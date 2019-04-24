Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Apr 24/19

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire 467 2 NR Pat Curran 153.5 3 2 Emmanuel Sanchez 120 4 3 A.J. McKee 101.5 5 4 Henry Corrales 100.5 6 5 Derek Campos 80 7 NR James Gallagher 78.5 8 NR Georgi Karakhanyan 71 9 6 Tywan Claxton 70.5 10 7 Gaston Bolanos 67.5 11 11 Pete Rogers 65 12 8 Aaron Pico 61.5 13 9 Sam Sicilia 55.5 14 12 Brian Moore 44.5 15 13 Jeremiah Labiano 41 15 13 Noad Lahat 41 17 15 Daniel Carey 35 18 16 Adil Benjilany 34.5 19 18 Chinzo Machida 30.5 20 19 Ignacio Ortiz 27.5 21 21 Leandro Higo 24 22 22 Aaron Webb 22.5 22 22 Honor Kelesh 22.5 24 24 Cris Lencioni 20 25 25 Robbie Peralta 18.5 26 26 John Teixeira 15.5 27 29 Richie Smullen 5 28 27 Justin Smitley 4.5 29 29 Andy Main 0 29 29 Daniel Crawford 0 29 29 Jeremy Spoon 0 29 29 Josenaldo Silva 0 29 29 Kirill Medvedovsky 0 29 29 Ysidro Gutierrez 0

Check back next Wednesday for our bantamweight rankings

