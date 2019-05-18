Select Page

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Lee Results

Posted by | May 18, 2019 | ,

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Lee Results
By: |

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Lee
May 18, 2019
Blue Cross Arena
Rochester, New York

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Lee Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average Fight Night card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights (five rounds):
Rafael dos Anjos  (28-11,  #5 ranked welterweight) vs Kevin Lee   (17-4, #8 ranked welterweight)

Middleweights:
Antonio Carlos Junior  (10-2, 1 NC,  #13 ranked middleweight) vs Ian Heinisch   (12-1, #23 ranked middleweight)

Women’s Featherweights:
Megan Anderson    (9-3, #15 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Felicia Spencer    (6-0)

Welterweights:
Vicente Luque    (15-6-1, #14 ranked welterweight) vs Derrick Krantz   (22-10)

Lightweights:
Charles Oliveira  (26-8, 1 NC, #5 ranked lightweight) vs Nik Lentz   (30-9-2, 1 NC, #16 ranked lightweight)

Lightweights:
Davi Ramos  (9-2, #23 ranked lightweight) vs Austin Hubbard  (10-2)

Prelims (ESPN+ – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Aspen Ladd  (7-0, #9 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Sijara Eubanks   (4-2, #17 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Lightweights:
Desmond Green  (22-8, #36 ranked lightweight) vs Charles Jourdain  (9-1)

Welterweights:
Danny Roberts  (16-4, #55 ranked welterweight) vs Michel Pereira  (21-9, 2 NC)

Featherweights:
Mike Trizano    (8-0, #43 ranked featherweight) vs Grant Dawson  (13-1, #47 ranked featherweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Patrick Cummins  (10-6, #37 ranked light heavyweight) vs Ed Herman  (23-14, 1 NC, #29 ranked light heavyweight)

Middleweights:
Zak Cummings  (22-6, #26 ranked middleweight) *** WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (Guillotine)- ROUND 3 (4:01)vs Trevin Giles  (11-0, #25 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:
Julio Arce   (15-3, #35 ranked featherweight) *** WINNER VIA TKO ROUND 3 (1:49) vs. Erosa  (22-7, #52 ranked featherweight)

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Lee Results



Related Posts

2019 MMA Top Ten Earners

2019 MMA Top Ten Earners

April 26, 2019

Fight of the Day: Diego Sanchez vs. Roy Nelson

Fight of the Day: Diego Sanchez vs. Roy Nelson

May 6, 2019

Fight of the Day: Kid Yamamoto vs. Mike Zambidis

Fight of the Day: Kid Yamamoto vs. Mike Zambidis

April 29, 2019

MMASucka’s ONE Championship: Warriors of Light staff picks

MMASucka’s ONE Championship: Warriors of Light staff picks

May 10, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino