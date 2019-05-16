Combate Americas: Stockton Fighter Salaries

Combate Americas held an event in the 209 last weekend, and former UFC fighter Hector Sandoval was the top earner.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the California State Athletic Commission.

Hector Sandoval: $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)

Irene Cabello: $8,000 ($4,000 to show, $4,000 win bonus)

Erick Sanchez: $5,000 ($2,500 to show, $2,500 win bonus)

Alex Velasco: $3,500

Anthony Taylor: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Samuel Alvarez: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Joseph Kropschot: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Charisa Sigala: $2,250

Giovanni Sarran: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Camilo Mejia: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Jorge Calvo Martin: $2,000

Jordan Mapa: $1,800 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus, $200 fine for missing weight)

Victor Rico: $1,600 ($800 to show, $800 win bonus)

Ray Cervera: $1,500

Eduardo Perez: $1,500

Marcus Gaines: $1,500

Tino Gilaranz: $1,100 ($1,000 to show, $100 from Mapa for missing weight)

Ryan Reneau: $1,000

Andreu Mendoza: $1,000

Michael Humphrey: $800