2019 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: June Update

Mixed martial arts is as lonely and individualistic a sport as there is. You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee. No teammates, no coaches, no trainers. You’re alone.
However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone. While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity. Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates. Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.
So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses. We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams. However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.
May update: City Kickboxing stays on top.
2019 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: May Update
|Camp
|Winning %
|Wins
|Losses
|Title Fights
|Last
|Wins
|Losses
|Points
|1
|1
|City Kickboxing
|1.000
|5
|0
|1
|0
|13
|2
|2
|American Top Team
|0.533
|16
|14
|1
|0
|7
|3
|3
|Elevation Fight Team
|0.714
|5
|2
|0
|0
|6
|3
|4
|Team Oyama
|1.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5
|6
|Fight Ready
|1.000
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|5
|6
|Jackson-Wink
|0.545
|6
|5
|1
|0
|5
|7
|8
|Adrenaline MMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|19
|American Kickboxing Academy
|0.625
|5
|3
|0
|0
|4
|7
|19
|BMF Ranch
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|82
|Fortis MMA
|0.625
|5
|3
|0
|0
|4
|7
|8
|Frontline Academy
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|8
|Gile Ribeiro Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|8
|Gornik Leczna
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|19
|Gracie Barra Portland
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|19
|Macaco Gold Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|8
|Next Generation
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|4
|Nova Uniao
|0.750
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|7
|8
|Roufusport
|0.625
|5
|3
|0
|0
|4
|7
|8
|Syndicate MMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|8
|Teixeira MMA & Fitness
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|82
|Tristar
|0.667
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|22
|19
|Akhmat Fight Team
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Alan Belcher MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|American Top Team Gwinnett
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Arena Dortmund
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Arte Suave Copenhagen
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Barata MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Bellmore Kickboxing Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Black Tiger Fight Club
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|NR
|Brunson’s MMA & Fitness
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|NR
|Capital da Luta
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|92
|Cerrado MMA
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Cesar Gracie Fight Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|NR
|Champions MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Chute Boxe
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Demian Maia Jiu-Jitsu
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Different Breed MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Eagles MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Elevate MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Fight Club Nart
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|NR
|Freak-Jitsu
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Futures MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Genesis BJJ
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Gladiators Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Glendale Fight Club
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Glory MMA
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Gracie Barra Woodlands
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Gracie Fusion
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|8
|Imperio Fight
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|22
|NR
|Invictus MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|James Cooper MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|K Dojo Warrior Tribe
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|NR
|Lobo Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|London Shootfighters
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Long Island MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Longo & Weidman MMA
|0.600
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Longview MMA/Team 515
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Luttrell/Yee MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Michigan Top Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Miller Brothers MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|MMA Factory
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|NR
|MMA Gold
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|New Stream
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Peresvet FT
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Phalanx MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Red Schafer MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|8
|Ricardo Almeida BJJ
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Rio Fighters
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Rise Combat Sports
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|NR
|Ruas Vale Tudo
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|NR
|Scorpion Fighting System
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Scottish Hit Squad
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|SK Absolute Bulgaria
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|South Shore Sportfighting
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|82
|Team Alpha
|0.571
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Team Bigi Boy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Team Destruction
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Team Greco
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Team Hurricane Awesome
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Team Markos
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Team Maximo
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Team Rubao Carioca BJJ
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Thai Brasil
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|NR
|The Jungle
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|The Performance Compound
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Tillery Combat MMA Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Titan Fighter
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Top Team Salzburg
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Tribe Tokyo MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Ultimate Training Centre
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|Vale Tudo MMA Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|19
|VFS Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|93
|18
|Hard Knocks 365
|0.462
|6
|7
|1
|0
|1
|93
|92
|Parana Vale Tudo
|0.333
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|95
|82
|Busan Team M.A.D.
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|95
|19
|CM System
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|95
|82
|Fusion X-Cel Performance
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|95
|82
|Legion Fight Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|95
|82
|TATA Fight Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|95
|82
|Team Kaobon
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|95
|82
|Team Lloyd Irvin
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|95
|82
|Tiger Muay Thai
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|103
|92
|011 MMA Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|303 Training Center
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|NR
|Academie Pro Star MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|American Top Team Rome
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Ankos MMA Poznan
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Arizona Combat Sports
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Ascension MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|ATS
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Australian Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Baltic Challenge Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Bandog Fight Club
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Berkut WCA Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Black Sheep MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Corinthians MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Delincuentes MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Disorderly Conduct
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Elite Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Entram Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Fight House
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Fit NHB
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Five Rounds
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Frankiko Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Gracie New Jersey Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|NR
|Gracie United
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Hawaii Elite MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Higher Level MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|NR
|House of Champions
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Iron Mann MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Jesus Is Lord
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|KBC PRIBRAM-MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Killer B Combat Sports Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Killer Bees
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Knoxville MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Korona Sports Centre
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|K-Taro Dojo
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Lauzon MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Main Street Boxing & Muay Thai
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Marajo Brothers Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Marinoble’s Martial Arts
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|NR
|Maximum Training Centre
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Millennia MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Mjolnir MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|MMA-KEGI
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|MOB Training Center
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Ohana Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|One Kick’s Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|NR
|Paradigm Training Center
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|NR
|Patenaude Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Pete White Boxing & MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Phuket Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Pitbull Martial Arts Center
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Pitch Black MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|NR
|Polar Bear Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Pura Vida Bjj
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Reign MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Renegade MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Renzo Gracie Jiu-Jitsu
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Ronildo Nobre Judo Club
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Rothwell MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|RVCA Training Center
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Shark Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|SikJitsu
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Silva’s Boxing
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Strong Style Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|NR
|Team 515
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Team Irish
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Team Quest
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|NR
|Team Quest Thailand
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Team Spratt
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|161
|Team Tiger Schulmann
|0.400
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|NR
|Texas Elite MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|NR
|Toshido MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Trident Performance Training
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|Triple Threat Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|NR
|Troop MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|White Lotus Dojo
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|103
|92
|WWFC Promotion
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|180
|168
|Factory X
|0.500
|5
|5
|0
|1
|-3
|180
|19
|Genesis Training Center
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-3
|182
|161
|Allstars Training Center
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|182
|161
|Combat Sports Academy
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|182
|161
|CSW
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|182
|92
|SBG Ireland
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|182
|92
|Xtreme Couture
|0.375
|3
|5
|0
|0
|-4
|182
|92
|Yakima MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|188
|171
|Alliance MMA
|0.333
|3
|6
|0
|0
|-6
|188
|167
|Astra Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-6
|188
|161
|Evolucao Thai
|0.000
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-6
|191
|168
|Gracie Technics
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|1
|-7
|191
|166
|Treigning Lab
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|1
|-7
|193
|171
|Black House/Team Nogueira
|0.250
|2
|6
|0
|0
|-8
|194
|168
|Kings MMA
|0.200
|1
|4
|0
|1
|-9
|195
|173
|MMA Lab
|0.200
|2
|8
|0
|0
|-12
