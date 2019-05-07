Select Page

Invicta FC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Strawweights: May 7/19

Posted by | May 7, 2019 | ,

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Invicta FC.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Tuesday. Next up: Strawweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC, Bellator and/or Strikeforce during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss
Stats Last Total
Rank Rank
1 1 Kay Hansen 76.5
2 10 Brianna Van Buren 71.5
3 12 Kailin Curran 49.5
4 NR Amber Brown 34.5
5 2 Mallory Martin 32.5
6 3 Viviane Pereira 31
7 4 Sharon Jacobson 25
8 5 Helen Peralta 24.5
9 6 Jamie Moyle 22
10 7 Sunna Davidsdottir 15.5
11 8 Danielle Taylor 13
12 11 Juliana Lima 11
12 9 Mizuki Inoue 11
14 NR Magdalena Sormova 10
15 NR Alyssa Krahn 5
15 13 Kathryn Paprocki 5
17 14 Janaisa Morandin 4.5
18 15 Ashley Nichols 0
18 15 Isis Verbeek 0
18 NR Itzel Esquivel 0
18 15 Kinberly Novaes 0
18 NR Manjit Kolekar 0
18 15 Montserrat Ruiz 0

Invicta FC Performance Rankings

Feather/Bantamweights
Flyweights
Atomweights
Pound for Pound

