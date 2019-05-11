UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: May 9/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Heavyweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Daniel Cormier
|688
|2
|2
|2
|Stipe Miocic
|446
|3
|3
|9
|Cain Velasquez
|312
|4
|4
|3
|Francis Ngannou
|271
|5
|6
|7
|Alistair Overeem
|199.5
|6
|5
|4
|Junior dos Santos
|193
|7
|7
|10
|Aleksei Oleinik
|143.5
|8
|9
|6
|Derrick Lewis
|138
|9
|10
|7
|Alexander Volkov
|136.5
|9
|11
|5
|Curtis Blaydes
|136.5
|11
|8
|Ben Rothwell
|136
|12
|14
|11
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|109.5
|13
|13
|12
|Tai Tuivasa
|100.5
|14
|12
|14
|Marcin Tybura
|97
|15
|16
|Walt Harris
|75
|16
|15
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|62
|17
|17
|Andrei Arlovski
|41
|18
|18
|15
|Blagoy Ivanov
|35
|19
|19
|13
|Justin Willis
|33.5
|20
|20
|Adam Wieczorek
|31
|21
|NR
|Dmitriy Sosnovskiy
|30
|22
|21
|Maurice Greene
|27.5
|23
|22
|Juan Espino
|25
|24
|23
|Chris De La Rocha
|22.5
|24
|23
|Daniel Spitz
|22.5
|26
|25
|Junior Albini
|21
|27
|29
|Arjan Bhullar
|18
|28
|26
|Marcelo Golm
|17.5
|29
|30
|16
|Augusto Sakai
|14.5
|30
|27
|Jairzinho Rozenstruick
|10
|30
|32
|Sergey Pavlovich
|10
|32
|27
|Juan Adams
|9
|33
|30
|Allen Crowder
|5
|33
|32
|Greg Hardy
|5
|35
|NR
|Dmitry Smolyakov
|0
|35
|32
|Jeff Hughes
|0
|35
|32
|Justin Frazier
|0
|35
|32
|Michel Batista
|0
|35
|NR
|Sergey Spivak
|0
Check back Monday for our light heavyweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: May 9/19