UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: May 9/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank 1 1 1 Daniel Cormier 688 2 2 2 Stipe Miocic 446 3 3 9 Cain Velasquez 312 4 4 3 Francis Ngannou 271 5 6 7 Alistair Overeem 199.5 6 5 4 Junior dos Santos 193 7 7 10 Aleksei Oleinik 143.5 8 9 6 Derrick Lewis 138 9 10 7 Alexander Volkov 136.5 9 11 5 Curtis Blaydes 136.5 11 8 Ben Rothwell 136 12 14 11 Shamil Abdurakhimov 109.5 13 13 12 Tai Tuivasa 100.5 14 12 14 Marcin Tybura 97 15 16 Walt Harris 75 16 15 Marcos Rogerio de Lima 62 17 17 Andrei Arlovski 41 18 18 15 Blagoy Ivanov 35 19 19 13 Justin Willis 33.5 20 20 Adam Wieczorek 31 21 NR Dmitriy Sosnovskiy 30 22 21 Maurice Greene 27.5 23 22 Juan Espino 25 24 23 Chris De La Rocha 22.5 24 23 Daniel Spitz 22.5 26 25 Junior Albini 21 27 29 Arjan Bhullar 18 28 26 Marcelo Golm 17.5 29 30 16 Augusto Sakai 14.5 30 27 Jairzinho Rozenstruick 10 30 32 Sergey Pavlovich 10 32 27 Juan Adams 9 33 30 Allen Crowder 5 33 32 Greg Hardy 5 35 NR Dmitry Smolyakov 0 35 32 Jeff Hughes 0 35 32 Justin Frazier 0 35 32 Michel Batista 0 35 NR Sergey Spivak 0

Check back Monday for our light heavyweight rankings

