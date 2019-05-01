Select Page

Cormier-Miocic 2 apparently expected for UFC 241 this August in Anaheim
A big heavyweight title rematch is on the horizon.
ESPN reports that Daniel Cormier will rematch Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight championship Aug. 17 at UFC 241 in Anaheim.
Cormier scored a first-round knockout over Miocic at UFC 226 in July 2018. People had expected DC to match up with Brock Lesnar next, but UFC president Dana White said the multiple-time WWE champion, who recently lost his Universal championship to Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania 35, was retired from fighting.

