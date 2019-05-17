UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: May 17/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Robert Whittaker 404 2 4 2 Israel Adesanya 343.5 3 3 5 Kelvin Gastelum 264 4 5 3 Yoel Romero 224 5 6 7 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza 200 6 2 8 Chris Weidman 198 7 7 10 Derek Brunson 184 8 9 6 Jack Hermansson 180.5 9 8 12 Brad Tavares 153 10 10 Tim Boetsch 135 11 11 9 Paulo Costa 120.5 12 25 11 Jared Cannonier 115.5 13 12 13 Antonio Carlos Junior 109 14 13 14 Uriah Hall 99 15 15 Dan Kelly 96 16 14 16 David Branch 86 17 16 15 Elias Theodorou 73.5 18 19 Tom Breese 71 19 18 Omari Akhmedov 70 20 20 Gerald Meerschaert 68.5 21 21 Cezar Ferreira 66.5 22 21 Krzysztof Jotko 60.5 23 27 Ian Heinisch 50 23 27 Khalild Murtazaliev 50 25 NR Trevin Giles 47.5 26 29 Darren Stewart 47 26 26 Zak Cummings 47 28 30 Markus Perez 45 29 23 C.B. Dollaway 40.5 30 17 Anderson Silva 40 31 31 Alessio Di Chirico 36 32 33 Jack Marshman 33.5 33 34 Andrew Sanchez 31.5 34 35 Edmen Shahbazyan 29.5 35 36 Kevin Holland 29 36 37 Oskar Piechota 26.5 37 38 Julian Marquez 22.5 38 39 Charles Byrd 20 39 40 Marvin Vettori 16 40 41 Trevor Smith 11 41 42 Abu Azaitar 5 42 43 Adam Yandiev 0 42 NR Alen Amedovski 0 42 43 Anthony Hernandez 0 42 43 Bevon Lewis 0 42 32 Hector Lombard 0 42 43 John Phillips 0 42 NR Marc-Andre Barriault 0 42 43 Tim Williams 0

