UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Lee Fight Card

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Lee
May 18, 2019
Blue Cross Arena
Rochester, New York

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average Fight Night card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights (five rounds):
Rafael dos Anjos  (28-11,  #5 ranked welterweight) vs Kevin Lee   (17-4, #8 ranked welterweight)

Welterweights:
Vicente Luque    (15-6-1, #14 ranked welterweight) vs Derrick Krantz   (22-10)

Middleweights:
Antonio Carlos Junior  (10-2, 1 NC,  #12 ranked middleweight) vs Ian Heinisch   (12-1, #27 ranked middleweight)

Women’s Featherweights:
Megan Anderson    (9-3, #15 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Felicia Spencer    (6-0)

Lightweights:
Charles Oliveira  (26-8, 1 NC, #5 ranked lightweight) vs Nik Lentz   (30-9-2, 1 NC, #16 ranked lightweight)

Lightweights:
Davi Ramos  (9-2, #23 ranked lightweight) vs Austin Hubbard  (10-2)

Prelims (ESPN+ – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Aspen Ladd  (7-0, #9 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Sijara Eubanks   (4-2, #17 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Lightweights:
Desmond Green  (22-8, #36 ranked lightweight) vs Charles Jourdain  (9-1)

Welterweights:
Danny Roberts  (16-4, #55 ranked welterweight) vs Michel Pereira  (21-9, 2 NC)

Featherweights:
Mike Trizano    (8-0, #43 ranked featherweight) vs Grant Dawson  (13-1, #47 ranked featherweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Patrick Cummins  (10-6, #37 ranked light heavyweight) vs Ed Herman  (23-14, 1 NC, #29 ranked light heavyweight)

Middleweights:
Zak Cummings  (22-6, #26 ranked middleweight) vs Trevin Giles  (11-0, #29 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:
Julio Arce   (15-3, #35 ranked featherweight) vs Julian Erosa   (22-7, #52 ranked featherweight)

Betting Odds:

UFC on ESPN+ 10: Dos Anjos vs. Lee odds - BestFightOdds

