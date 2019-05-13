Select Page

UFC 237 Pick &#039;Em Results

Posted by | May 13, 2019 | ,

UFC 237 Pick 'Em Results
By: |

Congratulations to theJawas for winning our UFC 237  Pick ‘Em Contest!  Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Lee on May 18th. Thanks for playing!

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Consensus Picks

Jessica Andrade – 53%
Jared Cannonier – 51%
Jose Aldo – 65%
Thiago Alves – 59%
Irene Aldana – 77%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 42-24 (64%)


UFC 237 Pick ‘Em Results

1 theJawas 9
2 Dylan 8
2 Josemari Oste Joaquin 8
4 Marek 7
4 Nathan H. 7
4 SternFan74 7
7 Cameron Walsh 6
7 CDN420 6
7 Rodney 6
10 Brandon Kaplan 5
10 Dave K. 5
10 Goldsack 5
10 Jamezzz 5
10 Michael J. 5
10 Neil H. 5
10 Nick Davidson 5
10 Robert Oakes 5
10 Steve Risk 5
19 Abdalla 4
19 Emma Vreeland 4
19 Glen Purvis 4
19 James Weise 4
19 Jason Poirier 4
19 Michael Ah Yo 4
19 MMAinVA 4
19 The MMA Manifesto 4
27 Barry Oh 3
27 Trifon Voltsnis 3
29 Caleb Matthews 2
29 David Jaquays 2
29 Herman Martinez 2
29 Isaac 2
29 Ricardo Arancibia 2
29 Ryan Key 2
29 Vic Rattanasithy 2
36 larry chaput 1
36 Tanner Owens 1
38 Sam K 0

May Top Five

1 theJawas 18
2 Nathan H. 17
3 Dave K. 16
3 Michael J. 16
3 Robert Oakes 16

2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Dave K. 88
2 MMAinVA 87
3 Nathan H. 86
4 Neil H. 83
5 Cameron Walsh 81
5 Glen Purvis 81
7 Brandon Kaplan 80
7 CDN420 80
7 Herman Martinez 80
10 Emma Vreeland 79

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC 237 Pick &#039;Em Results



Related Posts

The Walkout Consultant: UFC Fight Night 150 Walkout Songs

The Walkout Consultant: UFC Fight Night 150 Walkout Songs

April 24, 2019

MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: May 2/19

MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: May 2/19

May 2, 2019

Jessica Andrade Career Earnings

Jessica Andrade Career Earnings

May 11, 2019

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Strawweights: Apr 29/19

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women&#039;s Strawweights: Apr 29/19

April 29, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino