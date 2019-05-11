How To Watch Bellator 221: Chandler vs Pitbull

A huge Bellator card goes down tonight in Chicago. Here’s how to catch it:
|EDT
|U.S.
|Canada
|U.K.
|Brazil
|Main Card
|9:00 PM
|DAZN
|DAZN
|Sky Sports
|Fox Sports
|Prelims
|6:30 PM
|DAZN
|DAZN
|Bellator.com
|Bellator.com
|Bellator.com
|Bellator.com
|Australia
|Germany
|Italy
|New Zealand
|Main Card
|9:00 PM
|Spike
|DAZN
|DAZN
|Sky Sports
|Prelims
|6:30 PM
|Bellator.com
|DAZN
|DAZN
|Bellator.com
|Bellator.com
|Bellator.com
|Japan
|Southeast Asia
|Sweden
|Latin America
|Main Card
|9:00 PM
|DAZN
|Paramount
|Paramount+
|Fox Sports
|MTV Asia
|MTV
|Prelims
|6:30 PM
|DAZN
|Bellator.com
|Bellator.com
|Bellator.com
|Bellator.com
|Austria
|Switzerland
|Main Card
|9:00 PM
|DAZN
|DAZN
|Prelims
|6:30 PM
|DAZN
|DAZN
|Bellator.com
|Bellator.com
