The Livest Dog at UFC Stockholm: Christos Giagos

The Livest Dog at UFC Stockholm: Christos Giagos
Dec 1, 2018; Adelaide, Australia; Christos Giagos (blue gloves) and Mizuto Hirota (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Elsby-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Christos Giagos

Opponent: Damir Hadzovic

Odds: +170 (bet $100 to win $170)

I think some of the reason people are sleeping on Giagos here is that his UFC record is spotty at best. His first stint in the UFC saw him go 1-2, and he is only 1-1 in this go round.

However, the losses tend to be to high level BJJ specialists. He has a loss to Gilbert Burns by armbar and one to Charles Oliveira by rear naked choke. He’s said in interviews that he’s hesitant to use his wrestling (which is his natural base) when facing good jiu jitsu black belts.

His opponent here is Damir Hadzovic, who is just a jiu jitsu purple belt. On top of that, Hadzovic has only defended 31% of the takedowns that go his way. As a result, we can expect Giagos to take him down early and often and win a pretty easy decision or go for the finish here.

2019 Totals

Record: 4-11
Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $-492
Return on Investment: -32%

2018 Record: 18-19 (+26%)

