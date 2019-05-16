MMA Fight Announcement Tracker – May 16/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Joel Alvarez (15-2) vs Danilo Belluardo (12-3) – UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Smith – Jun 1st
Angela Hill (9-6) vs Xiaonan Yan (10-1) – UFC 238 – Jun 8th
Renato Moicano (13-2-1) vs Chan Sung Jung (14-5) – UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie – Jun 22nd
Bryan Barberena (14-6) vs Randy Brown (10-3) – UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie – Jun 22nd
Andre Ewell (14-5) vs Anderson dos Santos (20-7) – UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie – Jun 22nd
Luis Pena (6-1) vs Matt Wiman (16-7) – UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie – Jun 22nd
Markus Perez (11-2) vs Deron Winn (5-0) – UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie – Jun 22nd
Allen Crowder (10-3) vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (6-0) – UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie – Jun 22nd
Ashley Yoder (6-4) vs Syuri Kondo (6-2) – UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie – Jun 22nd
Cody Stamann (17-2) vs Rob Font (15-4) – UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie – Jun 22nd
Paul Craig (11-3) vs Alonzo Meinifield (8-0) – UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Lawler – Jun 29th
Sergio Pettis (17-5) vs Ricardo Ramas (12-2) – UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Lawler – Jun 29th
Jared Gordon (14-3) vs Dan Moret (13-5) – UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Lawler – Jun 29th
Justin Ledet (9-2) vs Dalcha Lungiambula (9-1) – UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Lawler – Jun 29th
Claudia Gadelha (16-4) vs Randa Markos (9-6-1) – UFC 239 – July 6th
Gilbert Melendez (22-7) vs Arnold Allen (14-1) – UFC 239 – July 6th
Heavyweight Championship: Daniel Cormier (22-1, 1 NC) vs Stipe Miocic (18-3) – UFC 241 – Aug 17th
Paulo Costa (12-0) vs Yoel Romero (13-3) – UFC 241 – Aug 17th
Bellator
Welterweight Championship: Rory MacDonald (20-5-1) vs Neiman Gracie (9-0) – Bellator 222 – Jun 14th
RIZIN
RIZIN Super Atomweight Championship: Ayaka Hamasaki (17-2) vs Jinh Yu Frey (8-3) – RIZIN 16 – Jun 2nd
