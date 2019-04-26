Select Page

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women&#039;s Feather/Bantamweights: Apr 26/19

Posted by | Apr 26, 2019 | ,

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Feather/Bantamweights: Apr 26/19
By: |

Feb 11, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Holly Holm (red gloves fights Germaine de Randamie (blue gloves) during UFC 208 at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Women’s Featherweights & Bantamweights

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Amanda Nunes 438
2 2 Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino 193
3 3 2 Germaine de Randamie 113.5
4 4 3 Holly Holm 97
5 5 9 Marion Reneau 66.5
6 6 5 Raquel Pennington 59.5
7 7 6 Cat Zingano 57
8 8 4 Ketlen Vieira 52.5
9 9 7 Aspen Ladd 32.5
9 9 15 Macy Chiasson 32.5
11 11 13 Bethe Correia 26.5
12 12 8 Yana Kunitskaya 24.5
13 13 Sarah Moras 23
14 14 Jessica-Rose Clark 22
15 15 Megan Anderson 20
16 16 11 Irene Aldana 14.5
17 17 Sijara Eubanks 14
18 18 14 Lina Lansberg 8
19 19 Leah Letson 5
19 19 16 Talita Bernardo 5
21 21 Gina Mazany 4
22 22 Panny Kianzad 0
22 22 12 Tonya Evinger 0
22 22 Veronica Macedo 0

Check back Monday for our women’s flyweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women&#039;s Feather/Bantamweights: Apr 26/19



Related Posts

UFC 236 Walkout Songs

UFC 236 Walkout Songs

April 15, 2019

Rafael Fiziev Prospect Evaluation

Rafael Fiziev Prospect Evaluation

April 18, 2019

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Apr 17/19

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Apr 17/19

April 17, 2019

Another New England Prospect gets DWTNCS Shot

Another New England Prospect gets DWTNCS Shot

April 3, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino