MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: May 2/19

UFC

Nordine Taleb (14-6) vs Kyle Prepolec (12-5) – UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs Cowboy – May 4th

Priscila Cachoeira (8-2) vs Luana Carolina (5-1) – UFC 237 – May 11th

Desmond Green (22-8) vs Charles Jourdain (9-1) – UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Lee – May 18th

Devin Clark (9-3) vs Darko Stosic (13-1) – UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Smith – Jun 1st

Molly McCann (8-2) vs Ariane Lipski (11-4) – UFC Fight Night 154 – Jun 22nd

Kevin Holland (14-4) vs Alessio Di Chirico (12-2) – UFC Fight Night 154 – Jun 22nd

Demian Maia (26-9) vs Anthony Rocco Martin (16-4) – UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Lawler 2 – Jun 29th

Sean O’Malley (10-0) vs Marlon Vera (13-5-1) – UFC 239 – July 6th

Beneil Dariush (16-4-1) vs Drakkar Klose (10-1-1) – UFC Fight Night 155 – July 13th

Cezar Ferreira (13-7) vs Marvin Vettori (12-4-1) – UFC Fight Night 155 – July 13th

Bellator

Bantamweight Championship: Darrion Caldwell (13-2) vs Kyoji Horiguchi (27-2) – Bellator 222 – June 14th

ONE Championship

Garry Tonon (4-0) vs Yoshiki Nakahara (12-4) – ONE Championship 96 – May 17th

