UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs Cowboy

May 4, 2019

Canadian Tire Centre

Ottawa, Canada

UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs Cowboy Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights (five rounds):

Al Iaquinta (14-4-1, #3 ranked lightweight) vs Donald Cerrone (35-11, 1 NC, #13 ranked lightweight)

Middleweights:

Derek Brunson (18-7, #7 ranked middleweight) vs Elias Theodorou (16-2, #16 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:

Cub Swanson (25-10, #31 ranked featherweight) vs Shane Burgos (11-1, #29 ranked featherweight)

Bantamweights:

Brad Katona (8-0, #51 ranked light bantamweight) vs Merab Dvalishvili (8-4, #53 ranked light bantamweight)

Heavyweights:

Walt Harris (11-7, 1 NC, #16 ranked heavyweight) vs Sergey Spivak (9-0)

Middleweights:

Marc-Andre Barriault (11-1) vs Andrew Sanchez (10-4, #34 ranked middleweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Macy Chiasson (4-0, #9 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Sarah Moras (5-4, #13 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Bantamweights:

Aiemann Zahabi (7-1, #56 ranked light bantamweight) vs Vincent Morales (8-3, #60 ranked light bantamweight)

Welterweights:

Nordine Taleb (14-6, #51 ranked welterwweight) vs Kyle Prepolec (12-5)

Featherweights:

Kyle Nelson (12-2, #53 ranked featherweight) vs Matt Sayles (7-2, #53 ranked featherweight)

Heavyweights:

Arjan Bhullar (8-1, #29 ranked heavyweight) vs Juan Adams (4-0, #27 ranked heavyweight)

Bantamweights:

Mitch Gagnon (12-4, #33 ranked light bantamweight) vs Cole Smith (6-0)

