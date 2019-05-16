MMA Fight Announcement Tracker – May 16/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Joel Alvarez (15-2) vs Danilo Belluardo (12-3) – UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Smith – Jun 1st

Angela Hill (9-6) vs Xiaonan Yan (10-1) – UFC 238 – Jun 8th

Renato Moicano (13-2-1) vs Chan Sung Jung (14-5) – UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie – Jun 22nd

Bryan Barberena (14-6) vs Randy Brown (10-3) – UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie – Jun 22nd

Andre Ewell (14-5) vs Anderson dos Santos (20-7) – UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie – Jun 22nd

Luis Pena (6-1) vs Matt Wiman (16-7) – UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie – Jun 22nd

Markus Perez (11-2) vs Deron Winn (5-0) – UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie – Jun 22nd

Allen Crowder (10-3) vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (6-0) – UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie – Jun 22nd

Ashley Yoder (6-4) vs Syuri Kondo (6-2) – UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie – Jun 22nd

Cody Stamann (17-2) vs Rob Font (15-4) – UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie – Jun 22nd

Paul Craig (11-3) vs Alonzo Meinifield (8-0) – UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Lawler – Jun 29th

Sergio Pettis (17-5) vs Ricardo Ramas (12-2) – UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Lawler – Jun 29th

Jared Gordon (14-3) vs Dan Moret (13-5) – UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Lawler – Jun 29th

Justin Ledet (9-2) vs Dalcha Lungiambula (9-1) – UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Lawler – Jun 29th

Claudia Gadelha (16-4) vs Randa Markos (9-6-1) – UFC 239 – July 6th

Gilbert Melendez (22-7) vs Arnold Allen (14-1) – UFC 239 – July 6th

Heavyweight Championship: Daniel Cormier (22-1, 1 NC) vs Stipe Miocic (18-3) – UFC 241 – Aug 17th

Paulo Costa (12-0) vs Yoel Romero (13-3) – UFC 241 – Aug 17th

Bellator

Welterweight Championship: Rory MacDonald (20-5-1) vs Neiman Gracie (9-0) – Bellator 222 – Jun 14th

RIZIN

RIZIN Super Atomweight Championship: Ayaka Hamasaki (17-2) vs Jinh Yu Frey (8-3) – RIZIN 16 – Jun 2nd

