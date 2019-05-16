Combate Americas held an event in the 209 last weekend, and former UFC fighter Hector Sandoval was the top earner.
Here are the fighter payouts, released by the California State Athletic Commission.
Hector Sandoval: $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)
Irene Cabello: $8,000 ($4,000 to show, $4,000 win bonus)
Erick Sanchez: $5,000 ($2,500 to show, $2,500 win bonus)
Alex Velasco: $3,500
Anthony Taylor: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)
Samuel Alvarez: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)
Joseph Kropschot: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)
Charisa Sigala: $2,250
Giovanni Sarran: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)
Camilo Mejia: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)
Jorge Calvo Martin: $2,000
Jordan Mapa: $1,800 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus, $200 fine for missing weight)
Victor Rico: $1,600 ($800 to show, $800 win bonus)
Ray Cervera: $1,500
Eduardo Perez: $1,500
Marcus Gaines: $1,500
Tino Gilaranz: $1,100 ($1,000 to show, $100 from Mapa for missing weight)
Ryan Reneau: $1,000
Andreu Mendoza: $1,000
Michael Humphrey: $800
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Combate Americas: Stockton Fighter Salaries