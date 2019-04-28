Bellator 220 Fighter Salaries

Rory MacDonald escaped San Jose with his belt last night, and was the top earner at Bellator 220.
Here are the fighter payouts, released by the California State Athletic Commission and first reported by MMA Junkie.
Rory MacDonald: $200,000
Phil Davis: $160,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus)
Jon Fitch: $140,000
Benson Henderson: $100,000
Ilima-Lei MacFarlane: $75,000
Liam McGeary: $75,000
Veta Arteaga: $40,000
Adam Piccolotti: $22,000
Aviv Gozali: $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)
Gaston Bolanos: $15,000
Cass Bell: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Nathan Stolen: $10,000
Chris Avila: $5,000
Josh San Diego: $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)
Jordan Williams: $3,500 ($1,750 to show, $1,750 win bonus)
Brandon Faumui: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)
Chuck Campbell: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)
Hyder Amil: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)
Abraham Vaesau: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)
Tom Ponce de Leon: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)
Justin Tenedora: $3,000
Diego Herzog: $2,500
Matt Perez: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)
Chris Inocencio: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)
Justin Roswell: $2,000
Paradise Vaovasa: $1,750
Bruno Casillas: $1,500
Brandon Laroco: $1,500
Ignacio Ortiz: $1,500
Roger Severson: $1,500
Travis Crain: $1,200
Peter Ishiguro: $1,200
Boris Novachkov: $1,200
Jamario Mulder: $1,200
Jon Adams: $1,200
Erick Gunha: $1,200
