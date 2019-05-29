Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: May 29/19

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Ryan Bader 418 2 3 Cheick Kongo 175.5 3 4 Linton Vassell 137 4 5 Javy Ayala 127.5 5 7 Matt Mitrione 86 6 8 Fedor Emelianenko 83 7 9 Tyrell Fortune 82.5 8 15 Valentin Moldavsky 61 9 10 Adam Keresh 47.5 9 19 Jake Hager 47.5 9 10 Steve Mowry 47.5 12 14 Roy Nelson 38.5 13 16 Rudy Schaffroth 34 14 17 Frank Mir 29 15 19 Domingos Barros 25 16 21 Ernest James 22.5 17 22 Sergei Kharitonov 19 18 18 Timothy Johnson 18.5 19 12 Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson 14.5 20 23 Kirill Sidelnikov 0 20 2 Vitaly Minakov 0 20 13 Wanderlei Silva 0

Bellator Performance Based Rankings



Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

Pound for Pound

