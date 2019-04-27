Select Page

UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson Results

Posted by | Apr 27, 2019 | ,

UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson Results
By: |

UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson
Apr 27, 2019 
BB&T Center
Sunrise, Florida

UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average Fight Night card ranking 6,100

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Main Card (ESPN+ – 9:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights (five rounds):
Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza  (26-6, 1 NC,  #6 ranked middleweight) vs Jack Hermansson    (19-4, #9 ranked middleweight)

Heavyweights:
Greg Hardy    (3-1, #32 ranked heavyweight) vs Dmitrii Smoliakov    (9-2, #21 ranked heavyweight)

Welterweights:
Alex Oliveira  (19-6-1, 2 NC,  #20 ranked welterweight) vs Mike Perry   (12-4, #31 ranked welterweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Glover Teixeira    (28-7, #6 ranked light heavyweight) vs Ion Cutelaba    (14-3, 1 NC, #22 ranked light heavyweight)

Bantamweights:
John Lineker  (31-8, #4 ranked bantamweight) vs Cory Sandhagen   (8-0, #12 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:
Roosevelt Roberts  (7-0, #59 ranked lightweight) vs Thomas Gifford  (14-7, 2 NC)

Prelims (ESPN – 7:00 am Eastern)

Welterweights:
Ben Saunders  (22-11-2, #56 ranked welterweight) vs Takashi Sato   (14-2)

Heavyweights:
Andrei Arlovski  (27-17, 2 NC, #17 ranked heavyweight) vs Augusto Sakai   (12-1-1, #30 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Carla Esparza  (13-6, #6 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Virna Jandiroba  (14-0)

Lightweights:
Gilbert Burns    (14-3, #21 ranked lightweight) vs Mike Davis  (6-1)

Early Prelims (ESPN2 – 5:30 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:
Jim Miller  (29-13, 1 NC, #30 ranked lightweight**WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (REAR NAKED CHOKE) – ROUND 1 (2:12)
vs Jason Gonzalez  (11-4, #63 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Angela Hill  (8-6, #23 ranked women’s strawweight) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
vs Jodie Esquibel  (6-4, #32 ranked women’s strawweight)

Welterweights:
Court McGee   (19-7, #66 ranked welterweight) vs
Dhiego Lima   (13-7, #52 ranked welterweight**WINNER VIA SPLIT DECISION (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

MMA Manifesto, Updates

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson Results



Related Posts

Rafael Fiziev Prospect Evaluation

Rafael Fiziev Prospect Evaluation

April 18, 2019

The Walkout Consultant: UFC 236 Walkout Songs

The Walkout Consultant: UFC 236 Walkout Songs

April 10, 2019

2019 MMA Top Ten Earners

2019 MMA Top Ten Earners

April 26, 2019

John Gotti III, Nick Newell Added to CES 56

John Gotti III, Nick Newell Added to CES 56

April 17, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino