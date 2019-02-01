UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Strawweights: Feb 1/19

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Strawweights
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
-
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Rose Namajunas
|338
|2
|2
|2
|Jessica Andrade
|144
|3
|3
|4
|Tatiana Suarez
|86
|4
|4
|13
|Cynthia Calvillo
|77.5
|5
|5
|9
|Michelle Waterson
|69.5
|6
|6
|10
|Carla Esparza
|65.5
|7
|7
|7
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|55.5
|8
|8
|6
|Claudia Gadelha
|52
|9
|9
|8
|Tecia Torres
|38
|10
|10
|11
|Felice Herrig
|36.5
|11
|11
|4
|Nina Ansaroff
|32
|12
|12
|Poliana Botelho
|31
|13
|13
|16
|Mackenzie Dern
|29.5
|14
|14
|Maycee Barber
|25
|15
|15
|Amanda Cooper
|23
|15
|15
|JJ Aldich
|23
|17
|17
|12
|Cortney Casey
|22.5
|17
|17
|Maryna Moroz
|22.5
|17
|17
|Polyana Viana
|22.5
|20
|20
|Yan Xiaonan
|18
|21
|21
|15
|Randa Markos
|17
|22
|22
|Weili Zhang
|14.5
|23
|23
|Angela Hill
|14
|24
|24
|Juliana Lima
|9.5
|25
|25
|Justine Kish
|7.5
|26
|26
|Alex Chambers
|7
|27
|27
|Ashley Yoder
|5
|27
|27
|Emily Whitmire
|5
|27
|27
|Livia Renata Souza
|5
|30
|30
|Jessica Aguilar
|4.5
|31
|31
|14
|Alexa Grasso
|4
|31
|31
|Syuri Kondo
|4
|33
|33
|Hannah Cifers
|0
|33
|33
|Jodie Esquibel
|0
|33
|33
|Maia Stevenson
|0
|33
|33
|Marina Rodriguez
|0
Check back Monday for our Pound for Pound Rankings
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Strawweights: Feb 1/19