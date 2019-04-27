Select Page

How To Watch UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson


ET U.S. Canada U.K. Brazil Latin America
Main Card
9:00 PM ESPN TSN5 BT Sport 2 Combate Fox Sports
Prelims
7:00 PM ESPN TSN5 BT Sport 2 Combat Fox Sports
Early Prelims
5:30 PM ESPN+ UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass
France Australia Germany Italy New Zealand
Main Card
9:00 PM Kombat ESPN DAZN DAZN ESPN
Prelims
7:00 PM Kombat ESPN ESPN
Early Prelims
5:30 PM UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass
Japan Southeast Asia Sweden China
Main Card
9:00 PM DAZN Fox Sports Viaplay Kop Star Sports
Prelims
7:00 PM UFC Fight Pass
Early Prelims
5:30 PM UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass

