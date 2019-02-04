UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Feb 4/19

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Daniel Cormier
|Heavyweight
|688
|2
|2
|6
|Tyron Woodley
|Welterweight
|598
|3
|5
|2
|Jon Jones
|Light Heavyweight
|529
|4
|3
|4
|Max Holloway
|Featherweight
|511
|5
|6
|11
|Stipe Miocic
|Heavyweight
|446
|6
|12
|7
|Amanda Nunes
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|438
|7
|18
|5
|Henry Cejudo
|Flyweight
|421.5
|8
|4
|9
|T.J. Dillashaw
|Bantam/Flyweight
|411.5
|9
|8
|12
|Robert Whittaker
|Middleweight
|404
|10
|9
|Colby Covington
|Welterweight
|391
|11
|10
|Robbie Lawler
|Welterweight
|390
|12
|11
|13
|Tony Ferguson
|Lightweight
|367
|13
|NR
|Cain Velasquez
|Heavyweight
|360.5
|14
|14
|14
|Rose Namajunas
|Women’s Strawweight
|338
|15
|15
|Chris Weidman
|Middleweight
|317
|16
|16
|Kelvin Gastelum
|Middleweight
|312
|17
|17
|Brian Ortega
|Featherweight
|297
|18
|19
|Luke Rockhold
|Middleweight
|295
|19
|23
|Kamaru Usman
|Welterweight
|294
|20
|21
|Jose Aldo
|Featherweight
|279
|21
|20
|Rafael dos Anjos
|Welterweight
|278.5
|22
|22
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|Welterweight
|267.5
|23
|28
|Al Iaquinta
|Lightweight
|264
|24
|48
|Marlon Moraes
|Bantamweight
|263
|25
|25
|Yoel Romero
|Middleweight
|255
|26
|24
|Kevin Lee
|Lightweight
|242.5
|27
|27
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza
|Middleweight
|241
|28
|26
|James Vick
|Lightweight
|235
|29
|29
|Leon Edwards
|Welterweight
|227.5
|30
|30
|Ricardo Lamas
|Featherweight
|223.5
|31
|32
|Frankie Edgar
|Featherweight
|214
|32
|33
|Islam Makhachev
|Lightweight
|211.5
|33
|100
|Charles Oliveira
|Lightweight
|210.5
|34
|34
|Dustin Poirier
|Lightweight
|209.5
|35
|61
|Gunnar Nelson
|Welterweight
|203.5
|36
|NR
|Jorge Masvidal
|Welterweight
|202
|37
|36
|Darren Till
|Welterweight
|201
|38
|38
|Valentina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|198.5
|39
|35
|Alexander Volkanovski
|Featherweight
|195.5
|40
|31
|15
|Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|193
|41
|37
|Stephen Thompson
|Welterweight
|192
|42
|46
|Francisco Trinaldo
|Lightweight
|188
|43
|41
|Israel Adesanya
|Middleweight
|187.5
|44
|42
|Alistair Overeem
|Heavyweight
|183
|45
|43
|Francis Ngannou
|Heavyweight
|181
|46
|44
|Anthony Smith
|Light Heavyweight
|179
|47
|45
|Cody Garbrandt
|Bantamweight
|178.5
|48
|46
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk
|Women’s Flyweight
|178
|48
|40
|Dan Hooker
|Lightweight
|178
|50
|NR
|Ben Rothwell
|Heavyweight
|172
|51
|70
|Chad Mendes
|Featherweight
|169.5
|52
|50
|Derrick Lewis
|Heavyweight
|167
|53
|51
|Aleksei Oleinik
|Heavyweight
|166.5
|54
|52
|John Lineker
|Bantamweight
|164.5
|55
|53
|Tim Boetsch
|Middleweight
|161
|56
|93
|Anthony Rocco Martin
|Welterweight
|158.5
|56
|54
|Jimmie Rivera
|Bantamweight
|158.5
|58
|49
|Anthony Pettis
|Welterweight
|154
|58
|57
|Derek Brunson
|Middleweight
|154
|60
|59
|Brad Tavares
|Middleweight
|153.5
|61
|62
|Ovince Saint Preux
|Light Heavyweight
|151.5
|62
|54
|Demian Maia
|Welterweight
|150
|62
|62
|Glover Teixeira
|Light Heavyweight
|150
|64
|71
|Thiago Santos
|Light Heavyweight
|149
|65
|102
|Jack Hermansson
|Middleweight
|147.5
|66
|65
|Jessica Andrade
|Women’s Strawweight
|144
|66
|60
|Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
|Light Heavyweight
|144
|68
|67
|Vicente Luque
|Welterweight
|143
|69
|67
|Aljamain Sterling
|Bantamweight
|143
|70
|76
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|Lightweight
|142
|70
|69
|Pedro Munhoz
|Bantamweight
|142
|72
|110
|Edson Barboza
|Lightweight
|139
|73
|56
|Michael Chiesa
|Welterweight
|137.5
|74
|73
|Alexander Volkov
|Heavyweight
|136.5
|75
|74
|Jussier Formiga
|Flyweight
|136
|76
|84
|Joseph Benavidez
|Flyweight
|134
|77
|39
|Alex Oliveira
|Welterweight
|133.5
|78
|83
|Gregor Gillespie
|Lightweight
|133
|79
|75
|Michel Prazeres
|Welterweight
|130
|80
|78
|Sean Strickland
|Welterweight
|128
|81
|80
|Junior dos Santos
|Heavyweight
|126.5
|82
|81
|Rob Font
|Bantamweight
|126
|83
|229
|Alexey Kunchenko
|Welterweight
|125
|84
|84
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|Light Heavyweight
|124
|85
|72
|Beneil Dariush
|Lightweight
|123
|86
|79
|Sergio Moraes
|Welterweight
|122.5
|87
|88
|Yair Rodriguez
|Featherweight
|122
|88
|64
|Paulo Costa
|Middleweight
|120.5
|89
|135
|Corey Anderson
|Light Heavyweight
|120
|90
|82
|Paul Felder
|Welterweight
|119.5
|91
|91
|Jeremy Stephens
|Featherweight
|118.5
|92
|76
|Justin Gaethje
|Lightweight
|118
|93
|87
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|Welterweight
|117.5
|94
|94
|Darren Elkins
|Featherweight
|117
|95
|98
|Germaine de Randamie
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|113.5
|95
|98
|Sergio Pettis
|Bantamweight
|113.5
|97
|89
|David Branch
|Middleweight
|112
|97
|102
|Marcin Tybura
|Heavyweight
|112
|99
|77
|Ilir Latifi
|Light Heavyweight
|111
|99
|107
|Jan Blachowicz
|Light Heavyweight
|111
|99
|104
|Curtis Blaydes
|Heavyweight
|111
|102
|57
|David Teymur
|Lightweight
|110
|102
|65
|Alexander Gustafsson
|Light Heavyweight
|110
|102
|108
|Dominick Reyes
|Light Heavyweight
|110
|105
|92
|Nik Lentz
|Lightweight
|109.5
|105
|112
|Misha Cirkunov
|Light Heavyweight
|109.5
|107
|110
|Antonio Carlos Junior
|Middleweight
|109
|107
|95
|Mairbek Taisumov
|Lightweight
|109
|109
|119
|Volkan Oezdemir
|Light Heavyweight
|108
|110
|113
|Chan Sung Jung
|Featherweight
|107
|111
|114
|Anderson Silva
|Middleweight
|106
|112
|115
|Neil Magny
|Welterweight
|103.5
|113
|117
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|Welterweight
|102
|113
|117
|Mirsad Bektic
|Featherweight
|102
|115
|86
|Alexander Hernandez
|Lightweight
|101
|115
|128
|Carlos Diego Ferreira
|Lightweight
|101
|115
|131
|Nikita Krylov
|Light Heavyweight
|101
|115
|97
|Renato Moicano
|Featherweight
|101
|119
|121
|Tai Tuivasa
|Heavyweight
|100.5
|120
|200
|Walt Harris
|Heavyweight
|100
|121
|153
|Uriah Hall
|Middleweight
|99
|121
|169
|Gilbert Burns
|Lightweight
|99
|121
|149
|Cory Sandhagen
|Bantamweight
|99
|124
|124
|Holly Holm
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|97
|124
|124
|Bryan Barberena
|Welterweight
|97
|126
|126
|Dan Kelly
|Middleweight
|96
|126
|90
|Yancy Medeiros
|Lightweight
|96
|126
|126
|Michael Johnson
|Featherweight
|96
|129
|128
|Niko Price
|Welterweight
|95
|129
|119
|Davi Ramos
|Lightweight
|95
|129
|128
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|Flyweight
|95
|132
|134
|Sam Alvey
|Light Heavyweight
|94.5
|133
|122
|Rustam Khabilov
|Lightweight
|94
|133
|96
|Raphael Assuncao
|Bantamweight
|94
|135
|133
|Claudio Silva
|Welterweight
|92.5
|136
|104
|Jimi Manuwa
|Light Heavyweight
|92
|137
|123
|Rani Yahya
|Bantamweight
|91.5
|138
|137
|James Krause
|Welterweight
|91
|138
|137
|Josh Emmett
|Featherweight
|91
|140
|100
|Jake Matthews
|Welterweight
|90.5
|141
|140
|Elias Theodorou
|Middleweight
|89.5
|142
|142
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|Heavyweight
|89
|142
|135
|Eddie Wineland
|Bantamweight
|89
|144
|155
|Curtis Millender
|Welterweight
|88.5
|144
|116
|Dustin Ortiz
|Flyweight
|88.5
|146
|108
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier
|Lightweight
|88
|146
|186
|Ryan Hall
|Lightweight
|88
|146
|146
|Tatiana Suarez
|Women’s Strawweight
|86
|149
|142
|Mike Perry
|Welterweight
|85
|150
|147
|Mickey Gall
|Welterweight
|84.5
|150
|142
|Brian Kelleher
|Bantamweight
|84.5
|152
|132
|Scott Holtzman
|Lightweight
|81.5
|153
|148
|Alan Jouban
|Welterweight
|80.5
|153
|151
|Chas Skelly
|Featherweight
|80.5
|155
|140
|Gerald Meerschaert
|Middleweight
|79
|155
|153
|Alejandro Perez
|Bantamweight
|79
|157
|155
|Marion Reneau
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|78.5
|157
|151
|Alex Garcia
|Welterweight
|78.5
|157
|155
|Myles Jury
|Featherweight
|78.5
|160
|159
|Cynthia Calvillo
|Women’s Strawweight
|77.5
|161
|161
|Bryan Caraway
|Bantamweight
|76.5
|162
|150
|Clay Guida
|Lightweight
|76
|163
|160
|Alberto Mina
|Welterweight
|75.5
|164
|164
|Doo Ho Choi
|Featherweight
|75
|165
|165
|Gabriel Benitez
|Featherweight
|74.5
|166
|166
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|Heavyweight
|73.5
|167
|162
|Abel Trujillo
|Lightweight
|73
|167
|259
|Aleksandar Rakic
|Light Heavyweight
|73
|169
|163
|Peter Sobotta
|Welterweight
|72.5
|169
|167
|Joe Lauzon
|Lightweight
|72.5
|171
|171
|Calvin Kattar
|Featherweight
|72
|172
|172
|Tom Breese
|Middleweight
|71
|173
|173
|Ray Borg
|Flyweight
|70
|174
|174
|Michelle Waterson
|Women’s Strawweight
|69.5
|175
|139
|Carlos Condit
|Welterweight
|69
|175
|175
|Marlon Vera
|Bantamweight
|69
|177
|155
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|Welterweight
|68.5
|178
|177
|Louis Smolka
|Bantamweight
|68
|179
|175
|Jordan Mein
|Welterweight
|67.5
|180
|423
|Johnny Walker
|Light Heavyweight
|67
|181
|179
|Cezar Ferreira
|Middleweight
|66.5
|181
|179
|Krzysztof Jotko
|Middleweight
|66.5
|183
|182
|Warlley Alves
|Welterweight
|66
|183
|167
|Ion Cutelaba
|Light Heavyweight
|66
|185
|184
|Carla Esparza
|Women’s Strawweight
|65.5
|186
|185
|Ryan Benoit
|Flyweight
|65
|187
|216
|Petr Yan
|Bantamweight
|64.5
|188
|187
|Ramazan Emeev
|Welterweight
|64
|189
|188
|Chris Gruetzemacher
|Lightweight
|63.5
|190
|189
|Arnold Allen
|Featherweight
|63
|191
|203
|Paige VanZant
|Women’s Flyweight
|62.5
|191
|145
|Jim Miller
|Lightweight
|62.5
|193
|191
|Sara McMann
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|62
|193
|178
|Keita Nakamura
|Welterweight
|62
|195
|193
|Omari Akhmedov
|Middleweight
|61.5
|196
|194
|Randy Brown
|Welterweight
|61
|196
|194
|Andre Fili
|Featherweight
|61
|198
|196
|Diego Sanchez
|Welterweight
|60.5
|199
|169
|Belal Muhammad
|Welterweight
|60
|200
|197
|Raquel Pennington
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|59.5
|201
|260
|Geoff Neal
|Welterweight
|59
|201
|190
|Stevie Ray
|Lightweight
|59
|201
|198
|John Moraga
|Flyweight
|59
|204
|191
|Tim Means
|Welterweight
|58.5
|204
|200
|Alexandre Pantoja
|Flyweight
|58.5
|206
|220
|Jessica Eye
|Women’s Flyweight
|58
|206
|271
|Joaquim Silva
|Lightweight
|58
|208
|200
|Danny Roberts
|Welterweight
|57.5
|208
|198
|Vinc Pichel
|Lightweight
|57.5
|210
|179
|Cat Zingano
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|57
|210
|207
|Li Jingliang
|Welterweight
|57
|210
|203
|Alan Patrick
|Lightweight
|57
|210
|205
|Desmond Green
|Lightweight
|57
|214
|207
|John Makdessi
|Lightweight
|56.5
|215
|211
|C.B. Dollaway
|Middleweight
|56
|215
|211
|Eryk Anders
|Middleweight
|56
|217
|214
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|Women’s Strawweight
|55.5
|217
|214
|Nordine Taleb
|Welterweight
|55.5
|219
|217
|John Dodson
|Bantamweight
|55
|220
|217
|Gadzhimurad Antigulov
|Light Heavyweight
|54.5
|220
|222
|Thomas Almeida
|Bantamweight
|54.5
|220
|423
|Said Nurmagomedov
|Bantamweight
|54.5
|223
|256
|Alex Morono
|Welterweight
|53
|224
|222
|Ketlen Vieira
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|52.5
|224
|222
|Montana De La Rosa
|Women’s Flyweight
|52.5
|224
|454
|Dhiego Lima
|Welterweight
|52.5
|224
|231
|Nathaniel Wood
|Bantamweight
|52.5
|224
|236
|Renan Barao
|Bantamweight
|52.5
|229
|226
|Claudia Gadelha
|Women’s Strawweight
|52
|229
|226
|Jared Cannonier
|Middleweight
|52
|229
|226
|Zabit Magomedsharipov
|Featherweight
|52
|232
|222
|Zak Ottow
|Welterweight
|51.5
|233
|231
|Joanne Calderwood
|Women’s Flyweight
|51
|233
|231
|Zak Cummings
|Middleweight
|51
|233
|207
|Drew Dober
|Lightweight
|51
|233
|210
|Polo Reyes
|Lightweight
|51
|237
|182
|Khalil Rountree Jr
|Light Heavyweight
|50.5
|237
|248
|Iuri Alcantara
|Bantamweight
|50.5
|239
|238
|Katlyn Chookagian
|Women’s Flyweight
|50
|239
|211
|Lyman Good
|Welterweight
|50
|239
|238
|Ian Heinisch
|Middleweight
|50
|239
|238
|Khalild Murtazaliev
|Middleweight
|50
|239
|238
|Stefan Struve
|Heavyweight
|50
|239
|238
|Bobby Moffett
|Featherweight
|50
|245
|205
|Chad Laprise
|Welterweight
|49
|246
|243
|Ben Saunders
|Welterweight
|48.5
|246
|264
|Drakkar Klose
|Lightweight
|48.5
|246
|244
|Alex Perez
|Flyweight
|48.5
|249
|248
|Kyung Ho Kang
|Bantamweight
|48
|250
|248
|Cody Stamann
|Bantamweight
|47.5
|250
|248
|Manny Bermudez
|Bantamweight
|47.5
|250
|258
|Raoni Barcelos
|Bantamweight
|47.5
|250
|266
|Song Yadong
|Bantamweight
|47.5
|254
|252
|Darren Stewart
|Middleweight
|47
|255
|236
|Paul Craig
|Light Heavyweight
|46.5
|256
|254
|Wilson Reis
|Flyweight
|46
|257
|231
|Jon Tuck
|Lightweight
|45.5
|257
|247
|Ricardo Ramos
|Bantamweight
|45.5
|259
|343
|Markus Perez
|Middleweight
|45
|260
|220
|Yushin Okami
|Welterweight
|44.5
|260
|256
|Jordan Johnson
|Middleweight
|44.5
|262
|253
|Tyson Pedro
|Light Heavyweight
|43
|263
|260
|Gillian Robertson
|Women’s Flyweight
|42.5
|263
|244
|Song Kenan
|Welterweight
|42.5
|265
|262
|Alex Caceres
|Featherweight
|42
|265
|262
|Makwan Amirkhani
|Featherweight
|42
|267
|219
|Andrei Arlovski
|Heavyweight
|41
|268
|264
|Mayra Bueno Silva
|Women’s Flyweight
|40
|268
|244
|Damir Hadzovic
|Lightweight
|40
|270
|280
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|Bantamweight
|39
|271
|267
|Ed Herman
|Light Heavyweight
|38.5
|272
|268
|Tecia Torres
|Women’s Strawweight
|38
|272
|268
|Justin Willis
|Heavyweight
|38
|272
|285
|Russell Doane
|Bantamweight
|38
|275
|255
|Joseph Duffy
|Lightweight
|37.5
|276
|272
|Rick Glenn
|Featherweight
|37
|277
|273
|Felice Herrig
|Women’s Strawweight
|36.5
|277
|273
|Shane Burgos
|Featherweight
|36.5
|279
|275
|Alessio Di Chirico
|Middleweight
|36
|280
|277
|Hector Lombard
|Middleweight
|35
|280
|277
|Gian Villante
|Light Heavyweight
|35
|282
|279
|Jack Marshman
|Middleweight
|34
|283
|296
|Matthew Lopez
|Bantamweight
|33
|284
|281
|Aspen Ladd
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|32.5
|284
|281
|Luis Henrique
|Light Heavyweight
|32.5
|284
|281
|Cub Swanson
|Featherweight
|32.5
|287
|285
|Nina Ansaroff
|Women’s Strawweight
|32
|287
|285
|Lando Vannata
|Lightweight
|32
|287
|301
|Frankie Saenz
|Bantamweight
|32
|290
|290
|Dong Hyun Kim
|Lightweight
|31.5
|290
|290
|Enrique Barzola
|Featherweight
|31.5
|292
|292
|Poliana Botelho
|Women’s Strawweight
|31
|292
|292
|Alexis Davis
|Women’s Flyweight
|31
|292
|292
|Adam Wieczorek
|Heavyweight
|31
|295
|285
|Thiago Alves
|Welterweight
|30.5
|295
|231
|Bobby Green
|Lightweight
|30.5
|297
|296
|Wu Yanan
|Women’s Flyweight
|30
|297
|296
|Andrew Sanchez
|Middleweight
|30
|297
|296
|Dmitriy Sosnovskiy
|Heavyweight
|30
|297
|305
|Montel Jackson
|Bantamweight
|30
|301
|301
|Mackenzie Dern
|Women’s Strawweight
|29.5
|301
|301
|Cyril Asker
|Heavyweight
|29.5
|301
|301
|Danny Henry
|Featherweight
|29.5
|304
|285
|Shinsho Anzai
|Welterweight
|29
|304
|310
|Damian Stasiak
|Bantamweight
|29
|306
|307
|Ashlee Evans-Smith
|Women’s Flyweight
|28.5
|307
|281
|Max Griffin
|Welterweight
|28
|307
|295
|Alex White
|Lightweight
|28
|309
|310
|Dan Ige
|Featherweight
|27.5
|309
|310
|Mark De La Rosa
|Bantamweight
|27.5
|309
|310
|Ricky Simon
|Bantamweight
|27.5
|312
|308
|Jake Collier
|Light Heavyweight
|27
|312
|315
|Andre Ewell
|Bantamweight
|27
|314
|315
|Liz Carmouche
|Women’s Flyweight
|26.5
|314
|315
|Oskar Piechota
|Middleweight
|26.5
|314
|308
|Marc Diakiese
|Lightweight
|26.5
|314
|315
|Julio Arce
|Featherweight
|26.5
|314
|321
|Brett Johns
|Bantamweight
|26.5
|319
|321
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|Bantamweight
|26
|320
|305
|George Sullivan
|Welterweight
|25.5
|321
|321
|Maycee Barber
|Women’s Strawweight
|25
|321
|321
|Macy Chiasson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|25
|321
|343
|Mara Romero Borella
|Women’s Flyweight
|25
|321
|320
|Muslim Salikhov
|Welterweight
|25
|321
|468
|Chance Rencountre
|Welterweight
|25
|321
|315
|Don Madge
|Lightweight
|25
|321
|314
|Darko Stosic
|Light Heavyweight
|25
|321
|NR
|Alonzo Menifield
|Light Heavyweight
|25
|321
|321
|Juan Espino
|Heavyweight
|25
|321
|321
|Maurice Greene
|Heavyweight
|25
|321
|321
|Jordan Rinaldi
|Featherweight
|25
|321
|321
|Shane Young
|Featherweight
|25
|321
|321
|Sodiq Yusuff
|Featherweight
|25
|321
|321
|Andre Soukhamthath
|Bantamweight
|25
|335
|335
|Tom Duquesnoy
|Bantamweight
|25
|336
|296
|Justin Ledet
|Light Heavyweight
|24.5
|337
|335
|Humberto Bandenay
|Featherweight
|24
|337
|343
|Patrick Williams
|Bantamweight
|24
|339
|339
|Amanda Cooper
|Women’s Strawweight
|23
|339
|339
|JJ Aldich
|Women’s Strawweight
|23
|339
|339
|Sarah Moras
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|23
|339
|321
|Court McGee
|Welterweight
|23
|343
|343
|Cortney Casey
|Women’s Strawweight
|22.5
|343
|343
|Maryna Moroz
|Women’s Strawweight
|22.5
|343
|343
|Polyana Viana
|Women’s Strawweight
|22.5
|343
|343
|Roxanne Modafferi
|Women’s Flyweight
|22.5
|343
|343
|Shana Dobson
|Women’s Flyweight
|22.5
|343
|339
|Luan Chagas
|Welterweight
|22.5
|343
|343
|Charles Byrd
|Middleweight
|22.5
|343
|343
|Julian Marquez
|Middleweight
|22.5
|343
|343
|Devin Powell
|Lightweight
|22.5
|343
|343
|Luis Pena
|Lightweight
|22.5
|343
|321
|Gokhan Saki
|Light Heavyweight
|22.5
|343
|343
|Chris De La Rocha
|Heavyweight
|22.5
|343
|343
|Daniel Spitz
|Heavyweight
|22.5
|343
|343
|Johnny Eduardo
|Bantamweight
|22.5
|343
|364
|Luke Sanders
|Bantamweight
|22.5
|358
|343
|Jessica-Rose Clark
|Women’s Flyweight
|22
|358
|361
|Lauren Murphy
|Women’s Flyweight
|22
|358
|321
|Karl Roberson
|Light Heavyweight
|22
|361
|321
|Jared Gordon
|Lightweight
|21.5
|362
|335
|Junior Albini
|Heavyweight
|21
|362
|378
|Teruto Ishihara
|Bantamweight
|21
|364
|468
|Megan Anderson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|20
|364
|361
|Rachael Ostovich
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|364
|363
|Devonte Smith
|Lightweight
|20
|364
|468
|Jimmy Crute
|Light Heavyweight
|20
|364
|365
|Marcelo Golm
|Heavyweight
|20
|364
|365
|Joseph Morales
|Flyweight
|20
|364
|365
|Martin Bravo
|Featherweight
|20
|371
|370
|Matt Schnell
|Flyweight
|19
|372
|365
|Gray Maynard
|Lightweight
|18.5
|372
|371
|Chase Sherman
|Heavyweight
|18.5
|374
|373
|Yan Xiaonan
|Women’s Strawweight
|18
|375
|371
|Alvaro Herrera
|Lightweight
|17.5
|376
|375
|Randa Markos
|Women’s Strawweight
|17
|376
|374
|Josh Emmett
|Lightweight
|17
|378
|343
|Bartosz Fabinski
|Welterweight
|16
|378
|378
|Marvin Vettori
|Middleweight
|16
|378
|381
|Guido Cannetti
|Bantamweight
|16
|381
|407
|Henry Briones
|Bantamweight
|15
|382
|382
|Weili Zhang
|Women’s Strawweight
|14.5
|382
|382
|Irene Aldana
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|14.5
|382
|382
|Mike Trizano
|Lightweight
|14.5
|382
|382
|Ross Pearson
|Lightweight
|14.5
|382
|365
|Patrick Cummins
|Light Heavyweight
|14.5
|387
|387
|Angela Hill
|Women’s Strawweight
|14
|387
|387
|Sijara Eubanks
|Women’s Flyweight
|14
|387
|378
|Luke Jumeau
|Welterweight
|14
|387
|375
|Mizuto Hirota
|Lightweight
|14
|387
|387
|Nasrat Haqparast
|Lightweight
|14
|387
|343
|Devin Clark
|Light Heavyweight
|14
|393
|393
|Lucie Pudilova
|Women’s Flyweight
|13
|394
|394
|Ji Yeon Kim
|Women’s Flyweight
|12.5
|394
|394
|Nick Hein
|Lightweight
|12.5
|396
|396
|Christos Giagos
|Lightweight
|12
|397
|397
|Trevor Smith
|Middleweight
|11.5
|398
|398
|Erik Koch
|Lightweight
|11
|399
|399
|Antonina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|399
|399
|Kevin Holland
|Middleweight
|10
|399
|399
|Roosevelt Roberts
|Lightweight
|10
|399
|382
|Magomed Ankalaev
|Light Heavyweight
|10
|399
|399
|Mike Rodriguez
|Light Heavyweight
|10
|399
|399
|Juan Adams
|Heavyweight
|10
|399
|NR
|Jairzinho Rozenstruick
|Heavyweight
|10
|399
|399
|Kevin Aguilar
|Featherweight
|10
|399
|399
|Kyle Bochniak
|Featherweight
|10
|408
|407
|Juliana Lima
|Women’s Strawweight
|9.5
|408
|423
|Livia Renata Souza
|Women’s Strawweight
|9.5
|408
|407
|Hakeem Dawodu
|Featherweight
|9.5
|408
|407
|Nad Narimani
|Featherweight
|9.5
|408
|407
|Sheymon Moraes
|Featherweight
|9.5
|408
|407
|Brad Katona
|Bantamweight
|9.5
|408
|423
|Liu Pingyuan
|Bantamweight
|9.5
|415
|414
|Lauren Mueller
|Women’s Flyweight
|9
|415
|387
|Sultan Aliev
|Welterweight
|9
|415
|414
|Arjan Singh Bhullar
|Heavyweight
|9
|415
|414
|Eric Shelton
|Flyweight
|9
|419
|419
|Lina Lansberg
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|8
|420
|414
|Emil Meek
|Welterweight
|8
|420
|414
|Magomed Bibulatov
|Flyweight
|8
|422
|421
|Justine Kish
|Women’s Strawweight
|7.5
|423
|422
|Alex Chambers
|Women’s Strawweight
|7
|424
|423
|Ashley Yoder
|Women’s Strawweight
|5
|424
|423
|Emily Whitmire
|Women’s Strawweight
|5
|424
|423
|Leah Letson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|5
|424
|423
|Talita Bernardo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|5
|424
|423
|Yana Kunitskaya
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|5
|424
|423
|Andrea Lee
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|424
|419
|Laureano Staropoli
|Welterweight
|5
|424
|423
|Mike Jackson
|Welterweight
|5
|424
|423
|Abu Azaitar
|Middleweight
|5
|424
|423
|Edmen Shahbazyan
|Middleweight
|5
|424
|423
|Damir Ismagulov
|Lightweight
|5
|424
|423
|Jesus Pinedo
|Lightweight
|5
|424
|468
|Rashad Coulter
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|424
|387
|Ryan Spann
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|424
|423
|Augusto Sakai
|Heavyweight
|5
|424
|468
|Allen Crowder
|Heavyweight
|5
|424
|423
|Kai Kara-France
|Flyweight
|5
|424
|NR
|Rogerio Bontorin
|Flyweight
|5
|424
|423
|Austin Arnett
|Featherweight
|5
|424
|423
|Bryce Mitchell
|Featherweight
|5
|424
|423
|Steven Peterson
|Featherweight
|5
|424
|NR
|Geraldo de Freitas
|Featherweight
|5
|424
|445
|Merab Dvalishvili
|Bantamweight
|5
|447
|445
|Jessica Aguilar
|Women’s Strawweight
|4.5
|447
|445
|Gina Mazany
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|4.5
|447
|423
|Carlo Pedersoli Jr
|Welterweight
|4.5
|447
|445
|Felipe Silva
|Lightweight
|4.5
|447
|445
|John Gunther
|Lightweight
|4.5
|447
|445
|Mads Burnell
|Featherweight
|4.5
|447
|445
|Aiemann Zahabi
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|447
|454
|Gavin Tucker
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|455
|454
|Alexa Grasso
|Women’s Strawweight
|4
|455
|454
|Syuri Kondo
|Women’s Strawweight
|4
|455
|445
|Daichi Abe
|Welterweight
|4
|455
|454
|Frank Camacho
|Welterweight
|4
|455
|454
|Darrell Horcher
|Lightweight
|4
|455
|454
|Jessin Ayari
|Lightweight
|4
|455
|454
|Julian Erosa
|Lightweight
|4
|455
|454
|Thibault Gouti
|Lightweight
|4
|455
|454
|Brandon Davis
|Featherweight
|4
|455
|464
|Davey Grant
|Bantamweight
|4
|465
|464
|Jessica Penne
|Women’s Flyweight
|3.5
|465
|464
|Jenel Lausa
|Flyweight
|3.5
|465
|468
|Joby Sanchez
|Bantamweight
|3.5
|468
|467
|Josh Burkman
|Welterweight
|2.5
|469
|468
|Hannah Cifers
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|469
|468
|Jodie Esquibel
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|469
|468
|Maia Stevenson
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|469
|468
|Marina Rodriguez
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|469
|NR
|Sarah Frota
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|469
|468
|Julija Stoliarenko
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|469
|468
|Panny Kianzad
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|469
|468
|Tonya Evinger
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|469
|468
|Veronica Macedo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|469
|468
|Ariane Lipski
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|469
|468
|Barb Honchak
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|469
|456
|Jennifer Maia
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|469
|468
|Kalindra Faria
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|469
|468
|Melinda Fabian
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|469
|468
|Molly McCann
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|469
|468
|Priscila Cachoeira
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|469
|468
|Veronica Macedo
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|469
|NR
|Taila Santos
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|469
|468
|Brian Camozzi
|Welterweight
|0
|469
|468
|CM Punk
|Welterweight
|0
|469
|468
|David Zawada
|Welterweight
|0
|469
|468
|Hector Aldana
|Welterweight
|0
|469
|468
|Jalin Turner
|Welterweight
|0
|469
|468
|Luigi Vendramini
|Welterweight
|0
|469
|468
|Oliver Enkamp
|Welterweight
|0
|469
|468
|Ricky Rainey
|Welterweight
|0
|469
|468
|Sabah Homasi
|Welterweight
|0
|469
|468
|Salim Touahri
|Welterweight
|0
|469
|468
|Dwight Grant
|Welterweight
|0
|469
|NR
|Kyle Stewart
|Welterweight
|0
|469
|468
|Adam Yandiev
|Middleweight
|0
|469
|NR
|Bevon Lewis
|Middleweight
|0
|469
|468
|John Phillips
|Middleweight
|0
|469
|468
|Tim Williams
|Middleweight
|0
|469
|NR
|Anthony Hernandez
|Middleweight
|0
|469
|468
|Alex Gorgees
|Lightweight
|0
|469
|468
|Allan Zuniga
|Lightweight
|0
|469
|468
|B.J. Penn
|Lightweight
|0
|469
|468
|Claudio Puelles
|Lightweight
|0
|469
|468
|Dan Moret
|Lightweight
|0
|469
|468
|Kyle Nelson
|Lightweight
|0
|469
|468
|Matt Frevola
|Lightweight
|0
|469
|468
|Te Edwards
|Lightweight
|0
|469
|468
|Thiago Moises
|Lightweight
|0
|469
|468
|Hu Yaozong
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|469
|399
|Marcin Prachnio
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|469
|423
|Saparbek Safarov
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|469
|NR
|Vinicius Moreira
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|469
|468
|Blagoy Ivanov
|Heavyweight
|0
|469
|468
|Justin Frazier
|Heavyweight
|0
|469
|468
|Michel Batista
|Heavyweight
|0
|469
|468
|Sergey Pavlovich
|Heavyweight
|0
|469
|NR
|Greg Hardy
|Heavyweight
|0
|469
|468
|Ashkan Mokhtarian
|Flyweight
|0
|469
|468
|Elias Garcia
|Flyweight
|0
|469
|468
|Anderson dos Santos
|Featherweight
|0
|469
|468
|Chris Fishgold
|Featherweight
|0
|469
|468
|Daniel Teymur
|Featherweight
|0
|469
|468
|Jay Cucciniello
|Featherweight
|0
|469
|468
|Jordan Griffin
|Featherweight
|0
|469
|468
|Khalid Taha
|Featherweight
|0
|469
|468
|Kurt Holobaugh
|Featherweight
|0
|469
|468
|Matt Bessette
|Featherweight
|0
|469
|468
|Matt Sayles
|Featherweight
|0
|469
|468
|Mike Santiago
|Featherweight
|0
|469
|468
|Suman Mokhtarian
|Featherweight
|0
|469
|468
|Tyler Diamond
|Featherweight
|0
|469
|NR
|Felipe Colares
|Featherweight
|0
|469
|468
|Chris Gutierrez
|Bantamweight
|0
|469
|468
|Jin Soo Son
|Bantamweight
|0
|469
|468
|Jonathan Martinez
|Bantamweight
|0
|469
|468
|Kwan Ho Kwak
|Bantamweight
|0
|469
|468
|Martin Day
|Bantamweight
|0
|469
|468
|Su Mudaerji
|Bantamweight
|0
|469
|468
|Terrion Ware
|Bantamweight
|0
|469
|468
|Vince Morales
|Bantamweight
|0
|469
|468
|Wuliji Buren
|Bantamweight
|0
|469
|NR
|Mario Bautista
|Bantamweight
|0
Check back Friday for our Non-UFC fighter rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Feb 4/19