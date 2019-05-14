Select Page

Holloway-Edgar Expected for UFC 240

Posted by | May 14, 2019 | ,

Apr 21, 2018; Atlantic City, NJ, USA; Frankie Edgar (red gloves) fights Cub Swanson (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN is reporting that a Max Holloway-Frankie Edgar fight is close to being signed for UFC 240.

The featherweight title tilt would take place July 27th in Edmonton, Alberta.
The third time could be the charm for this fight, as it had been signed in the past but appeared snake-bit.

We last saw Holloway in a losing bid for the interim 155-pound championship at UFC 236 April 13th against Dustin Poirier.

Edgar is coming off a victory over Cub Swanson in April 2018. Prior to that he was defeated by Brian Ortega.

