The Livest Dog at UFC Ottawa: Brad Katona

The Livest Dog at UFC Ottawa: Brad Katona
July 6, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Brad Katona is declared the winner against Jay Cucciniello during the TUF 27 Finale at Pearl Theater. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Brad Katona

Opponent: Merab Dvalishvili

Odds: +130 (bet $100 to win $130)

The reason for Katona being an underdog is pretty clear. Dvalishvili is a strong wrestler and Katona was taken down four times in his last bout. Dvalishvili is probably just as good on the takedown as his last opponent, Matthew Lopez, which could be a cause for concern for Katona.

However, the aspect that is overlooked here (as usually is with analysis of the grappling game), is that Katona is hard to keep down. Lopez may have scored four of his six takedowns, but his top control time was short. Furthermore, Katona won a fairly clear decision.

So while it is reasonable to worry about that aspect of this match-up, I expect Katona to win in similar fashion.

2019 Totals

Record: 3-9
Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $-452
Return on Investment: -55%

2018 Record: 18-19 (+26%)

