Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: May 22/19

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
|Stats
|Last
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|2
|Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire
|Light/Featherweight
|535.5
|2
|1
|Gegard Mousasi
|Middleweight
|485
|3
|4
|Douglas Lima
|Welterweight
|452
|4
|3
|Ryan Bader
|Heavy/Light Heavy
|418
|5
|7
|Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
|Women’s Flyweight
|359.5
|6
|6
|Darrion Caldwell
|Bantamweight
|327
|7
|5
|Michael Chandler
|Lightweight
|321
|8
|8
|Vitaly Minakov
|Heavyweight
|252.5
|9
|14
|Phil Davis
|Light Heavyweight
|248.5
|10
|11
|Rafael Carvalho
|Middleweight
|225
|11
|12
|Rory MacDonald
|Welterweight
|224
|12
|18
|Benson Henderson
|Lightweight
|215
|12
|16
|Vadim Nemkov
|Light Heavyweight
|215
|14
|13
|Brent Primus
|Lightweight
|214
|15
|9
|Andrey Koreshkov
|Welterweight
|196.5
|16
|19
|Eduardo Dantas
|Bantamweight
|191.5
|17
|17
|Daniel Straus
|Lightweight
|187.5
|18
|15
|Michael Page
|Welterweight
|185.5
|19
|20
|Alexander Shlemenko
|Middleweight
|185
|20
|10
|Liam McGeary
|Light Heavyweight
|180
|21
|21
|Rafael Lovato Jr
|Middleweight
|178.5
|22
|22
|Cheick Kongo
|Heavyweight
|175.5
|23
|23
|John Salter
|Middleweight
|171
|23
|23
|Lyoto Machida
|Middleweight
|171
|25
|25
|Julia Budd
|Women’s Featherweight
|165.5
|26
|27
|Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire
|Lightweight
|165
|27
|28
|Lorenz Larkin
|Welterweight
|158
|28
|29
|Goiti Yamauchi
|Lightweight
|155
|29
|30
|Neiman Gracie
|Welterweight
|145
|30
|31
|Joe Taimanglo
|Bantamweight
|144
|31
|40
|A.J. McKee
|Featherweight
|143
|32
|25
|Linton Vassell
|Heavyweight
|137
|33
|32
|Javy Ayala
|Heavyweight
|135.5
|34
|35
|Anatoly Tokov
|Middleweight
|126
|35
|34
|Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal
|Light Heavyweight
|123.5
|36
|33
|Emmanuel Sanchez
|Featherweight
|120
|37
|NR
|Pat Curran
|Featherweight
|117
|38
|37
|Shawn Bunch
|Bantamweight
|104
|39
|38
|Daniel Weichel
|Lightweight
|103.5
|40
|41
|Henry Corrales
|Featherweight
|100.5
|41
|36
|Adam Piccolotti
|Lightweight
|94
|42
|43
|Costello Van Steenis
|Middleweight
|92.5
|42
|39
|David Rickels
|Welterweight
|92.5
|44
|58
|Tywan Claxton
|Featherweight
|92
|45
|44
|Chael Sonnen
|Heavyweight
|91
|46
|45
|Matt Mitrione
|Heavyweight
|89
|47
|46
|Jordan Young
|Light Heavyweight
|87.5
|48
|47
|Chidi Njokuani
|Middleweight
|87
|49
|48
|Mike Shipman
|Middleweight
|85
|50
|49
|Fedor Emelianenko
|Heavyweight
|83
|51
|42
|Saad Awad
|Lightweight
|82.5
|51
|50
|Tyrell Fortune
|Heavyweight
|82.5
|53
|51
|Ed Ruth
|Welterweight
|81.5
|53
|51
|Kemran Lachinov
|Welterweight
|81.5
|55
|62
|James Gallagher
|Featherweight
|78.5
|56
|55
|Jon Fitch
|Welterweight
|78
|57
|60
|Brandon Girtz
|Lightweight
|76
|57
|56
|Paul Daley
|Welterweight
|76
|59
|54
|Joe Warren
|Bantamweight
|75
|60
|NR
|Georgi Karakhanyan
|Featherweight
|71
|61
|62
|Gaston Bolanos
|Lightweight
|70
|62
|83
|Cass Bell
|Bantamweight
|67.5
|62
|62
|Charlie Ward
|Middleweight
|67.5
|62
|53
|Derek Campos
|Lightweight
|67.5
|65
|66
|Corey Browning
|Lightweight
|66
|65
|NR
|Jordan Williams
|Middleweight
|66
|65
|73
|Pete Rogers
|Featherweight
|65
|68
|69
|Kevin Ferguson Jr
|Lightweight
|64.5
|69
|67
|Logan Storley
|Welterweight
|62
|70
|65
|Aaron Pico
|Featherweight
|61.5
|71
|113
|Valentin Moldavsky
|Heavyweight
|61
|71
|59
|Veta Arteaga
|Women’s Flyweight
|61
|73
|107
|Joey Davis
|Welterweight
|59.5
|74
|70
|Chris Honeycutt
|Middleweight
|58.5
|75
|165
|Cris Lencioni
|Featherweight
|57.5
|75
|71
|Steve Kozola
|Lightweight
|57.5
|77
|126
|Pedro Carvalho
|Lightweight
|56.5
|78
|73
|Sam Sicilia
|Featherweight
|55.5
|79
|76
|Melvin Manhoef
|Middleweight
|54
|79
|76
|Ricky Bandejas
|Bantamweight
|54
|81
|78
|Erick Silva
|Welterweight
|53.5
|82
|79
|Romero Cotton
|Middleweight
|51.5
|82
|79
|Vinicius de Jesus
|Welterweight
|51.5
|84
|81
|Joe Schilling
|Middleweight
|50
|84
|82
|Kate Jackson
|Women’s Flyweight
|50
|86
|131
|Fabian Edwards
|Middleweight
|49.5
|87
|83
|Adam Keresh
|Heavyweight
|47.5
|87
|83
|Alen Amedovski
|Lightweight
|47.5
|87
|NR
|Aviv Gozali
|Lightweight
|47.5
|87
|NR
|Hyder Amil
|Featherweight
|47.5
|87
|142
|Jake Hager
|Heavyweight
|47.5
|87
|83
|Juliana Velasquez
|Women’s Flyweight
|47.5
|87
|NR
|Nation Gibirck
|Lightweight
|47.5
|87
|83
|Steve Mowry
|Heavyweight
|47.5
|87
|83
|Walter Gahadza
|Welterweight
|47.5
|96
|89
|Arlene Blencowe
|Women’s Featherweight
|47
|96
|89
|Kristina Williams
|Women’s Flyweight
|47
|96
|89
|Mike Kimbel
|Bantamweight
|47
|96
|89
|Olga Rubin
|Women’s Featherweight
|47
|100
|93
|Alessio Sakara
|Light Heavyweight
|46
|101
|95
|Guilherme Vasconcelos
|Welterweight
|44.5
|101
|NR
|Kyoji Horiguchi
|Bantamweight
|44.5
|103
|95
|Brian Moore
|Bantamweight
|44
|103
|97
|Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson
|Heavyweight
|44
|105
|99
|Emily Ducote
|Women’s Flyweight
|42.5
|106
|100
|Andre Fialho
|Middleweight
|42
|107
|101
|Jeremiah Labiano
|Featherweight
|41
|107
|101
|Noad Lahat
|Featherweight
|41
|109
|103
|Amanda Bell
|Women’s Featherweight
|40
|109
|94
|Justin Tenedora
|Bantamweight
|40
|109
|103
|Wanderlei Silva
|Heavyweight
|40
|112
|108
|Roy Nelson
|Heavyweight
|38.5
|113
|109
|Tim Caron
|Middleweight
|37.5
|114
|110
|Daniel Carey
|Featherweight
|35
|114
|110
|Haim Gozali
|Welterweight
|35
|114
|110
|Kastriot Xhema
|Welterweight
|35
|117
|NR
|Matt Perez
|Bantamweight
|34.5
|118
|115
|Carrington Banks
|Lightweight
|34
|118
|115
|Rudy Schaffroth
|Heavyweight
|34
|120
|117
|Jarod Trice
|Light Heavyweight
|33
|121
|118
|Alfie Davis
|Lightweight
|32.5
|121
|NR
|Norbert Novenyi
|Middleweight
|32.5
|121
|118
|Valerie Letourneau
|Women’s Flyweight
|32.5
|124
|NR
|Abraham Vaesau
|Welterweight
|32
|125
|113
|Adil Benjilany
|Featherweight
|31
|126
|123
|Chinzo Machida
|Featherweight
|30.5
|127
|124
|Abraham Vaesau
|Middleweight
|30
|127
|124
|Anastasia Yankova
|Women’s Flyweight
|30
|129
|NR
|Chuck Campbell
|Light Heavyweight
|29.5
|129
|NR
|Josh Streaker
|Welterweight
|29.5
|129
|126
|Kiefer Crosbie
|Welterweight
|29.5
|129
|NR
|Ricky Furar
|Bantamweight
|29.5
|133
|128
|David Michaud
|Welterweight
|29
|133
|128
|Frank Mir
|Heavyweight
|29
|135
|130
|Ryan Couture
|Welterweight
|28
|136
|NR
|Ashley Reece
|Welterweight
|27.5
|136
|131
|Ignacio Ortiz
|Featherweight
|27.5
|136
|165
|Josh San Diego
|Bantamweight
|27.5
|136
|131
|Vince Morales
|Bantamweight
|27.5
|140
|NR
|Brandon Laroco
|Featherweight
|27
|140
|NR
|Diego Herzog
|Middleweight
|27
|140
|136
|Jackie Gosh
|Welterweight
|27
|140
|136
|Talita Nogueira
|Women’s Featherweight
|27
|144
|138
|Fernando Gonzalez Trevino
|Welterweight
|26.5
|145
|139
|Juan Archuleta
|Bantamweight
|26
|145
|139
|Timothy Johnson
|Heavyweight
|26
|147
|NR
|Johnny Cisneros
|Welterweight
|25.5
|147
|141
|Sinead Kavanagh
|Women’s Featherweight
|25.5
|149
|142
|Austin Vanderford
|Welterweight
|25
|149
|142
|Dillon Danis
|Middleweight
|25
|149
|142
|Domingos Barros
|Heavyweight
|25
|149
|142
|Justin Sumter
|Middleweight
|25
|149
|142
|Nainoa Dung
|Lightweight
|25
|149
|NR
|Raymond Daniels
|Welterweight
|25
|149
|142
|Valerie Loureda
|Women’s Flyweight
|25
|149
|142
|Walter Gahadza
|Welterweight
|25
|149
|142
|Will Fleury
|Middleweight
|25
|158
|155
|Denise Kielholtz
|Women’s Flyweight
|24.5
|158
|131
|Dominic Mazzotta
|Bantamweight
|24.5
|160
|156
|Alejandra Lara
|Women’s Flyweight
|24
|160
|156
|Leandro Higo
|Featherweight
|24
|162
|121
|A.J. Matthews
|Welterweight
|23
|162
|165
|Janay Harding
|Women’s Featherweight
|23
|162
|NR
|Thomas Oswald
|Welterweight
|23
|165
|158
|Aaron Webb
|Featherweight
|22.5
|165
|158
|Charlie Leary
|Lightweight
|22.5
|165
|142
|Chris Avila
|Lightweight
|22.5
|165
|158
|Daniele Scatizzi
|Lightweight
|22.5
|165
|158
|Ernest James
|Heavyweight
|22.5
|165
|NR
|Giorgio Pietrini
|Welterweight
|22.5
|165
|158
|Honor Kelesh
|Featherweight
|22.5
|165
|NR
|James Bennett
|Featherweight
|22.5
|165
|142
|Ky Bennett
|Women’s Flyweight
|22.5
|165
|96
|Mohammad Yahya
|Lightweight
|22.5
|175
|NR
|Darren Smith
|Lightweight
|20
|175
|165
|Kent Kauppinen
|Light Heavyweight
|20
|177
|172
|Sergei Kharitonov
|Heavyweight
|19
|178
|173
|Jacob Rosales
|Lightweight
|18.5
|178
|NR
|Keith Berry
|Middleweight
|18.5
|178
|173
|Robbie Peralta
|Featherweight
|18.5
|181
|175
|Toby Misech
|Bantamweight
|18
|182
|NR
|James Bochnovic
|Middleweight
|17.5
|182
|176
|Sean Powers
|Middleweight
|17.5
|184
|177
|James Terry
|Welterweight
|17
|185
|181
|John Teixeira
|Featherweight
|15.5
|186
|192
|Jim Wallhead
|Welterweight
|14.5
|186
|179
|Paul Redmond
|Lightweight
|14.5
|186
|NR
|Robert Morrow
|Middleweight
|14.5
|189
|180
|Yaroslav Amosov
|Welterweight
|14
|190
|181
|Bruna Ellen
|Women’s Flyweight
|13
|190
|NR
|Heather Hardy
|Women’s Flyweight
|13
|190
|181
|Pat Casey
|Lightweight
|13
|193
|NR
|Luis Erives
|Lightweight
|10
|194
|184
|Aaron Chalmers
|Lightweight
|9
|194
|184
|Alex Potts
|Bantamweight
|9
|194
|184
|Iony Razafiarison
|Women’s Featherweight
|9
|197
|189
|Andy Murad
|Welterweight
|8.5
|198
|190
|Joe Neal
|Bantamweight
|8
|198
|184
|Joshua Jones
|Lightweight
|8
|200
|192
|John Mercurio
|Welterweight
|5
|200
|192
|Johnny Nunez
|Lightweight
|5
|200
|197
|Khonry Gracie
|Welterweight
|5
|200
|142
|Lee Chadwick
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|200
|206
|Richie Smullen
|Featherweight
|5
|205
|197
|Justin Smitley
|Featherweight
|4.5
|205
|206
|Levi Matan
|Welterweight
|4.5
|205
|197
|Lisa Blaine
|Women’s Flyweight
|4.5
|205
|197
|Will Morris
|Middleweight
|4.5
|209
|203
|Amber Leibrock
|Women’s Featherweight
|4
|210
|203
|James Mulheron
|Light Heavyweight
|3.5
|211
|197
|Andy Main
|Featherweight
|0
|211
|206
|Anthony Ruiz
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|211
|206
|Cindy Dandois
|Women’s Featherweight
|0
|211
|206
|Collin Fletcher
|Welterweight
|0
|211
|NR
|Craig Fairley
|Lightweight
|0
|211
|206
|Daniel Crawford
|Featherweight
|0
|211
|206
|Gerald Harris
|Middleweight
|0
|211
|206
|Ion Pascu
|Welterweight
|0
|211
|206
|Javier Torres
|Middleweight
|0
|211
|206
|Jeremy Spoon
|Featherweight
|0
|211
|206
|Jerome Mickle
|Lightweight
|0
|211
|206
|Josenaldo Silva
|Featherweight
|0
|211
|NR
|Justin Roswell
|Welterweight
|0
|211
|206
|Kirill Medvedovsky
|Featherweight
|0
|211
|206
|Kirill Sidelnikov
|Heavyweight
|0
|211
|206
|Kristi Lopez
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|211
|206
|Leo Leite
|Middleweight
|0
|211
|206
|Leonardo Leite
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|211
|206
|Martin Hudson
|Middleweight
|0
|211
|NR
|Nathan Stolen
|Lightweight
|0
|211
|NR
|P.J. Cajigas
|Welterweight
|0
|211
|206
|Roger Huerta
|Lightweight
|0
|211
|206
|Ron Becker
|Welterweight
|0
|211
|NR
|Ryan Walker
|Lightweight
|0
|211
|NR
|Sam Slater
|Lightweight
|0
|211
|206
|Will Lavine
|Middleweight
|0
|211
|206
|Ysidro Gutierrez
|Featherweight
|0
