweight
|18.5
|373
|377
|Yan Xiaonan
|Women’s Strawweight
|18
|374
|365
|Marcelo Golm
|Heavyweight
|17.5
|375
|379
|Josh Emmett
|Lightweight
|17
|376
|381
|Teruto Ishihara
|Bantamweight
|16.5
|377
|382
|Bartosz Fabinski
|Welterweight
|16
|377
|382
|Guido Cannetti
|Bantamweight
|16
|377
|400
|Marvin Vettori
|Middleweight
|16
|380
|390
|Angela Hill
|Women’s Strawweight
|15
|380
|385
|Henry Briones
|Bantamweight
|15
|382
|428
|Augusto Sakai
|Heavyweight
|14.5
|382
|428
|Bryce Mitchell
|Featherweight
|14.5
|382
|386
|Irene Aldana
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|14.5
|383
|386
|Mike Trizano
|Lightweight
|14.5
|383
|386
|Patrick Cummins
|Light Heavyweight
|14.5
|387
|390
|Devin Clark
|Light Heavyweight
|14
|387
|390
|Magomed Ankalaev
|Light Heavyweight
|14
|387
|390
|Mizuto Hirota
|Lightweight
|14
|387
|390
|Nasrat Haqparast
|Lightweight
|14
|387
|403
|Roosevelt Roberts
|Lightweight
|14
|387
|390
|Sijara Eubanks
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|14
|393
|394
|Ji Yeon Kim
|Women’s Flyweight
|12.5
|393
|397
|Nick Hein
|Lightweight
|12.5
|395
|399
|Christos Giagos
|Lightweight
|12
|396
|393
|Lucie Pudilova
|Women’s Flyweight
|11.5
|396
|403
|Trevor Smith
|Middleweight
|11.5
|398
|403
|Jairzinho Rozenstruick
|Heavyweight
|10
|398
|403
|Juan Adams
|Heavyweight
|10
|398
|403
|Kyle Bochniak
|Featherweight
|10
|398
|403
|Mike Rodriguez
|Light Heavyweight
|10
|398
|474
|Sergey Pavlovich
|Heavyweight
|10
|403
|424
|Andrea Lee
|Women’s Flyweight
|9.5
|403
|411
|Brad Katona
|Bantamweight
|9.5
|403
|411
|Damir Ismagulov
|Lightweight
|9.5
|403
|411
|Hakeem Dawodu
|Featherweight
|9.5
|403
|411
|Kai Kara-France
|Flyweight
|9.5
|403
|411
|Liu Pingyuan
|Bantamweight
|9.5
|403
|411
|Livia Renata Souza
|Women’s Strawweight
|9.5
|403
|NR
|Sean O’Malley
|Bantamweight
|9.5
|411
|399
|Antonina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|9
|411
|419
|Arjan Singh Bhullar
|Heavyweight
|9
|413
|423
|Nad Narimani
|Featherweight
|8.5
|413
|411
|Sheymon Moraes
|Featherweight
|8.5
|415
|424
|Emil Meek
|Welterweight
|8
|415
|419
|Eric Shelton
|Flyweight
|8
|415
|432
|Jason Gonzalez
|Lightweight
|8
|415
|415
|Lauren Mueller
|Women’s Flyweight
|8
|415
|424
|Lina Lansberg
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|8
|415
|424
|Magomed Bibulatov
|Flyweight
|8
|421
|427
|Alex Chambers
|Women’s Strawweight
|7
|422
|428
|Abu Azaitar
|Middleweight
|5
|422
|428
|Allen Crowder
|Heavyweight
|5
|422
|428
|Ashley Yoder
|Women’s Strawweight
|5
|422
|428
|Chris Fishgold
|Featherweight
|5
|422
|474
|Chris Gutierrez
|Bantamweight
|5
|422
|428
|Geraldo de Freitas
|Featherweight
|5
|422
|428
|Grant Dawson
|Featherweight
|5
|422
|474
|Greg Hardy
|Heavyweight
|5
|422
|428
|Hannah Cifers
|Women’s Strawweight
|5
|422
|428
|Jonathan Martinez
|Bantamweight
|5
|422
|NR
|Jordan Espinosa
|Flyweight
|5
|422
|428
|Laureano Staropoli
|Welterweight
|5
|422
|428
|Leah Letson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|5
|422
|474
|Marina Rodriguez
|Women’s Strawweight
|5
|422
|474
|Matt Frevola
|Lightweight
|5
|422
|428
|Merab Dvalishvili
|Bantamweight
|5
|422
|428
|Mike Jackson
|Welterweight
|5
|422
|469
|Molly McCann
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|422
|NR
|Movsar Evloev
|Featherweight
|5
|422
|428
|Rashad Coulter
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|422
|428
|Rogerio Bontorin
|Flyweight
|5
|422
|428
|Ryan Spann
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|422
|428
|Saparbek Safarov
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|422
|428
|Talita Bernardo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|5
|446
|450
|Aiemann Zahabi
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|446
|450
|Austin Arnett
|Featherweight
|4.5
|446
|450
|Benito Lopez
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|446
|450
|Felipe Silva
|Lightweight
|4.5
|446
|428
|Jesus Pinedo
|Lightweight
|4.5
|446
|450
|John Gunther
|Lightweight
|4.5
|446
|NR
|Nadia Kassem
|Women’s Flyweight
|4.5
|446
|458
|Steven Peterson
|Featherweight
|4.5
|454
|458
|Alexa Grasso
|Women’s Strawweight
|4
|454
|458
|Carlo Pedersoli Jr
|Welterweight
|4
|454
|458
|Daichi Abe
|Welterweight
|4
|454
|458
|Darrell Horcher
|Lightweight
|4
|454
|458
|Davey Grant
|Bantamweight
|4
|454
|458
|Frank Camacho
|Welterweight
|4
|454
|458
|Gina Mazany
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|4
|454
|450
|Jessica Aguilar
|Women’s Strawweight
|4
|454
|458
|Jessin Ayari
|Lightweight
|4
|454
|458
|Syuri Kondo
|Women’s Strawweight
|4
|454
|458
|Thibault Gouti
|Lightweight
|4
|465
|469
|Jenel Lausa
|Flyweight
|3.5
|465
|469
|Jessica Penne
|Women’s Strawweight
|3.5
|465
|469
|Joby Sanchez
|Bantamweight
|3.5
|465
|469
|Julian Erosa
|Featherweight
|3.5
|469
|474
|Adam Yandiev
|Middleweight
|0
|469
|NR
|Alen Amedovski
|Middleweight
|0
|469
|NR
|Alex da Silva Coelho
|Lightweight
|0
|469
|474
|Alex Gorgees
|Lightweight
|0
|469
|474
|Allan Zuniga
|Lightweight
|0
|469
|474
|Anderson dos Santos
|Featherweight
|0
|469
|474
|Anthony Hernandez
|Middleweight
|0
|469
|469
|Ariane Lipski
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|469
|NR
|Arman Tsarukyan
|Lightweight
|0
|469
|474
|B.J. Penn
|Lightweight
|0
|469
|474
|Bevon Lewis
|Middleweight
|0
|469
|NR
|Boston Salmon
|Bantamweight
|0
|469
|474
|Callan Porter
|Lightweight
|0
|469
|474
|Claudio Puelles
|Lightweight
|0
|469
|474
|CM Punk
|Welterweight
|0
|469
|474
|Dan Moret
|Lightweight
|0
|469
|474
|Daniel Teymur
|Featherweight
|0
|469
|474
|David Zawada
|Welterweight
|0
|469
|NR
|Dmitry Smolyakov
|Heavyweight
|0
|469
|474
|Elias Garcia
|Flyweight
|0
|469
|NR
|Eric Wisely
|Lightweight
|0
|469
|474
|Felipe Colares
|Featherweight
|0
|469
|474
|Hector Aldana
|Welterweight
|0
|469
|474
|Hu Yaozong
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|469
|474
|Jay Cucciniello
|Featherweight
|0
|469
|474
|Jeff Hughes
|Heavyweight
|0
|469
|474
|Jin Soo Son
|Bantamweight
|0
|469
|474
|Jodie Esquibel
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|469
|474
|Joel Alvarez
|Lightweight
|0
|469
|474
|John Phillips
|Middleweight
|0
|469
|474
|Jordan Griffin
|Featherweight
|0
|469
|474
|Justin Frazier
|Heavyweight
|0
|469
|469
|Kalindra Faria
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|469
|474
|Kennedy Nzechukwu
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|469
|474
|Klidson Abreu
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|469
|474
|Kurt Holobaugh
|Featherweight
|0
|469
|474
|Kyle Nelson
|Featherweight
|0
|469
|474
|Kyle Stewart
|Welterweight
|0
|469
|474
|Luigi Vendramini
|Welterweight
|0
|469
|474
|Marcin Prachnio
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|469
|474
|Marcos Mariano
|Lightweight
|0
|469
|474
|Mario Bautista
|Bantamweight
|0
|469
|474
|Martin Day
|Bantamweight
|0
|469
|474
|Matt Bessette
|Featherweight
|0
|469
|474
|Matt Sayles
|Featherweight
|0
|469
|469
|Melinda Fabian
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|469
|474
|Michel Batista
|Heavyweight
|0
|469
|NR
|Mike Davis
|Lightweight
|0
|469
|474
|Mike Santiago
|Featherweight
|0
|469
|474
|Nicolae Negumereanu
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|469
|474
|Panny Kianzad
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|469
|469
|Priscila Cachoeira
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|469
|NR
|Rafael Fiziev
|Lightweight
|0
|469
|NR
|Randy Costa
|Bantamweight
|0
|469
|474
|Raulian Paiva
|Flyweight
|0
|469
|474
|Ricky Rainey
|Welterweight
|0
|469
|NR
|Ryan MacDonald
|Bantamweight
|0
|469
|NR
|Sabina Mazo
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|469
|474
|Salim Touahri
|Welterweight
|0
|469
|474
|Sarah Frota
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|469
|NR
|Seung Woo Choi
|Featherweight
|0
|469
|474
|Su Mudaerji
|Bantamweight
|0
|469
|474
|Suman Mokhtarian
|Featherweight
|0
|469
|469
|Taila Santos
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|469
|474
|Te Edwards
|Lightweight
|0
|469
|474
|Thiago Moises
|Lightweight
|0
|469
|NR
|Thomas Gifford
|Lightweight
|0
|469
|474
|Tim Williams
|Middleweight
|0
|469
|474
|Tonya Evinger
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|469
|474
|Tyler Diamond
|Featherweight
|0
|469
|469
|Veronica Macedo
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|469
|474
|Veronica Macedo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|469
|474
|Vince Morales
|Bantamweight
|0
|469
|474
|Vinicius Moreira
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|469
|NR
|Virna Jandiroba
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|469
|474
|Wuliji Buren
|Bantamweight
|0
|469
|NR
|Zelim Imadaev
|Welterweight
|0
Check back Monday for our Non-UFC fighter rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Strawweights
