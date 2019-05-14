Holloway-Edgar Expected for UFC 240

ESPN is reporting that a Max Holloway-Frankie Edgar fight is close to being signed for UFC 240.

The featherweight title tilt would take place July 27th in Edmonton, Alberta.

The third time could be the charm for this fight, as it had been signed in the past but appeared snake-bit.

We last saw Holloway in a losing bid for the interim 155-pound championship at UFC 236 April 13th against Dustin Poirier.

Edgar is coming off a victory over Cub Swanson in April 2018. Prior to that he was defeated by Brian Ortega.