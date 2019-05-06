The Non-UFC Fighter Rankings: May 6/19

The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: Non-UFC Fighters

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ryan MacDonald, Kurt Killberg and Ricky Leone.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Non-UFC Fighter Rankings

1) (Last Ranking – 1) Ryan Bader – Bellator Heavyweight & Light Heavyweight Champion – 44 (out of 50) points

Record: 27-5

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Davis, W-Davis)

Next Fight: TBA

The champ champ is still #1.

2) (2) Demetrious Johnson – ONE Championship Flyweight – 39 points

Record: 27-3-1

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Horiguchi)

Next Fight: vs Tatsumitsu Wada – TBA

1-0 in ONE Championship for DJ.

3) (3) Gegard Mousasi – Bellator Middleweight Champion – 34 points Record: 45-6-2

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-MacDonald)

Next Fight: vs Rafael Lovato Jr – Bellator London – Jun 22nd

Mousasi put a beating on Rory Mac, proving he is indeed one of the best non-UFC fighters out there.

4) (6) Kyoji Horiguchi – Rizin Bantamweight Champion – 25 points

Record: 27-2

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Johnson)

Next Fight: vs Darrion Caldwell – Bellator 222 – Jun 14th

Supernova will be looking to add Bellator gold to his collection next month.

5) (4) Rory MacDonald – Bellator Welterweight Champion – 21 points

Record: 20-5-1

Last Five Fights: 2-2-1

Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (L-Mousasi, W-Lima)

Next Fight: vs Neiman Gracie – Bellator 222 – Jun 14th

We might be seeing the beginning of the end of Rory Mac in the cage.

6) (7) Michael Chandler – Bellator Lightweight Champion – 20 points

Record: 19-4

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Record: 19-4

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: vs #10 Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire – Bellator 221 – May 11th

The gold is back around Chandler's waist once again.

7) (8) Ilima-Lei Macfarlane – Bellator Women’s Flyweight Champion – 15 points

Record: 10-0

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA

Bellator 213 was a superstar-making performance by The Ilimanator on her home turf of Hawaii.

8) (NR) Phil Davis – Bellator Light Heavyweight – 14 points

Record: 20-5, 1 NC

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 0-2 (L-Bader, L-Bader)

Next Fight: TBA

Mr Wonderful is back on the winning track.

9) (8) Douglas Lima – Bellator Welterweight – 12 points

Record: 30-7

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-MacDonald)

Next Fight: vs Michael Page – Bellator 221 – May 11th

Lima is on to the semi-finals of the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix Tournament.

10) (NR) Brianna Van Buren – Invicta FC Strawweight Champion – 8 points

Record: 8-2

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA

AND NEW…..

Dropped off: (5) Eddie Alvarez, (10) Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire

Bubbling under: Vadim Nemkov, Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire, Neiman Gracie, Jon Fitch, Anatoly Tokov, Lyoto Machida, Timofey Nastyukhin, Aung La Nsang, Bibiano Fernandes, Patrick Curran