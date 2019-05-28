2019 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: June Update

Mixed martial arts is as lonely and individualistic a sport as there is. You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee. No teammates, no coaches, no trainers. You’re alone.

However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone. While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity. Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates. Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.

So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses. We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams. However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.

May update: City Kickboxing stays on top.

2019 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: May Update

Camp Winning % Wins Losses Title Fights Last Wins Losses Points 1 1 City Kickboxing 1.000 5 0 1 0 13 2 2 American Top Team 0.533 16 14 1 0 7 3 3 Elevation Fight Team 0.714 5 2 0 0 6 3 4 Team Oyama 1.000 3 0 0 0 6 5 6 Fight Ready 1.000 1 0 1 0 5 5 6 Jackson-Wink 0.545 6 5 1 0 5 7 8 Adrenaline MMA 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 7 19 American Kickboxing Academy 0.625 5 3 0 0 4 7 19 BMF Ranch 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 7 82 Fortis MMA 0.625 5 3 0 0 4 7 8 Frontline Academy 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 7 8 Gile Ribeiro Team 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 7 8 Gornik Leczna 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 7 19 Gracie Barra Portland 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 7 19 Macaco Gold Team 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 7 8 Next Generation 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 7 4 Nova Uniao 0.750 3 1 0 0 4 7 8 Roufusport 0.625 5 3 0 0 4 7 8 Syndicate MMA 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 7 8 Teixeira MMA & Fitness 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 7 82 Tristar 0.667 4 2 0 0 4 22 19 Akhmat Fight Team 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 22 19 Alan Belcher MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 American Top Team Gwinnett 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 Arena Dortmund 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 Arte Suave Copenhagen 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 Barata MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 Bellmore Kickboxing Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 Black Tiger Fight Club 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 NR Brunson’s MMA & Fitness 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 NR Capital da Luta 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 92 Cerrado MMA 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 22 19 Cesar Gracie Fight Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 NR Champions MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 Chute Boxe 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 Demian Maia Jiu-Jitsu 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 Different Breed MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 Eagles MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 Elevate MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 Fight Club Nart 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 NR Freak-Jitsu 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 Futures MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 Genesis BJJ 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 Gladiators Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 Glendale Fight Club 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 Glory MMA 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 22 19 Gracie Barra Woodlands 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 Gracie Fusion 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 8 Imperio Fight 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 22 NR Invictus MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 James Cooper MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 K Dojo Warrior Tribe 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 NR Lobo Gym 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 London Shootfighters 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 Long Island MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 Longo & Weidman MMA 0.600 3 2 0 0 2 22 19 Longview MMA/Team 515 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 Luttrell/Yee MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 Michigan Top Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 Miller Brothers MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 MMA Factory 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 NR MMA Gold 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 New Stream 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 Peresvet FT 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 Phalanx MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 Red Schafer MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 8 Ricardo Almeida BJJ 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 22 19 Rio Fighters 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 Rise Combat Sports 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 NR Ruas Vale Tudo 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 NR Scorpion Fighting System 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 Scottish Hit Squad 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 SK Absolute Bulgaria 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 South Shore Sportfighting 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 82 Team Alpha 0.571 4 3 0 0 2 22 19 Team Bigi Boy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 Team Destruction 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 Team Greco 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 Team Hurricane Awesome 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 Team Markos 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 Team Maximo 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 Team Rubao Carioca BJJ 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 Thai Brasil 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 NR The Jungle 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 The Performance Compound 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 Tillery Combat MMA Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 Titan Fighter 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 Top Team Salzburg 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 Tribe Tokyo MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 Ultimate Training Centre 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 Vale Tudo MMA Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 22 19 VFS Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 93 18 Hard Knocks 365 0.462 6 7 1 0 1 93 92 Parana Vale Tudo 0.333 1 2 1 0 1 95 82 Busan Team M.A.D. 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 95 19 CM System 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 95 82 Fusion X-Cel Performance 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 95 82 Legion Fight Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 95 82 TATA Fight Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 95 82 Team Kaobon 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 95 82 Team Lloyd Irvin 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 95 82 Tiger Muay Thai 0.500 2 2 0 0 0 103 92 011 MMA Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 303 Training Center 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 NR Academie Pro Star MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 American Top Team Rome 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Ankos MMA Poznan 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Arizona Combat Sports 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Ascension MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 ATS 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Australian Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Baltic Challenge Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Bandog Fight Club 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Berkut WCA Fight Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Black Sheep MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Corinthians MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Delincuentes MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Disorderly Conduct 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Elite Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Entram Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Fight House 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Fit NHB 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Five Rounds 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Frankiko Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Gracie New Jersey Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 NR Gracie United 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Hawaii Elite MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Higher Level MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 NR House of Champions 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Iron Mann MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Jesus Is Lord 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 KBC PRIBRAM-MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Killer B Combat Sports Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Killer Bees 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Knoxville MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Korona Sports Centre 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 K-Taro Dojo 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Lauzon MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Main Street Boxing & Muay Thai 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Marajo Brothers Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Marinoble’s Martial Arts 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 103 NR Maximum Training Centre 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Millennia MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Mjolnir MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 MMA-KEGI 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 MOB Training Center 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Ohana Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 One Kick’s Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 NR Paradigm Training Center 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 NR Patenaude Martial Arts 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Pete White Boxing & MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Phuket Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Pitbull Martial Arts Center 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Pitch Black MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 NR Polar Bear Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Pura Vida Bjj 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Reign MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Renegade MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Renzo Gracie Jiu-Jitsu 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Ronildo Nobre Judo Club 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Rothwell MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 RVCA Training Center 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 103 92 Shark Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 SikJitsu 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Silva’s Boxing 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Strong Style Fight Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 NR Team 515 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Team Irish 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Team Quest 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 NR Team Quest Thailand 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Team Spratt 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 161 Team Tiger Schulmann 0.400 2 3 0 0 -2 103 NR Texas Elite MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 NR Toshido MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Trident Performance Training 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 Triple Threat Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 NR Troop MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 White Lotus Dojo 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 103 92 WWFC Promotion 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 180 168 Factory X 0.500 5 5 0 1 -3 180 19 Genesis Training Center 0.500 1 1 0 1 -3 182 161 Allstars Training Center 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 182 161 Combat Sports Academy 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 182 161 CSW 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 182 92 SBG Ireland 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 182 92 Xtreme Couture 0.375 3 5 0 0 -4 182 92 Yakima MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 188 171 Alliance MMA 0.333 3 6 0 0 -6 188 167 Astra Fight Team 0.000 0 3 0 0 -6 188 161 Evolucao Thai 0.000 0 3 0 0 -6 191 168 Gracie Technics 0.000 0 2 0 1 -7 191 166 Treigning Lab 0.000 0 2 0 1 -7 193 171 Black House/Team Nogueira 0.250 2 6 0 0 -8 194 168 Kings MMA 0.200 1 4 0 1 -9 195 173 MMA Lab 0.200 2 8 0 0 -12

