UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson Pick &#039;Em Results

UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson Pick 'Em Results
Congratulations to Neil H for winning our UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson  Pick ‘Em Contest, as well as being April’s winner!  Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs Cowboy on May 4th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza – 71%
Greg Hardy – 82%
Alex Oliveira – 64%
Glover Teixeira – 57%
John Lineker – 56%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 36-20 (64%)


1 Neil H. 9
2 Brandon Kaplan 8
3 James Weise 7
4 Caleb Matthews 6
4 CDN420 6
4 Glen Purvis 6
4 Herman Martinez 6
4 Robert R Key 6
4 Sternfan74 6
4 The MMA Manifesto 6
11 Derek Imm 5
11 Dylan 5
11 Emma Vreeland 5
11 Matt G. 5
11 Michael J. 5
11 Steve Risk 5
17 Cameron Walsh 4
17 David M Kelsey 4
17 Isaac 4
17 larry chaput 4
17 MMAinVA 4
17 Rodney 4
17 Victor Rattanasithy 4
17 Walter Davis III 4
25 Tanner Owens 3
25 Zoltan Szorfi 3
27 Mark Brennan 2
27 Nathan H. 2
27 Robert Oakes 2


April Top Five

1 Neil H. 21
2 CDN420 18
2 SternFan74 18
4 Cameron Walsh 17
5 Dave K. 16
5 Herman Martinez 16
5 The MMA Manifesto 16

2019 Overall Top Ten

1 MMAinVA 76
2 Brandon Kaplan 72
2 Dave K. 72
4 CDN420 70
5 Cameron Walsh 69
5 Herman Martinez 69
5 Nathan H. 69
5 Neil H. 69
8 Emma Vreeland 67
10 Derek Imm 66
10 Glen Purvis 66

MMA Manifesto

