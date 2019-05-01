Select Page

UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs Cowboy Fight Card

Posted by | May 1, 2019 | ,

UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs Cowboy Fight Card
By: |

UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs Cowboy
May 4, 2019
Canadian Tire Centre
Ottawa, Canada

UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs Cowboy Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average Fight Night card ranking 6,100

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights (five rounds):
Al Iaquinta  (14-4-1,  #3 ranked lightweight) vs Donald Cerrone   (35-11, 1 NC, #13 ranked lightweight)

Middleweights:
Derek Brunson    (18-7, #7 ranked middleweight) vs Elias Theodorou    (16-2, #16 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:
Cub Swanson  (25-10,  #31 ranked featherweight) vs Shane Burgos   (11-1, #29 ranked featherweight)

Bantamweights:
Brad Katona    (8-0, #51 ranked light bantamweight) vs Merab Dvalishvili    (8-4, #53 ranked light bantamweight)

Heavyweights:
Walt Harris  (11-7, 1 NC, #16 ranked heavyweight) vs Sergey Spivak   (9-0)

Middleweights:
Marc-Andre Barriault  (11-1) vs Andrew Sanchez  (10-4, #34 ranked middleweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Macy Chiasson  (4-0, #9 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Sarah Moras   (5-4, #13 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Bantamweights:
Aiemann Zahabi  (7-1, #56 ranked light bantamweight) vs Vincent Morales  (8-3, #60 ranked light bantamweight)

Welterweights:
Nordine Taleb  (14-6, #51 ranked welterwweight) vs Kyle Prepolec  (12-5)

Featherweights:
Kyle Nelson    (12-2, #53 ranked featherweight) vs Matt Sayles  (7-2, #53 ranked featherweight)

Heavyweights:
Arjan Bhullar  (8-1, #29 ranked heavyweight) vs Juan Adams  (4-0, #27 ranked heavyweight)

Bantamweights:
Mitch Gagnon  (12-4, #33 ranked light bantamweight) vs Cole Smith  (6-0)

Betting Odds:

UFC on ESPN+ 9: Iaquinta vs. Cowboy odds - BestFightOdds

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs Cowboy Fight Card



Related Posts

A New Chapter: Jon Jones Looking To Re-Write His Legacy

A New Chapter: Jon Jones Looking To Re-Write His Legacy

April 5, 2019

2019 MMA Top Ten Earners

2019 MMA Top Ten Earners

April 26, 2019

Justin Scoggins injured, out of RIZIN 15 bout

Justin Scoggins injured, out of RIZIN 15 bout

April 15, 2019

RIZIN 15 Retrospective: Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal vs. Jiří Procházka 1

RIZIN 15 Retrospective: Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal vs. Jiří Procházka 1

April 20, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino