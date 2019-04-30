UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Despite losing a close decision on Saturday, Andrei Arlovski was still the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Attendance: 12,754

Gate: $1,209,654.09

Andrei Arlovski: $320,000 ($300,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Glover Teixeira: $275,000 ($105,000 to show, $105,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jim Miller: $250,000 ($90,000 to show, $90,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza: $225,000 ($210,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mike Perry: $165,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Greg Hardy: $153,500 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Alex Oliviera: $124,000 ($64,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gilbert Burns: $98,000 ($44,000 to show, $44,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Carla Esparza: $95,000 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jack Hermansson: $87,000 ($41,000 to show, $41,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cory Sandhagen: $70,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

John Lineker: $64,000 ($49,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Court McGee: $58,000 ($48,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Angela Hill: $53,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ben Saunders: $50,000 ($35,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dhiego Lima: $39,000 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Roosevelt Roberts: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Takashi Sato: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Augusto Sakai: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ion Cutelaba: $27,000 ($22,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jason Gonzalez: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Virna Jandiroba: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Mike Davis: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Dmitrii Smoliakov: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Thomas Gifford: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jodie Esquibel: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

