How To Watch Bellator 220: MacDonald vs Fitch

How To Watch Bellator 220: MacDonald vs Fitch
The Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix rolls on tonight in San Jose. Here’s how you can watch it.

EDT U.S. Canada U.K. Brazil
Main Card
10:00 PM DAZN DAZN Sky Sports Fox Sports
Prelims
7:30 PM DAZN DAZN Bellator.com Bellator.com
Bellator.com Bellator.com
Australia Germany Italy New Zealand
Main Card
10:00 PM Spike DAZN DAZN Sky Sports
Prelims
7:30 PM Bellator.com DAZN DAZN Bellator.com
Bellator.com Bellator.com
Japan Southeast Asia Sweden Latin America
Main Card
10:00 PM DAZN Paramount Paramount+ Fox Sports
MTV Asia MTV
Prelims
7:30 PM DAZN Bellator.com Bellator.com Bellator.com
Bellator.com
Austria Switzerland
Main Card
10:00 PM DAZN DAZN
Prelims
7:30 PM DAZN DAZN
Bellator.com Bellator.com

