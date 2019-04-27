UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson Results

UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson

Apr 27, 2019

BB&T Center

Sunrise, Florida

UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average Fight Night card ranking 6,100

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Main Card (ESPN+ – 9:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights (five rounds):

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza (26-6, 1 NC, #6 ranked middleweight) vs Jack Hermansson (19-4, #9 ranked middleweight)

Heavyweights:

Greg Hardy (3-1, #32 ranked heavyweight) vs Dmitrii Smoliakov (9-2, #21 ranked heavyweight)

Welterweights:

Alex Oliveira (19-6-1, 2 NC, #20 ranked welterweight) vs Mike Perry (12-4, #31 ranked welterweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Glover Teixeira (28-7, #6 ranked light heavyweight) vs Ion Cutelaba (14-3, 1 NC, #22 ranked light heavyweight)

Bantamweights:

John Lineker (31-8, #4 ranked bantamweight) vs Cory Sandhagen (8-0, #12 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:

Roosevelt Roberts (7-0, #59 ranked lightweight) vs Thomas Gifford (14-7, 2 NC)

Prelims (ESPN – 7:00 am Eastern)

Welterweights:

Ben Saunders (22-11-2, #56 ranked welterweight) vs Takashi Sato (14-2)

Heavyweights:

Andrei Arlovski (27-17, 2 NC, #17 ranked heavyweight) vs Augusto Sakai (12-1-1, #30 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Carla Esparza (13-6, #6 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Virna Jandiroba (14-0)

Lightweights:

Gilbert Burns (14-3, #21 ranked lightweight) vs Mike Davis (6-1)

Early Prelims (ESPN2 – 5:30 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Jim Miller (29-13, 1 NC, #30 ranked lightweight) **WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (REAR NAKED CHOKE) – ROUND 1 (2:12)

vs Jason Gonzalez (11-4, #63 ranked lightweight)

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)