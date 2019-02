KurtK26 February 17, 2019 By:

Scott Holtzman vs. Nik Lentz Bantamweight Luke Sanders (12-3) ***WINNER BY TKO (STRIKES)- ROUND TWO (1:01) vs. Renan Barao (34-7, 1 NC) Women’s strawweight Emily Whitmire (3-2) ***WINNER BY SUBMISSION (REAR NAKED CHOKE)- ROUND 1 (1:01) vs. Alexandra Albu (3-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC)

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Ngannou vs. Velasquez results