Congratulations to theJawas for winning our UFC 237 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Lee on May 18th. Thanks for playing!
Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
Consensus Picks
Jessica Andrade – 53%
Jared Cannonier – 51%
Jose Aldo – 65%
Thiago Alves – 59%
Irene Aldana – 77%
Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 42-24 (64%)
UFC 237 Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|theJawas
|9
|2
|Dylan
|8
|2
|Josemari Oste Joaquin
|8
|4
|Marek
|7
|4
|Nathan H.
|7
|4
|SternFan74
|7
|7
|Cameron Walsh
|6
|7
|CDN420
|6
|7
|Rodney
|6
|10
|Brandon Kaplan
|5
|10
|Dave K.
|5
|10
|Goldsack
|5
|10
|Jamezzz
|5
|10
|Michael J.
|5
|10
|Neil H.
|5
|10
|Nick Davidson
|5
|10
|Robert Oakes
|5
|10
|Steve Risk
|5
|19
|Abdalla
|4
|19
|Emma Vreeland
|4
|19
|Glen Purvis
|4
|19
|James Weise
|4
|19
|Jason Poirier
|4
|19
|Michael Ah Yo
|4
|19
|MMAinVA
|4
|19
|The MMA Manifesto
|4
|27
|Barry Oh
|3
|27
|Trifon Voltsnis
|3
|29
|Caleb Matthews
|2
|29
|David Jaquays
|2
|29
|Herman Martinez
|2
|29
|Isaac
|2
|29
|Ricardo Arancibia
|2
|29
|Ryan Key
|2
|29
|Vic Rattanasithy
|2
|36
|larry chaput
|1
|36
|Tanner Owens
|1
|38
|Sam K
|0
May Top Five
|1
|theJawas
|18
|2
|Nathan H.
|17
|3
|Dave K.
|16
|3
|Michael J.
|16
|3
|Robert Oakes
|16
2019 Overall Top Ten
|1
|Dave K.
|88
|2
|MMAinVA
|87
|3
|Nathan H.
|86
|4
|Neil H.
|83
|5
|Cameron Walsh
|81
|5
|Glen Purvis
|81
|7
|Brandon Kaplan
|80
|7
|CDN420
|80
|7
|Herman Martinez
|80
|10
|Emma Vreeland
|79
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC 237 Pick 'Em Results