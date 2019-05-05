Select Page

UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs Cowboy Pick &#039;Em Results

UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs Cowboy Pick 'Em Results
Congratulations to Glen Purvis for winning our UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs Cowboy  Pick ‘Em Contest via tie-breaker!  Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC 237 on May 11th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Donald Cerrone – 60%
Derek Brunson – 52%
Cub Swanson – 52%
Brad Katona – 56%
Walt Harris – 84%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 39-22 (64%)


UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs Cowboy Pick ‘Em Results

1 Glen Purvis 11
2 Dave K. 11
2 Michael J. 11
2 Robert Oakes 11
5 Nathan H. 10
6 Herman Martinez 9
6 Neil H. 9
6 Nick Davidson 9
6 Rodney 9
6 theJawas 9
11 Emma Vreeland 8
11 Isaac 8
11 ryanC 8
14 Elliot Benson 7
14 MMAinVA 7
16 Cameron Walsh 6
17 Caleb Matthews 5
17 Derek Imm 5
17 SternFan74 5
20 CDN420 4
20 Steve Risk 4
22 Brandon Kaplan 3
22 James Weise 3
22 larry chaput 3
22 Mark Tobias 3
26 The MMA Manifesto 2

2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Dave K. 83
1 MMAinVA 83
3 Nathan H. 79
4 Herman Martinez 78
4 Neil H. 78
6 Glen Purvis 77
7 Brandon Kaplan 75
7 Cameron Walsh 75
7 Emma Vreeland 75
10 CDN420 74

