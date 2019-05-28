MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: May 28/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Bruno Silva (19-6) vs Deron White (5-0) – UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie – Jun 22nd
Urijah Faber (34-10) vs Ricky Simon (15-1) – UFC on ESPN+ 13 – Jul 13th
Mirsad Bektic (13-1) vs Josh Emmett (14-2) – UFC on ESPN+ 13 – Jul 13th
Andre Fili (19-6) vs Sheymon Moraes (11-3) – UFC on ESPN+ 13 – Jul 13th
Greg Hardy (4-1) vs Juan Adams (5-1) – UFC on ESPN 4 – Jul 20th
Alexandre Pantoja (21-3) vs Deiveson Figueredo (15-1) – UFC 240 – Jul 27th
Raphael Assuncao (27-6) vs Cory Sandhagen (11-1) – UFC 241 – Aug 17th
Bellator
Eduardo Dantas (21-6) vs Juan Archuleta (22-1) – Bellator 222 – Jun 14th
Robson Gracie Jr (1-0) vs Oscar Vera (0-0) – Bellator 222 – Jun 14th
Fabian Edwards (7-0) vs Jonathan Bosuku (7-4) – Bellator London – Jun 22nd
Rafael Carvalho (15-3) vs Chidi Njokuani (18-6, 1 NC) – Bellator 224 – Jul 12th
PFL
Magomed Magomedkerimov (24-5) vs Chris Curtis (21-5) – PFL 15 – Jul 11th
Kayla Harrison (4-0) vs Morgan Frier (4-2) – PFL 15 – Jul 11th
Ray Cooper III (18-6) vs John Howard (27-15-1) – PFL 15 – Jul 11th
Sarah Kaufman (21-4, 1 NC) vs Roberta Samad (5-1) – PFL 15 – Jul 11th
CES MMA
Nick Newell (14-2) vs Antonio Castillo Jr (10-11) – CES 56 – May 31st
