UFC 236 PPV Sales Totals Are Disastrous

The UFC’s switch to ESPN+ as its exclusive pay-per-view provider has had an inauspicious start. Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reports that the rumor is that UFC 236 sold under 100,000 PPVs.

The last UFC PPV to sell under 100,000 units would be UFC 224, which was headlined by Amanda Nunes against Raquel Pennington last May. Outside of that one, you’d have to go all the way back to the dark ages of MMA – UFC 53 from June of 2005.

Meltzer states that if UFC 236 was sold via traditional PPV means it would have been expected to sell in the 200,000 neighborhood. This all doesn’t bode well for this weekend’s UFC 237 card, which is rather weak in comparison to 236.