Congratulations to Neil H for winning our UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson Pick ‘Em Contest, as well as being April’s winner! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs Cowboy on May 4th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza – 71%
Greg Hardy – 82%
Alex Oliveira – 64%
Glover Teixeira – 57%
John Lineker – 56%
Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 36-20 (64%)
UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Neil H.
|9
|2
|Brandon Kaplan
|8
|3
|James Weise
|7
|4
|Caleb Matthews
|6
|4
|CDN420
|6
|4
|Glen Purvis
|6
|4
|Herman Martinez
|6
|4
|Robert R Key
|6
|4
|Sternfan74
|6
|4
|The MMA Manifesto
|6
|11
|Derek Imm
|5
|11
|Dylan
|5
|11
|Emma Vreeland
|5
|11
|Matt G.
|5
|11
|Michael J.
|5
|11
|Steve Risk
|5
|17
|Cameron Walsh
|4
|17
|David M Kelsey
|4
|17
|Isaac
|4
|17
|larry chaput
|4
|17
|MMAinVA
|4
|17
|Rodney
|4
|17
|Victor Rattanasithy
|4
|17
|Walter Davis III
|4
|25
|Tanner Owens
|3
|25
|Zoltan Szorfi
|3
|27
|Mark Brennan
|2
|27
|Nathan H.
|2
|27
|Robert Oakes
|2
April Top Five
|1
|Neil H.
|21
|2
|CDN420
|18
|2
|SternFan74
|18
|4
|Cameron Walsh
|17
|5
|Dave K.
|16
|5
|Herman Martinez
|16
|5
|The MMA Manifesto
|16
2019 Overall Top Ten
|1
|MMAinVA
|76
|2
|Brandon Kaplan
|72
|2
|Dave K.
|72
|4
|CDN420
|70
|5
|Cameron Walsh
|69
|5
|Herman Martinez
|69
|5
|Nathan H.
|69
|5
|Neil H.
|69
|8
|Emma Vreeland
|67
|10
|Derek Imm
|66
|10
|Glen Purvis
|66
