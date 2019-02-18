Select Page

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Feb 18/19

Posted by | Feb 18, 2019 | ,

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Feb 18/19
By: |

Feb 9, 2019; Melbourne, Australia; Israel Adesanya (red gloves) and Anderson Silva (blue gloves) during UFC 234 at Rod Laver Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Robert Whittaker 404
2 2 7 Chris Weidman 317
3 3 5 Kelvin Gastelum 312
4 7 6 Israel Adesanya 297
5 4 3 Luke Rockhold 295
6 5 2 Yoel Romero 255
7 6 4 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza 241
8 8 Tim Boetsch 161
9 9 9 Derek Brunson 154
10 10 11 Brad Tavares 153.5
11 11 Jack Hermansson 147.5
12 12 8 Paulo Costa 120.5
13 13 12 David Branch 112
14 14 13 Antonio Carlos Junior 109
15 16 14 Uriah Hall 99
16 17 Dan Kelly 96
17 18 15 Elias Theodorou 89.5
18 15 16 Anderson Silva 88
19 19 Gerald Meerschaert 79
20 20 Tom Breese 71
21 21 Cezar Ferreira 66.5
21 21 Krzysztof Jotko 66.5
23 23 Omari Akhmedov 61.5
24 24 C.B. Dollaway 56
24 24 Eryk Anders 56
26 26 10 Jared Cannonier 52
27 27 Zak Cummings 51
28 28 Ian Heinisch 50
28 28 Khalild Murtazaliev 50
30 30 Darren Stewart 47
31 38 Markus Perez 45
32 31 Jordan Johnson 44.5
33 32 Alessio Di Chirico 36
34 33 Hector Lombard 35
35 34 Jack Marshman 34
36 35 Andrew Sanchez 30
37 36 Oskar Piechota 26.5
38 38 Charles Byrd 22.5
38 38 Julian Marquez 22.5
40 41 Marvin Vettori 16
41 42 Trevor Smith 11.5
42 43 Kevin Holland 10
43 44 Abu Azaitar 5
43 44 Edmen Shahbazyan 5
45 46 Adam Yandiev 0
45 NR Anthony Hernandez 0
45 46 Bevon Lewis 0
45 46 John Phillips 0
45 46 Tim Williams 0



Check back Friday for our welterweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

Shop all things UFC at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Feb 18/19



Related Posts

MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Jan 31/19

MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Jan 31/19

January 31, 2019

UFC 234 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

UFC 234 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

February 10, 2019

UFC 234 Will Not be Available on DirecTV

UFC 234 Will Not be Available on DirecTV

February 8, 2019

Ricky Bandejas: “I’m exactly where I planned to be”

Ricky Bandejas: “I’m exactly where I planned to be”

January 26, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino