UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Lee

May 18, 2019

Blue Cross Arena

Rochester, New York

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Lee Results

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights (five rounds):

Rafael dos Anjos (28-11, #5 ranked welterweight) vs Kevin Lee (17-4, #8 ranked welterweight)

Middleweights:

Antonio Carlos Junior (10-2, 1 NC, #13 ranked middleweight) vs Ian Heinisch (12-1, #23 ranked middleweight)

Women’s Featherweights:

Megan Anderson (9-3, #15 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Felicia Spencer (6-0)

Welterweights:

Vicente Luque (15-6-1, #14 ranked welterweight) vs Derrick Krantz (22-10)

Lightweights:

Charles Oliveira (26-8, 1 NC, #5 ranked lightweight) vs Nik Lentz (30-9-2, 1 NC, #16 ranked lightweight)

Lightweights:

Davi Ramos (9-2, #23 ranked lightweight) vs Austin Hubbard (10-2)

Prelims (ESPN+ – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Aspen Ladd (7-0, #9 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Sijara Eubanks (4-2, #17 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Lightweights:

Desmond Green (22-8, #36 ranked lightweight) vs Charles Jourdain (9-1)

Welterweights:

Danny Roberts (16-4, #55 ranked welterweight) vs Michel Pereira (21-9, 2 NC)

Featherweights:

Mike Trizano (8-0, #43 ranked featherweight) vs Grant Dawson (13-1, #47 ranked featherweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Patrick Cummins (10-6, #37 ranked light heavyweight) vs Ed Herman (23-14, 1 NC, #29 ranked light heavyweight)

Middleweights:

Zak Cummings (22-6, #26 ranked middleweight) *** WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (Guillotine)- ROUND 3 (4:01)vs Trevin Giles (11-0, #25 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:

Julio Arce (15-3, #35 ranked featherweight) *** WINNER VIA TKO ROUND 3 (1:49) vs. Erosa (22-7, #52 ranked featherweight)

