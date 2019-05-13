UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: May 13/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Jon Jones 481 2 2 Luke Rockhold 295 3 3 4 Thiago Santos 165.5 4 4 5 Anthony Smith 155 5 6 11 Glover Teixeira 148 6 5 Ovince Saint Preux 128 7 14 16 Nikita Krylov 125 8 7 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira 124 8 8 14 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 124 10 9 9 Corey Anderson 120 11 10 10 Ilir Latifi 111 12 11 13 Johnny Walker 110 13 13 6 Dominick Reyes 107.5 14 11 3 Alexander Gustafsson 104 15 15 7 Jan Blachowicz 95.5 16 16 15 Misha Cirkunov 93 16 16 8 Volkan Oezdemir 93 18 18 12 Jimi Manuwa 92 19 19 Jimmy Crute 78 20 20 Sam Alvey 75.5 21 21 Aleksandar Rakic 73 22 23 Paul Craig 65 23 22 Ion Cutelaba 59 24 25 Khalil Rountree Jr 49.5 25 24 Gadzhimurad Antigulov 48 25 34 Michal Oleksiejczuk 48 27 NR Eryk Anders 46.5 28 26 Tyson Pedro 43 29 27 Ed Herman 32.5 30 28 Gian Villante 26 31 29 Alonzo Menifield 25 31 29 Darko Stosic 25 33 31 Justin Ledet 24.5 33 39 Ryan Spann 24.5 35 32 Gokhan Saki 22.5 36 33 Karl Roberson 22 37 35 Patrick Cummins 14.5 38 36 Devin Clark 14 38 36 Magomed Ankalaev 14 40 38 Mike Rodriguez 10 41 39 Rashad Coulter 5 41 39 Saparbek Safarov 5 43 42 Hu Yaozong 0 43 42 Kennedy Nzechukwu 0 43 42 Klidson Abreu 0 43 42 Marcin Prachnio 0 43 42 Nicolae Negumereanu 0 43 42 Vinicius Moreira 0





