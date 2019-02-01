UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Strawweights: Feb 1/19

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Strawweights

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted) Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins. Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least) No points awarded for a loss



(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Rose Namajunas 338 2 2 2 Jessica Andrade 144 3 3 4 Tatiana Suarez 86 4 4 13 Cynthia Calvillo 77.5 5 5 9 Michelle Waterson 69.5 6 6 10 Carla Esparza 65.5 7 7 7 Karolina Kowalkiewicz 55.5 8 8 6 Claudia Gadelha 52 9 9 8 Tecia Torres 38 10 10 11 Felice Herrig 36.5 11 11 4 Nina Ansaroff 32 12 12 Poliana Botelho 31 13 13 16 Mackenzie Dern 29.5 14 14 Maycee Barber 25 15 15 Amanda Cooper 23 15 15 JJ Aldich 23 17 17 12 Cortney Casey 22.5 17 17 Maryna Moroz 22.5 17 17 Polyana Viana 22.5 20 20 Yan Xiaonan 18 21 21 15 Randa Markos 17 22 22 Weili Zhang 14.5 23 23 Angela Hill 14 24 24 Juliana Lima 9.5 25 25 Justine Kish 7.5 26 26 Alex Chambers 7 27 27 Ashley Yoder 5 27 27 Emily Whitmire 5 27 27 Livia Renata Souza 5 30 30 Jessica Aguilar 4.5 31 31 14 Alexa Grasso 4 31 31 Syuri Kondo 4 33 33 Hannah Cifers 0 33 33 Jodie Esquibel 0 33 33 Maia Stevenson 0 33 33 Marina Rodriguez 0

Check back Monday for our Pound for Pound Rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Pound for Pound