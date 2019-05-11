Select Page

The Livest Dog at UFC 237: Kurt Holobaugh

Posted by | May 11, 2019

The Livest Dog at UFC 237: Kurt Holobaugh
By: |

July 14, 2018; Boise, ID, USA; Kurt Holobaugh (red gloves) fights Raoni Barcelos (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at CenturyLink Arena. Holobaugh defeated Barcelos via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 1:29. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Kurt Holobaugh

Opponent: Thiago Moises

Odds: +133 (bet $100 to win $133)

Holobaugh has gotten a bit of a bad rap because of the opponents he’s faced. In his only two UFC bouts, he’s been finished by Shane Burgos (who just beat Cub Swanson) and Raoni Barcelos (who looks to make it three straight this weekend).

Holobaugh, though, has a wealth of experience outside of the UFC. He had four straight wins by finish leading into his UFC re-debut that included three in Titan FC and one on the Contender Series. He also holds a win over Des Green under the Titan banner, and was a two division champion with the company.

Credentials aside, he also has powerful hands. Moises is going to want to grapple with him, but as long as he can keep that from happening, he should have a chance to finish Moises.

2019 Totals

Record: 3-10
Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $-552
Return on Investment: -42%

2018 Record: 18-19 (+26%)

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: The Livest Dog at UFC 237: Kurt Holobaugh



