UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Feb 15/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Jon Jones 529 2 2 4 Anthony Smith 179 3 3 13 Ovince Saint Preux 151.5 4 4 12 Glover Teixeira 150 5 4 7 Thiago Santos 149 6 6 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira 144 7 7 14 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 124 8 8 7 Corey Anderson 120 9 9 10 Ilir Latifi 111 9 9 5 Jan Blachowicz 111 11 11 3 Alexander Gustafsson 110 11 11 9 Dominick Reyes 110 13 13 15 Misha Cirkunov 109.5 14 14 6 Volkan Oezdemir 108 15 15 Nikita Krylov 101 16 17 11 Jimi Manuwa 92 17 32 Jimmy Crute 78 18 16 Sam Alvey 75.5 19 18 Aleksandar Rakic 73 20 27 16 Johnny Walker 67 21 19 Ion Cutelaba 66 22 20 Gadzhimurad Antigulov 54.5 23 21 Khalil Rountree Jr 50.5 24 22 Paul Craig 46.5 25 23 Tyson Pedro 43 26 24 Ed Herman 38.5 27 25 Gian Villante 35 28 26 Luis Henrique 32.5 29 29 Jake Collier 27 30 NR Alonzo Menifield 25 30 30 Darko Stosic 25 32 28 Justin Ledet 24.5 33 31 Gokhan Saki 22.5 34 NR Karl Roberson 22 35 33 Patrick Cummins 14.5 36 34 Devin Clark 14 37 35 Magomed Ankalaev 10 37 35 Mike Rodriguez 10 39 37 Rashad Coulter 5 39 37 Ryan Spann 5 41 39 Hu Yaozong 0 41 39 Marcin Prachnio 0 41 39 Saparbek Safarov 0 41 NR Vinicius Moreira 0

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

