KurtK26 April 30, 2019 By:



reports that Daniel Cormier will rematch Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight championship Aug. 17 at UFC 241 in Anaheim.

Cormier scored a first-round knockout over Miocic at UFC 226 in July 2018. People had expected DC to match up with Brock Lesnar next, but UFC president Dana White said the multiple-time WWE champion, who recently lost his Universal championship to Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania 35, was retired from fighting. A big heavyweight title rematch is on the horizon. ESPN reports that Daniel Cormier will rematch Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight championship Aug. 17 at UFC 241 in Anaheim.Cormier scored a first-round knockout over Miocic at UFC 226 in July 2018. People had expected DC to match up with Brock Lesnar next, but UFC president Dana White said the multiple-time WWE champion, who recently lost his Universal championship to Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania 35, was retired from fighting.

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Cormier-Miocic 2 apparently expected for UFC 241 this August in Anaheim