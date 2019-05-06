The Non-UFC Fighter Rankings: May 6/19

The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: Non-UFC Fighters
Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ryan MacDonald, Kurt Killberg and Ricky Leone.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
Non-UFC Fighter Rankings
1) (Last Ranking – 1) Ryan Bader – Bellator Heavyweight & Light Heavyweight Champion – 44 (out of 50) points
Record: 27-5
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Davis, W-Davis)
Next Fight: TBA
Record: 27-3-1
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Horiguchi)
Next Fight: vs Tatsumitsu Wada – TBA
1-0 in ONE Championship for DJ.
3) (3) Gegard Mousasi – Bellator Middleweight Champion – 34 points Record: 45-6-2
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-MacDonald)
Next Fight: vs Rafael Lovato Jr – Bellator London – Jun 22nd
Mousasi put a beating on Rory Mac, proving he is indeed one of the best non-UFC fighters out there.
4) (6) Kyoji Horiguchi – Rizin Bantamweight Champion – 25 points
Record: 27-2
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Johnson)
Next Fight: vs Darrion Caldwell – Bellator 222 – Jun 14th
5) (4) Rory MacDonald – Bellator Welterweight Champion – 21 points
Record: 20-5-1
Last Five Fights: 2-2-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (L-Mousasi, W-Lima)
Next Fight: vs Neiman Gracie – Bellator 222 – Jun 14th
We might be seeing the beginning of the end of Rory Mac in the cage.
Record: 19-4
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: vs #10 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire – Bellator 221 – May 11th
7) (8) Ilima-Lei Macfarlane – Bellator Women’s Flyweight Champion – 15 points
Record: 10-0
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
Bellator 213 was a superstar-making performance by The Ilimanator on her home turf of Hawaii.
Record: 20-5, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 3-2
Record vs Top 10: 0-2 (L-Bader, L-Bader)
Next Fight: TBA
Record: 30-7
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-MacDonald)
Next Fight: vs Michael Page – Bellator 221 – May 11th
Record: 8-2
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
Bubbling under: Vadim Nemkov, Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire, Neiman Gracie, Jon Fitch, Anatoly Tokov, Lyoto Machida, Timofey Nastyukhin, Aung La Nsang, Bibiano Fernandes, Patrick Curran
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: The Non-UFC Fighter Rankings: May 6/19