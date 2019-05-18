UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Lee
May 18, 2019
Blue Cross Arena
Rochester, New York
UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Lee Results
Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)
UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average Fight Night card ranking 6,200
Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Welterweights (five rounds):
Rafael dos Anjos (28-11, #5 ranked welterweight) vs Kevin Lee (17-4, #8 ranked welterweight)
Middleweights:
Antonio Carlos Junior (10-2, 1 NC, #13 ranked middleweight) vs Ian Heinisch (12-1, #23 ranked middleweight)
Women’s Featherweights:
Megan Anderson (9-3, #15 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Felicia Spencer (6-0)
Welterweights:
Vicente Luque (15-6-1, #14 ranked welterweight) vs Derrick Krantz (22-10)
Lightweights:
Charles Oliveira (26-8, 1 NC, #5 ranked lightweight) vs Nik Lentz (30-9-2, 1 NC, #16 ranked lightweight)
Lightweights:
Davi Ramos (9-2, #23 ranked lightweight) vs Austin Hubbard (10-2)
Prelims (ESPN+ – 5:00 pm Eastern)
Women’s Bantamweights:
Aspen Ladd (7-0, #9 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Sijara Eubanks (4-2, #17 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)
Lightweights:
Desmond Green (22-8, #36 ranked lightweight) vs Charles Jourdain (9-1)
Welterweights:
Danny Roberts (16-4, #55 ranked welterweight) vs Michel Pereira (21-9, 2 NC)
Featherweights:
Mike Trizano (8-0, #43 ranked featherweight) vs Grant Dawson (13-1, #47 ranked featherweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Patrick Cummins (10-6, #37 ranked light heavyweight) vs Ed Herman (23-14, 1 NC, #29 ranked light heavyweight)
Middleweights:
Zak Cummings (22-6, #26 ranked middleweight) *** WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (Guillotine)- ROUND 3 (4:01)vs Trevin Giles (11-0, #25 ranked middleweight)
Featherweights:
Julio Arce (15-3, #35 ranked featherweight) *** WINNER VIA TKO ROUND 3 (1:49) vs. Erosa (22-7, #52 ranked featherweight)
