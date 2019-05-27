UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: May 27/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Max Holloway 421 2 2 3 Brian Ortega 297 3 6 2 Alexander Volkanovski 228.5 4 4 11 Ricardo Lamas 207 5 3 4 Jose Aldo 186 6 5 5 Frankie Edgar 158 7 8 12 Yair Rodriguez 122 8 9 15 Darren Elkins 115 9 10 9 Josh Emmett 110 10 13 Andre Fili 100 11 12 10 Mirsad Bektic 97.5 12 13 6 Renato Moicano 97 13 15 8 Jeremy Stephens 96 14 18 16 Calvin Kattar 72 14 7 Chad Mendes 72 14 11 13 Chan Sung Jung 72 17 20 Dan Ige 64.5 17 19 Michael Johnson 64.5 19 16 Chas Skelly 63 20 21 Arnold Allen 61 21 29 14 Shane Burgos 51.5 22 23 7 Zabit Magomedsharipov 50.5 23 24 Kevin Aguilar 49 24 25 Bobby Moffett 45 25 47 Grant Dawson 44.5 26 27 Mike Grundy 40 27 26 Makwan Amirkhani 39 28 28 Rick Glenn 37 29 30 Alex Caceres 35.5 30 31 Sodiq Yusuff 32.5 31 35 Julio Arce 28.5 32 33 Enrique Barzola 27.5 32 33 Shane Young 27.5 34 35 Danny Henry 26.5 35 22 Myles Jury 25.5 36 31 Cub Swanson 25 37 38 Humberto Bandenay 24 38 40 Kron Gracie 20 38 40 Martin Bravo 20 40 42 Bryce Mitchell 14.5 41 54 Mike Trizano 13 42 43 Kyle Bochniak 10 42 53 Matt Sayles 10 44 44 Hakeem Dawodu 9.5 45 45 Nad Narimani 8.5 45 45 Sheymon Moraes 8.5 47 47 Chris Fishgold 5 47 47 Geraldo de Freitas 5 47 NR Movsar Evloev 5 50 50 Austin Arnett 4.5 50 50 Steven Peterson 4.5 52 52 Julian Erosa 3 53 53 Anderson dos Santos 0 53 53 Daniel Teymur 0 53 53 Felipe Colares 0 53 NR Gilbert Melendez 0 53 53 Jay Cucciniello 0 53 53 Jordan Griffin 0 53 NR Kyle Nelson 0 53 53 Matt Bessette 0 53 53 Mike Santiago 0 53 NR Seung Woo Choi 0 53 53 Suman Mokhtarian 0 53 53 Tyler Diamond 0

Check back Friday for our bantamweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)