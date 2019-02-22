UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Feb 22/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rank, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Tyron Woodley 598 2 2 2 Colby Covington 391 3 3 7 Robbie Lawler 390 4 4 3 Kamaru Usman 294 5 5 6 Rafael dos Anjos 278.5 6 6 8 Santiago Ponzinibbio 267.5 7 7 10 Leon Edwards 227.5 8 8 13 Gunnar Nelson 203.5 9 NR 11 Jorge Masvidal 202 10 9 4 Darren Till 201 11 10 5 Stephen Thompson 192 12 13 15 Vicente Luque 163.5 13 11 Anthony Rocco Martin 158.5 14 NR Anthony Pettis 154 15 12 9 Demian Maia 150 16 14 Michael Chiesa 137.5 17 15 Alex Oliveira 133.5 18 16 Michel Prazeres 130 19 17 Sean Strickland 128 20 18 Alexey Kunchenko 125 21 19 Sergio Moraes 122.5 22 21 Abdul Razak Alhassan 117.5 23 23 12 Neil Magny 103.5 24 24 14 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 102 25 26 Niko Price 95 26 27 Claudio Silva 92.5 27 28 James Krause 91 28 29 Jake Matthews 90.5 29 30 Curtis Millender 88.5 30 31 Mike Perry 85 31 32 Mickey Gall 84.5 32 25 Bryan Barberena 81 33 33 Alan Jouban 80.5 34 34 Alex Garcia 78.5 35 35 Alberto Mina 75.5 36 36 Peter Sobotta 72.5 37 37 Carlos Condit 69 38 39 Siyar Bahadurzada 68.5 39 40 Jordan Mein 67.5 40 41 Warlley Alves 66 41 42 Ramazan Emeev 64 42 43 Keita Nakamura 62 43 44 Randy Brown 61 44 45 Diego Sanchez 60.5 45 37 Belal Muhammad 60 46 58 16 Geoff Neal 59 47 46 Tim Means 58.5 48 47 Danny Roberts 57.5 49 48 Li Jingliang 57 50 50 Nordine Taleb 55.5 51 51 Alex Morono 53 52 52 Dhiego Lima 52.5 53 53 Zak Ottow 51.5 54 49 Lyman Good 50 55 54 Chad Laprise 49 56 55 Ben Saunders 48.5 57 57 Song Kenan 42.5 58 59 Thiago Alves 30.5 59 61 Shinsho Anzai 29 60 59 Max Griffin 28 61 62 George Sullivan 25.5 62 76 Chance Rencountre 25 62 63 Muslim Salikhov 25 64 64 Court McGee 23 65 65 Luan Chagas 22.5 66 66 Bartosz Fabinski 16 67 67 Luke Jumeau 14 68 68 Sultan Aliev 9 69 69 Emil Meek 8 70 70 Laureano Staropoli 5 70 70 Mike Jackson 5 72 72 Carlo Pedersoli Jr 4.5 73 73 Daichi Abe 4 73 73 Frank Camacho 4 75 75 Josh Burkman 2.5 76 76 Brian Camozzi 0 76 76 CM Punk 0 76 80 David Zawada 0 76 NR Dwight Grant 0 76 80 Hector Aldana 0 76 NR Kyle Stewart 0 76 80 Luigi Vendramini 0 76 80 Oliver Enkamp 0 76 80 Ricky Rainey 0 76 80 Sabah Homasi 0 76 80 Salim Touahri 0

Check back Monday for our lightweight rankings

