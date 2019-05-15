Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Flyweights: May 15/19

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Women’s Flyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Ilima-Lei Macfarlane 359.5 2 2 Veta Arteaga 61 3 3 Kate Jackson 50 4 4 Juliana Velasquez 47.5 5 5 Kristina Williams 47 6 6 Emily Ducote 42.5 7 7 Valerie Letourneau 32.5 8 8 Anastasia Yankova 30 9 9 Valerie Loureda 25 10 11 Denise Kielholtz 24.5 11 12 Alejandra Lara 24 12 9 Ky Bennett 22.5 13 13 Bruna Ellen 13 13 NR Heather Hardy 13 15 14 Lisa Blaine 4.5 16 16 Kristi Lopez 0

Check back next Wednesday for our Pound for Pound rankings

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights

Pound for Pound

