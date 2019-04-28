Select Page

The Statistical Star of UFC Sunrise: Jack Hermansson

Apr 27, 2019; Sunrise, FL, USA; Jacare Souza (red gloves) fights Jack Hermansson (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Jack Hermansson (vs Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 256 to 120 (148-90 significant strikes)
3 takedowns
stuffed all 3 of opponent’s takedown attempts
1 guard pass
1 submission attempt

The Joker put the winning numbers up on the board last night in Florida.

