UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: May 13/19

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: May 13/19
Apr 27, 2019; Sunrise, FL, USA; Glover Teixeira (red gloves) fights Ion Cutelaba (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Jon Jones 481
2 2 Luke Rockhold 295
3 3 4 Thiago Santos 165.5
4 4 5 Anthony Smith 155
5 6 11 Glover Teixeira 148
6 5 Ovince Saint Preux 128
7 14 16 Nikita Krylov 125
8 7 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira 124
8 8 14 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 124
10 9 9 Corey Anderson 120
11 10 10 Ilir Latifi 111
12 11 13 Johnny Walker 110
13 13 6 Dominick Reyes 107.5
14 11 3 Alexander Gustafsson 104
15 15 7 Jan Blachowicz 95.5
16 16 15 Misha Cirkunov 93
16 16 8 Volkan Oezdemir 93
18 18 12 Jimi Manuwa 92
19 19 Jimmy Crute 78
20 20 Sam Alvey 75.5
21 21 Aleksandar Rakic 73
22 23 Paul Craig 65
23 22 Ion Cutelaba 59
24 25 Khalil Rountree Jr 49.5
25 24 Gadzhimurad Antigulov 48
25 34 Michal Oleksiejczuk 48
27 NR Eryk Anders 46.5
28 26 Tyson Pedro 43
29 27 Ed Herman 32.5
30 28 Gian Villante 26
31 29 Alonzo Menifield 25
31 29 Darko Stosic 25
33 31 Justin Ledet 24.5
33 39 Ryan Spann 24.5
35 32 Gokhan Saki 22.5
36 33 Karl Roberson 22
37 35 Patrick Cummins 14.5
38 36 Devin Clark 14
38 36 Magomed Ankalaev 14
40 38 Mike Rodriguez 10
41 39 Rashad Coulter 5
41 39 Saparbek Safarov 5
43 42 Hu Yaozong 0
43 42 Kennedy Nzechukwu 0
43 42 Klidson Abreu 0
43 42 Marcin Prachnio 0
43 42 Nicolae Negumereanu 0
43 42 Vinicius Moreira 0



Check back Friday for our middleweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

