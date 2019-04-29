Congratulations to Neil H for winning our UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson Pick ‘Em Contest, as well as being April’s winner! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs Cowboy on May 4th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza – 71%

Greg Hardy – 82%

Alex Oliveira – 64%

Glover Teixeira – 57%

John Lineker – 56%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 36-20 (64%)



UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson Pick ‘Em Results

1 Neil H. 9 2 Brandon Kaplan 8 3 James Weise 7 4 Caleb Matthews 6 4 CDN420 6 4 Glen Purvis 6 4 Herman Martinez 6 4 Robert R Key 6 4 Sternfan74 6 4 The MMA Manifesto 6 11 Derek Imm 5 11 Dylan 5 11 Emma Vreeland 5 11 Matt G. 5 11 Michael J. 5 11 Steve Risk 5 17 Cameron Walsh 4 17 David M Kelsey 4 17 Isaac 4 17 larry chaput 4 17 MMAinVA 4 17 Rodney 4 17 Victor Rattanasithy 4 17 Walter Davis III 4 25 Tanner Owens 3 25 Zoltan Szorfi 3 27 Mark Brennan 2 27 Nathan H. 2 27 Robert Oakes 2



April Top Five

1 Neil H. 21 2 CDN420 18 2 SternFan74 18 4 Cameron Walsh 17 5 Dave K. 16 5 Herman Martinez 16 5 The MMA Manifesto 16

2019 Overall Top Ten

1 MMAinVA 76 2 Brandon Kaplan 72 2 Dave K. 72 4 CDN420 70 5 Cameron Walsh 69 5 Herman Martinez 69 5 Nathan H. 69 5 Neil H. 69 8 Emma Vreeland 67 10 Derek Imm 66 10 Glen Purvis 66

