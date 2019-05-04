Select Page

UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs Cowboy Results

UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs Cowboy Results
UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs Cowboy
May 4, 2019
Canadian Tire Centre
Ottawa, Canada

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average Fight Night card ranking 6,100

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights (five rounds):
Al Iaquinta  (14-4-1,  #3 ranked lightweight) vs Donald Cerrone   (35-11, 1 NC, #13 ranked lightweight)

Middleweights:
Derek Brunson    (18-7, #7 ranked middleweight) vs Elias Theodorou    (16-2, #16 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:
Cub Swanson  (25-10,  #31 ranked featherweight) vs Shane Burgos   (11-1, #29 ranked featherweight)

Bantamweights:
Brad Katona    (8-0, #51 ranked light bantamweight) vs Merab Dvalishvili    (8-4, #53 ranked light bantamweight)

Heavyweights:
Walt Harris  (11-7, 1 NC, #16 ranked heavyweight) vs Sergey Spivak   (9-0)

Middleweights:
Marc-Andre Barriault  (11-1) vs Andrew Sanchez  (10-4, #34 ranked middleweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Macy Chiasson  (4-0, #9 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Sarah Moras   (5-4, #13 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Bantamweights:
Aiemann Zahabi  (7-1, #56 ranked light bantamweight) vs Vincent Morales  (8-3, #60 ranked light bantamweight)

Welterweights:
Nordine Taleb  (14-6, #51 ranked welterwweight) vs Kyle Prepolec  (12-5)

Featherweights:
Kyle Nelson    (12-2, #53 ranked featherweight) vs Matt Sayles  (7-2, #53 ranked featherweight)

Heavyweights:
Arjan Bhullar  (8-1, #29 ranked heavyweight) vs Juan Adams  (4-0, #27 ranked heavyweight)

Bantamweights:
Mitch Gagnon  (12-4, #33 ranked light bantamweight) vs Cole Smith  (6-0) ***WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28 x 2, 30-27)

